Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesMUEarnEvent Center
More
RealStocks Now Live
Sign Up
Sui Group teams up with Ethena and Sui Foundation to launch suiUSDe and USDi stablecoins, strengthening the Sui blockchain ecosystem.]]>Sui Group teams up with Ethena and Sui Foundation to launch suiUSDe and USDi stablecoins, strengthening the Sui blockchain ecosystem.]]>

Sui Group Prepares Two Stablecoins Backed by Strong Partnerships

Author: Crypto News Flash
Source: Crypto News Flash
2025/10/02 11:48
3 min read
SUI
SUI$0.8359-1.20%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com
  • Sui Group partners with Ethena Labs and Sui Foundation to launch two stablecoins, suiUSDe and USDi, by late 2025.
  • suiUSDe offers yield as a synthetic dollar, while USDi is fully backed by BlackRock’s tokenized money market fund BUIDL.

Digital asset treasury company Sui Group (SUIG) is preparing a major move by introducing two new stablecoins on the Sui Network.

This plan comes from a partnership with Ethena Labs and the full support of the Sui Foundation, with a launch scheduled before the end of 2025.

This move is envisioned as an effort to strengthen liquidity and expand the ecosystem’s functionality, while simultaneously shifting Sui Group’s role from merely a treasury manager to a more integrated financial infrastructure provider.

The two stablecoins are named suiUSDe and USDi, respectively. While both aim to maintain transaction stability, they have distinct characteristics. suiUSDe is positioned as a synthetic stablecoin with a yield mechanism, modeled after Ethena’s synthetic dollar.

USDi, meanwhile, is a non-yielding stablecoin whose value is directly backed 1:1 by BlackRock’s BUIDL tokenized money market product. With this combination, Sui seeks to offer attractive options: one for users seeking stability, and the other for those seeking additional yield opportunities.

Trust and Transparency as the Ultimate Test

Furthermore, Sui Group plans to allocate a portion of its stablecoin reserves to strengthen its balance sheet. This strategy indirectly cements its position as a “next-generation SUI Bank” supporting the ecosystem. However, every ambitious move comes with consequences.

Regulations in the United States, particularly the GENIUS Act, require stablecoins to be issued with highly liquid reserves, similar to government bonds. This presents a significant challenge because the majority of Sui Group’s capital is still in the form of SUI tokens.

On the other hand, the digital asset treasury (DAT) sector itself is under scrutiny due to concerns about insider trading practices at several similar companies. Competition is also fierce. The stablecoin market is already dominated by major players like USDT and USDC.

So, can Sui’s new stablecoin find a foothold in this crowded market? Reserve transparency and public trust will be key tests. Furthermore, the price of the SUI token itself has recently faced pressure, despite signs of recovery.

SUI Price Gains Fuel Market Optimism

At the time of writing, the SUI token was trading at about $3.56. It has risen 1.58% in the last 4 hours, while it has surged 9.68% in the last 24 hours. Daily spot trading volume has also reached $372.94 million.

This data indicates renewed market interest, possibly driven by news of a new stablecoin as well as positive sentiment from a number of strategic partnerships.

Furthermore, in mid-September, CNF reported that SUI had partnered with Google’s Agentic Payments Protocol, a move that gives the token a significant role in the digital transaction space.

Mysten Labs, the team behind Sui, said the collaboration opens the door for long-term adoption. It’s no surprise that investors are now paying closer attention to the network’s future.

Last August, Sui also partnered with Alibaba Cloud to introduce AI-powered ChainIDE. The tool is aimed at Web3 developers with features like automated referencing and risk detection. They aim to reduce errors, speed up testing, and improve security.

For the ecosystem, this kind of integration can encourage more developers to join, expand the use of SUI tokens for staking and transactions, and ultimately strengthen the network’s position.

]]>
Market Opportunity
SUI Logo
SUI Price(SUI)
--
----
USD
SUI (SUI) Live Price Chart

SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

SPACEX(PRE) LaunchpadSPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

Register for a chance to win a free lucky draw

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Tags:
#SEC#Spot#Staking#Stablecoins#Options

You May Also Like

Ripple CEO Tells Bloomberg: What Are Working Daily to Take Over SWIFT

Ripple CEO Tells Bloomberg: What Are Working Daily to Take Over SWIFT

XRP researcher SMQKE has brought attention to a notable statement by Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, emphasizing Ripple’s continued relevance in the evolving global
Share
Timestabloid2026/04/02 19:31
Bloomberg Odd Lots Host Calls This the Coldest Crypto Winter Ever — And It’s Not Just Bearish Noise

Bloomberg Odd Lots Host Calls This the Coldest Crypto Winter Ever — And It’s Not Just Bearish Noise

Bloomberg Odd Lots host Joe Weisenthal warns the current crypto winter is the coldest ever, pointing to a structural freeze beyond typical bear market cycles.
Share
BTCusa2026/06/03 16:00
Amazon (AMZN) Stock; Drops After June Prime Day Announcement

Amazon (AMZN) Stock; Drops After June Prime Day Announcement

TLDRs; Amazon stock fell 1.81% after announcing its expanded June Prime Day schedule and strategy. Investors worry Prime Day may shift purchases forward rather
Share
Coincentral2026/06/03 16:43

Trending News

More

Best Crypto to Buy Right Now Before the 2026 Bull Run: Why DOGEBALL Outperforms Legacy Coins Like BCH

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October

Metaplanet Stock Passes MARA to Become Third-Largest BTC Holder — Stock Slips Anyway

Ethena (ENA) Surges 20% Following Coinbase Ventures’ Inaugural Token Purchase

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Surges 20% Against Market Downturn — Can It Reach $3.77?

24/7 Live News

More

Hyperliquid:native flipping Solana could impact market dynamics significantly.

Author: Solid 堅固 ⬡17:07

RBI confirms gold reserves unchanged at 880.52 tonnes.

Author: Nehal17:05

US sanctions Iran's largest crypto exchange, Nobitex, impacting 11 million users.

Author: Nehal13:45

ZIG team praised for capabilities, outperforming many altcoins.

Author: Snulet 🎴13:13

HYPE surged over 100% against BTC in 21 days.

Author: Greeny11:59

Quick Reads

More

Broadcom (AVGO) Earnings Preview: Why Jensen Huang's Marvell Shoutout Changes the AI Chip Trade

SpaceX 5-for-1 Split: How Expat Investors Are Pre-Buying the IPO via Web3 Channels

HYPE Hits All-Time High as Institutional ETF Inflows Top $100M

Is BEEG About to Break Out? Key Signals Every Trader Is Watching in 2026

U.S. Seizes $1 Billion in Iranian Crypto — And Some May Land in Trump's Bitcoin Reserve

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$67,297.00
$67,297.00$67,297.00

-0.01%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$1,884.81
$1,884.81$1,884.81

-1.57%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$75.46
$75.46$75.46

-1.21%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.00100
$1.00100$1.00100

-0.01%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$1.2426
$1.2426$1.2426

+1.66%

RealStocks Now Live

RealStocks Now LiveRealStocks Now Live

Trade real U.S. stock via regulated brokerage