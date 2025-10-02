Thailand Seeks to Expand Cryptocurrency ETFs Beyond Bitcoin

According to Bloomberg, Thailand is planning to expand its domestic cryptocurrency exchange exchange-traded funds (ETFs) program beyond Bitcoin to other digital tokens, with a launch expected early next year. Pornanong Budsaratragoon, secretary-general of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), stated that the agency is drafting rules for new ETFs offered by local mutual funds and institutions, further clarifying plans announced earlier this year. According to Bloomberg, Thailand is planning to expand its domestic cryptocurrency exchange exchange-traded funds (ETFs) program beyond Bitcoin to other digital tokens, with a launch expected early next year. Pornanong Budsaratragoon, secretary-general of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), stated that the agency is drafting rules for new ETFs offered by local mutual funds and institutions, further clarifying plans announced earlier this year.