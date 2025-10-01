Ethereal, a perpetual contract DEX protocol, plans to launch its mainnet on October 20th.

PANews reported on October 1st that Ethereal, a spot and perpetual contract trading platform built on USDe, announced on the X platform that the Ethereal Mainnet Alpha will be launched on October 20th. PANews reported on October 1st that Ethereal, a spot and perpetual contract trading platform built on USDe, announced on the X platform that the Ethereal Mainnet Alpha will be launched on October 20th.