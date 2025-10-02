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TLDR: Ethena Labs will launch suiUSDe and USDi on Sui Network in Q4, offering native digital dollars to power DeFi and payments. suiUSDe will be backed by USDe with delta-hedged SUI, while USDi will be fully collateralized by USDtb linked to BlackRock BUIDL. Ethena’s Whitelabel service enables fast deployment of dollar assets on top-performing chains, [...] The post Ethena Brings Dollar Assets to Sui With suiUSDe and USDi Launch appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR: Ethena Labs will launch suiUSDe and USDi on Sui Network in Q4, offering native digital dollars to power DeFi and payments. suiUSDe will be backed by USDe with delta-hedged SUI, while USDi will be fully collateralized by USDtb linked to BlackRock BUIDL. Ethena’s Whitelabel service enables fast deployment of dollar assets on top-performing chains, [...] The post Ethena Brings Dollar Assets to Sui With suiUSDe and USDi Launch appeared first on Blockonomi.

Ethena Brings Dollar Assets to Sui With suiUSDe and USDi Launch

Author: Blockonomi
Source: Blockonomi
2025/10/02 12:13
3 min read
SUI
SUI$0.835-1.23%
DeFi
DEFI$0.0001834-4.27%
Ethena USDe
USDE$1--%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000697--%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

TLDR:

  • Ethena Labs will launch suiUSDe and USDi on Sui Network in Q4, offering native digital dollars to power DeFi and payments.
  • suiUSDe will be backed by USDe with delta-hedged SUI, while USDi will be fully collateralized by USDtb linked to BlackRock BUIDL.
  • Ethena’s Whitelabel service enables fast deployment of dollar assets on top-performing chains, wallets, and applications with user reach.
  • The Sui partnership extends Ethena’s distribution channels after deals with MegaETH and other top-tier networks in its stablecoin program.

Dollar-backed assets are about to expand on Sui. Ethena Labs has confirmed new digital dollar products will debut on the blockchain in Q4. The stablecoin issuer announced it will release suiUSDe and USDi through its Stablecoin-as-a-Service stack. 

Both assets are designed to give Sui a stronger base for DeFi activity and payments. The move follows a series of collaborations aimed at embedding Ethena deeper into leading blockchain ecosystems.

Ethena Labs to Launch suiUSDe and USDi on Sui Network

Ethena Labs said suiUSDe will be a native version of its USDe product on Sui. It will be backed by USDe itself, while delta-hedged SUI may be added to the collateral pool subject to governance decisions. The second product, USDi, will be fully backed by USDtb. 

According to the announcement, USDtb is already linked to BlackRock’s tokenized fund, BUIDL, giving the new coin institutional-grade support.

The company emphasized that both stablecoins are designed to return value directly to the Sui ecosystem. By offering native digital dollars, Ethena aims to accelerate liquidity, payments, and application growth on the network. 

The team said the strategy mirrors its broader effort to distribute USDe and USDtb across multiple ecosystems. 

Sui Stablecoin Expansion and Crypto Market Integration

Ethena Labs described the launches as part of its Whitelabel stablecoin program. The initiative allows networks, wallets, and consumer-facing applications to roll out their own digital dollars without building the infrastructure from scratch. 

The company claimed it is the only issuer running a Stablecoin-as-a-Service product line at a $15 billion scale. That scale gives its partners immediate access to liquidity and distribution across both DeFi and CeFi markets.

Sui becomes the latest chain to join Ethena’s network. MegaETH has already partnered with the company, and other integrations are expected soon. 

By using Ethena’s system, chains can design dollar assets tailored to their user base while relying on Ethena’s existing backing and risk management. The company stated that this reduces friction and allows rapid expansion of stablecoin liquidity.

For Sui, the move brings two assets at once. suiUSDe creates a version of USDe embedded directly into Sui’s environment. USDi links Sui users to collateral backed by BlackRock’s tokenized fund through USDtb. 

Together, they form a dual approach: one tied to Ethena’s existing stablecoin and the other directly connected to tokenized treasuries.

The partnership reflects a broader trend of stablecoin issuers pushing for deeper ties with fast-growing networks. By integrating with Sui, Ethena not only broadens its distribution but also positions its assets in an ecosystem that has grown rapidly in value. 

The company expects both suiUSDe and USDi to become critical pieces of liquidity for Sui’s DeFi markets once they launch later this year.

The post Ethena Brings Dollar Assets to Sui With suiUSDe and USDi Launch appeared first on Blockonomi.

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