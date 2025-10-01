A whale deposited 31.52 million USDC into HyperLiquid and then bought 29.27 million XPL.

According to PANews on October 1, according to Lookonchain monitoring, a whale deposited 31.52 million USDC into HyperLiquid 10 hours ago and then bought 29.27 million XPL (worth US$31.13 million). According to PANews on October 1, according to Lookonchain monitoring, a whale deposited 31.52 million USDC into HyperLiquid 10 hours ago and then bought 29.27 million XPL (worth US$31.13 million).