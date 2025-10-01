Infinity Castle Breaks $600M In Global Box Office

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle, the highly anticipated adaptation of the beginning of the final arc of the manga by Japanese creator Koyohauru Gotouge, of the same name, has become a international box office hit. Over the weekend, the latest installment in the franchise grossed over $600 million worldwide, officially earning the title of the highest-grossing film in Japanese history, surpassing an earlier entry, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train, which held the top spot at $506 million.

HONG KONG, CHINA – JULY 24: A visitor walks past the booth of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — The Movie: Infinity Castle” during the media preview of the Ani-com & Games Hong Kong (ACGHK) 2025 at Hong Kong Convention And Exhibition Centre on July 24, 2025 in Hong Kong, China. ACGHK is one of the most popular summer events in Hong Kong, will be held from July 25 to 29 this year. (Photo by Li Zhihua/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images) China News Service via Getty Images

While these numbers are nothing short of impressive, with this film beating out several big name Hollywood blockbusters for 2025, a noted driver of the frachise’s success is found within Ufotable, the animation studio tasked with brining the manga panels of Demon Slayer to life on the big screen.

With Mugen Train previously setting the record for the highest grossing Japanese film of all time, it’s no surprise that Infinity Castle was able to outpace it’s predecessor. While North American audiences have so far contributed over $115 million, the film grossed more than $230 million in Japan alone. With the $600 million box office steadily climbing, people are starting to take note on how animation is steadily making itself a top contender amongst blockbusters worldwide.

Ufotable’s Artistry Turned a Film Into an Event

Ufotable, a Japanese studio known for its distinctive animation style, dynamic camera work, and extensive post-processing, plays a key role in the success of Infinity Castle and Mugen Train. Its smooth combination of 2D animation and high-quality CGI has captivated audiences worldwide, with some opting to view the films in premium formats like IMAX and 4DX.

Fans of the Demon Slayer anime recognize Ufotable’s meticulous attention to detail in every frame. From character dialogues and flashbacks to the highly anticipated fight scenes the franchise is known for, this consistency has become a key part of its brand, drawing in both existing fans and new viewers who might not have been familiar with anime.

Anime Is Mainstream

Rahul Purini, Channing Tatum, Ravi Ahuja at the Los Angeles Premiere of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle” held at the TCL Chinese Theatre on September 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images

Fans have said that Infinity Castle’s box office numbers reflect the long-standing sentiment that animation deserves recognition and should be taken seriously, and, as Crunchyroll CEO Rahul Purini told the Hollywood Reporter: I’ve been saying for three or four years now that anime fandom is no longer niche — it’s mainstream and gigantic. What this movie did was show that to the world in a way where there’s a lot of historical context to compare against.”

Similarly to Purini, Zach Aguilar, the English voice actor for Demon Slayer’s protagonist Tanjiro Kamado, said to BBC: “I just think it’s so freaking cool to have anime be this mainstream thing and Demon Slayer be the backbone of that.”

A Big Year for Animation

Like Japan’s success with Infinity Castle at the global box office, China’s Ne Zha 2 also set new box office records. Currently holding the top spot at the 2025 international box office, Ne Zha 2 was the first film to surpass the billion-dollar mark and ranks fifth on the all-time global box office list, with a current worldwide gross of $2,215,690,000.

For years, animation has been seen as a family-focused niche, with awards given in its own animation category rather than competing with non-animated films in other genres. Still, with 2 of this years most successful films, with both films ranking in the top 10 for this year’s worldwide box office, animation has, once again, proven that it can stand on side by side with live action blockbusters, many of which both films have outgrossed without the need for live-action adaptations.

What’s next for Demon Slayer

Infinity Castle is the first part of the final arc in the Demon Slayer series, with the next installment still being developed. Ufotable faces the challenge of maintaining the high quality fans expect, which will require time to achieve fully. If the upcoming film succeeds in meeting expectations, it could become one of the highest-grossing Japanese films ever, building on the success of Infinity Castle and Mugen Train.

With over $600 million grossed, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle proves that animation can serve both as art and as a major business driver worldwide. In a market where animated films can directly challenge live-action movies, the medium appears to be shifting from being a secondary form to a primary source of box office success.