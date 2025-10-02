Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesMUEarnEvent Center
More
RealStocks Now Live
Sign Up
The post LG Electronics To Raise $1.3 Billion From Indian Unit’s IPO Amid Consumer Boom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hong Ju Jeon, Managing Director of LG Electronics India Limited, speaks at a press conference announcing the company’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) in Mumbai, India, on October 1, 2025. (Photo by Indranil Aditya/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images LG Electronics India—part of South Korea’s LG Electronics—is raising as much as 116 billion rupees ($1.3 billion) from its maiden share sale in India amid a consumer boom in the world’s most populous country. The company will sell up to 101.8 million shares—equivalent to a 15% stake—at between 1,080 rupees to 1,140 rupees apiece in the IPO, which values LG Electronics India at 774 billion rupees, according to a newspaper advertisement on Wednesday. The book-building process will start next Monday and will end on Thursday, while trading on the National Stock Exchange of India will begin October 14. LG Electronics is listing its Indian unit amid a consumer boom in the country. To tap the demand, the company reportedly plans to double its manufacturing capacity in five years and make the country a global manufacturing hub. It is building a $600 million factory, which will start commercial operations by the end of 2026, in Sri City in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. The company claims to have the largest distribution network among home appliances and consumer electronics makers in India, with over 35,000 sales points. Its net profit rose 45% to 22 billion rupees in the year ended March. The maiden share sale is happening as India’s IPO market is heating up. Tata Capital is set to raise 155 billion rupees in what could be the country’s biggest listing this year, with trading to start on October 13. More listings are on the way including those of Walmart-owned PhonePe and billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio, the country’s top… The post LG Electronics To Raise $1.3 Billion From Indian Unit’s IPO Amid Consumer Boom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hong Ju Jeon, Managing Director of LG Electronics India Limited, speaks at a press conference announcing the company’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) in Mumbai, India, on October 1, 2025. (Photo by Indranil Aditya/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images LG Electronics India—part of South Korea’s LG Electronics—is raising as much as 116 billion rupees ($1.3 billion) from its maiden share sale in India amid a consumer boom in the world’s most populous country. The company will sell up to 101.8 million shares—equivalent to a 15% stake—at between 1,080 rupees to 1,140 rupees apiece in the IPO, which values LG Electronics India at 774 billion rupees, according to a newspaper advertisement on Wednesday. The book-building process will start next Monday and will end on Thursday, while trading on the National Stock Exchange of India will begin October 14. LG Electronics is listing its Indian unit amid a consumer boom in the country. To tap the demand, the company reportedly plans to double its manufacturing capacity in five years and make the country a global manufacturing hub. It is building a $600 million factory, which will start commercial operations by the end of 2026, in Sri City in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. The company claims to have the largest distribution network among home appliances and consumer electronics makers in India, with over 35,000 sales points. Its net profit rose 45% to 22 billion rupees in the year ended March. The maiden share sale is happening as India’s IPO market is heating up. Tata Capital is set to raise 155 billion rupees in what could be the country’s biggest listing this year, with trading to start on October 13. More listings are on the way including those of Walmart-owned PhonePe and billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio, the country’s top…

LG Electronics To Raise $1.3 Billion From Indian Unit’s IPO Amid Consumer Boom

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 12:22
2 min read
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.01426+0.21%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

Hong Ju Jeon, Managing Director of LG Electronics India Limited, speaks at a press conference announcing the company’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) in Mumbai, India, on October 1, 2025. (Photo by Indranil Aditya/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images

LG Electronics India—part of South Korea’s LG Electronics—is raising as much as 116 billion rupees ($1.3 billion) from its maiden share sale in India amid a consumer boom in the world’s most populous country.

The company will sell up to 101.8 million shares—equivalent to a 15% stake—at between 1,080 rupees to 1,140 rupees apiece in the IPO, which values LG Electronics India at 774 billion rupees, according to a newspaper advertisement on Wednesday. The book-building process will start next Monday and will end on Thursday, while trading on the National Stock Exchange of India will begin October 14.

LG Electronics is listing its Indian unit amid a consumer boom in the country. To tap the demand, the company reportedly plans to double its manufacturing capacity in five years and make the country a global manufacturing hub. It is building a $600 million factory, which will start commercial operations by the end of 2026, in Sri City in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

The company claims to have the largest distribution network among home appliances and consumer electronics makers in India, with over 35,000 sales points. Its net profit rose 45% to 22 billion rupees in the year ended March.

