A whale deposited 31.52 million USDC into HyperLiquid and then bought 29.27 million XPL.

According to PANews on October 1, according to Lookonchain monitoring, a whale deposited 31.52 million USDC into HyperLiquid 10 hours ago and then bought 29.27 million XPL (worth US$31.13 million).
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.