A newly created wallet received 51,255 ETH from FalconX in the past 10 hours, worth $213 million.

According to PANews on October 1, according to Lookonchain monitoring, a newly created wallet (possibly belonging to Ethereum treasury company BitMine) received 51,255 ETH worth US$213 million from FalconX in the past 10 hours. According to PANews on October 1, according to Lookonchain monitoring, a newly created wallet (possibly belonging to Ethereum treasury company BitMine) received 51,255 ETH worth US$213 million from FalconX in the past 10 hours.