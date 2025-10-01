White House Rescinds Brian Quintenz CFTC Nomination: Report

The White House has formally rescinded its nomination of a16z policy head Brian Quintenz to the role of Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), per a Politico report published Tuesday.White House Withdraws CFTC Chair OfferAccording to the September 30 report, two anonymous sources confirmed to the media outlet that Quintenz’s nomination had been withdrawn ahead of […]
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Author: Solid 堅固 ⬡17:07