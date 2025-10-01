MrBeast's address purchased 244,000 ASTER tokens in the past two hours.

PANews reported on October 1st that on-chain analyst Yu Jin reported that Mr. Beast, a major YouTuber known as the "world's top internet celebrity," purchased 244,000 ASTER tokens for 360,000 USDT in the past two hours. Over the past week, he spent a total of 1.68 million USDT on 950,000 ASTER tokens at an average price of $1.77. The current price of ASTER is lower than his average purchase price, resulting in a floating loss of $130,000. Mr. Beast's wallet address was leaked in 2021 when he claimed the purchase of CryptoPunks #939. Later investigations revealed that he had profited over $23 million from over 15 projects through investments, promotions, and insider trading. PANews reported on October 1st that on-chain analyst Yu Jin reported that Mr. Beast, a major YouTuber known as the "world's top internet celebrity," purchased 244,000 ASTER tokens for 360,000 USDT in the past two hours. Over the past week, he spent a total of 1.68 million USDT on 950,000 ASTER tokens at an average price of $1.77. The current price of ASTER is lower than his average purchase price, resulting in a floating loss of $130,000. Mr. Beast's wallet address was leaked in 2021 when he claimed the purchase of CryptoPunks #939. Later investigations revealed that he had profited over $23 million from over 15 projects through investments, promotions, and insider trading.