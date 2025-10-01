Sky Quarry, a US-listed company, announced the launch of a digital asset treasury and plans to raise $100 million.

PANews reported on October 1 that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed company Sky Quarry announced the launch of a digital asset treasury aimed at strengthening the company's balance sheet to drive business growth. The company also disclosed that its board of directors has approved seeking to raise US$100 million to support its digital asset financial strategy in phases, while retaining sufficient working capital for operating the business. PANews reported on October 1 that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed company Sky Quarry announced the launch of a digital asset treasury aimed at strengthening the company's balance sheet to drive business growth. The company also disclosed that its board of directors has approved seeking to raise US$100 million to support its digital asset financial strategy in phases, while retaining sufficient working capital for operating the business.