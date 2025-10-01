SEC Evaluates Blockchain-Based Stock Trading Plan

Key Points: The SEC is considering regulatory frameworks for blockchain-based stock trading, supported by Coinbase and Robinhood.

Could modernize US markets using distributed ledger technology.

Traditional financial institutions oppose due to stability risks.

The U.S. SEC is planning regulations for trading stocks on blockchain platforms, akin to cryptocurrencies, supported by major exchanges Coinbase and Robinhood, amid industry discussions.

This effort may enhance investment flexibility but faces resistance from traditional finance, underscoring potential shifts in the market landscape.

Blockchain Stock Trading: SEC and Industry Leaders Engage

The move to blockchain-based stock trading is a notable shift in the financial landscape, involving discussions between SEC staff and industry leaders. SEC Chair Paul Atkins remarked on the importance of innovation in digital assets:

Stakeholders like Coinbase advocate for urgent approval, while traditional banks highlight potential market disruptions. SEC commitment remains strong, focusing on clear regulatory pathways to promote digital asset trading. Ultimately, achieving regulatory consensus appears challenging amid varying industry interests.

Impact of SEC’s Digital Standards on Market Dynamics

Did you know? The SEC’s recent generic listing standards for digital exchange-traded products are a pivotal shift, aiming to streamline access and reduce blockchain financial innovation barriers.

Based on current CoinMarketCap data, Ethereum (ETH) is priced at $4,150.94 with a market cap of $501.03 billion. The 24-hour trading volume stands at $36.39 billion, reflecting a 4.93% decrease. In the past 90 days, Ethereum saw a price increase of 60.64%.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 01:24 UTC on October 1, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Expert insights suggest that clear regulatory frameworks might boost blockchain integration into traditional finance, potentially enhancing transparency and efficiency. Drawn from historical market trends, the combination of blockchain with stock trading could see heightened demand for Ethereum-related platforms, enabling more dynamic financial ecosystems.