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PANews reported on October 2nd that in response to previous market rumors regarding XPL, Plasma co-founder Paul clarified on the X platform that the XPL held by the team and investors has been locked up for three years, with no members selling. He also stated that only three of the team's approximately 50 members previously worked at Blur or Blast, with the others hailing from companies like Google, Facebook, Square, Temasek, and Goldman Sachs. He stated that simply labeling them as the "former Blast team" is inaccurate. Furthermore, Plasma has not partnered with Wintermute on market making, nor has it signed any service contracts, and that Plasma's knowledge of its XPL holdings is consistent with the public's.PANews reported on October 2nd that in response to previous market rumors regarding XPL, Plasma co-founder Paul clarified on the X platform that the XPL held by the team and investors has been locked up for three years, with no members selling. He also stated that only three of the team's approximately 50 members previously worked at Blur or Blast, with the others hailing from companies like Google, Facebook, Square, Temasek, and Goldman Sachs. He stated that simply labeling them as the "former Blast team" is inaccurate. Furthermore, Plasma has not partnered with Wintermute on market making, nor has it signed any service contracts, and that Plasma's knowledge of its XPL holdings is consistent with the public's.

Plasma Alliance clarifies XPL rumors: no partnership with Wintermute, no members selling XPL yet

Author: PANews
Source: PANews
2025/10/02 10:10
1 min read
Plasma
XPL$0.09078-1.52%
Blur
BLUR$0.02009-3.27%
Blast
BLAST$0.0003927-4.98%
LIKE
LIKE$0.00127-9.47%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0004709+0.08%
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PANews reported on October 2nd that in response to previous market rumors regarding XPL, Plasma co-founder Paul clarified on the X platform that the XPL held by the team and investors has been locked up for three years, with no members selling. He also stated that only three of the team's approximately 50 members previously worked at Blur or Blast, with the others hailing from companies like Google, Facebook, Square, Temasek, and Goldman Sachs. He stated that simply labeling them as the "former Blast team" is inaccurate. Furthermore, Plasma has not partnered with Wintermute on market making, nor has it signed any service contracts, and that Plasma's knowledge of its XPL holdings is consistent with the public's.

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