South Korea’s Financial Services Commission is developing a roadmap to launch a Bitcoin spot ETF

PANews
2025/06/19 22:32
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000006199+0.04%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001254-1.41%

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Bitcoin News citing Pioneer Economy, the Financial Services Commission of South Korea is developing a roadmap for launching a Bitcoin spot ETF.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bank of America: Tokenization of real-world assets is on the rise

Bank of America: Tokenization of real-world assets is on the rise

According to CoinDesk, Bank of America (BAC) stated in a report on Monday that while dollar-backed stablecoins continue to dominate, recent discussions with investors indicate a growing interest in tokenizing
america party
AMERICA$0.0003239+1.95%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05669+2.62%
CDARI
BAC$6.7678-3.02%
RealLink
REAL$0.04625+0.17%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 21:12
Hashgraph Group Launches IDTrust, a Self-Sovereign Identity Platform

Hashgraph Group Launches IDTrust, a Self-Sovereign Identity Platform

PANews reported on August 1st that Cointelegraph reported that Hashgraph Group (THG) launched IDTrust, a self-sovereign identity platform based on the Hedera network, incorporating artificial intelligence technology to achieve decentralized
Share
PANews2025/08/01 21:06
GENIUS sets new stablecoin rules but remains vague on foreign issuers

GENIUS sets new stablecoin rules but remains vague on foreign issuers

The GENIUS Act leaves a foreign stablecoin loophole that puts US issuers at a competitive disadvantage, says former CFTC Chair Timothy Massad.
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03944-2.20%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 21:23

Trending News

More

Bank of America: Tokenization of real-world assets is on the rise

Hashgraph Group Launches IDTrust, a Self-Sovereign Identity Platform

GENIUS sets new stablecoin rules but remains vague on foreign issuers

Michael Saylor: Strategy may buy up to 1.5 million Bitcoins

The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September