The maiden share sale is happening as India’s IPO market is heating up. Tata Capital is set to raise 155 billion rupees in what could be the country’s biggest listing this year, with trading to start on October 13. More listings are on the way including those of Walmart-owned PhonePe and billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio, the country’s top mobile carrier.

LG Electronics is part of LG Corp., one of South Korea’s biggest conglomerates, which is controlled by billionaire Koo Kwang-mo. With an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion, Koo, 47, who inherited the share of his late father and former LG chairman Koo Bon-Moo after his death in 2018, is among the country’s wealthiest. The group plans to invest 100 trillion won ($74 billion) over the next five years in new technologies including AI, biotech, and cleantech, as well as scale up its manufacturing of batteries, auto parts, and next-gen display screens.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/yessarrosendar/2025/10/01/lg-electronics-to-raise-13-billion-from-indian-units-ipo-amid-consumer-boom/

Market Opportunity
PUBLIC Logo
PUBLIC Price(PUBLIC)
$0.01426
$0.01426$0.01426
+1.78%
USD
PUBLIC (PUBLIC) Live Price Chart

SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

SPACEX(PRE) LaunchpadSPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

Register for a chance to win a free lucky draw

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Tags:
#Listing

You May Also Like

Metaplanet Stock Passes MARA to Become Third-Largest BTC Holder — Stock Slips Anyway

Metaplanet Stock Passes MARA to Become Third-Largest BTC Holder — Stock Slips Anyway

TLDR Metaplanet bought 5,075 BTC in Q1 2026 for ~$398 million at an average price of ~$78,000–$79,898 per coin. Total holdings now stand at 40,177 BTC, valued at
Share
Coincentral2026/04/02 18:44
Anchor corners Trump official claiming everything is 'fine'

Anchor corners Trump official claiming everything is 'fine'

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar reports oil prices are surging as President Donald Trump pledges to escalate his war against Iran. Trump offered no exit strategy or timetable
Share
Alternet2026/04/03 04:26
Win Gatchalian is new Senate president pro tempore

Win Gatchalian is new Senate president pro tempore

Senator Chiz Escudero joins the final session day before Congress adjourns sine die
Share
Rappler2026/06/03 15:31

Trending News

More

Microsoft (MSFT) Stock; Dips as New MAI AI Suite Signals Direct Push Against OpenAI

Bitcoin Below $70K: Why the Market Is Questioning Corporate Treasury Demand

Best Crypto to Buy Right Now Before the 2026 Bull Run: Why DOGEBALL Outperforms Legacy Coins Like BCH

Borderless Capital’s $570K MNT Investment Becomes Portfolio Cornerstone

Iran’s foreign minister targeted in assassination attempt, wife killed

24/7 Live News

More

Hyperliquid:native flipping Solana could impact market dynamics significantly.

Author: Solid 堅固 ⬡17:07

RBI confirms gold reserves unchanged at 880.52 tonnes.

Author: Nehal17:05

US sanctions Iran's largest crypto exchange, Nobitex, impacting 11 million users.

Author: Nehal13:45

ZIG team praised for capabilities, outperforming many altcoins.

Author: Snulet 🎴13:13

HYPE surged over 100% against BTC in 21 days.

Author: Greeny11:59

Quick Reads

More

Broadcom (AVGO) Earnings Preview: Why Jensen Huang's Marvell Shoutout Changes the AI Chip Trade

SpaceX 5-for-1 Split: How Expat Investors Are Pre-Buying the IPO via Web3 Channels

HYPE Hits All-Time High as Institutional ETF Inflows Top $100M

Is BEEG About to Break Out? Key Signals Every Trader Is Watching in 2026

U.S. Seizes $1 Billion in Iranian Crypto — And Some May Land in Trump's Bitcoin Reserve

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$66,839.55
$66,839.55$66,839.55

-0.69%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$1,879.40
$1,879.40$1,879.40

-1.85%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$74.92
$74.92$74.92

-1.92%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.00108
$1.00108$1.00108

-0.01%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$1.2384
$1.2384$1.2384

+1.32%

RealStocks Now Live

RealStocks Now LiveRealStocks Now Live

Trade real U.S. stock via regulated brokerage