Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesMUEarnEvent Center
More
RealStocks Now Live
Sign Up
The post Qatar’s Largest Bank Adopts JPMorgan Blockchain Platform for USD Transfers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Timothy Morano Sep 29, 2025 17:18 In a groundbreaking move that signals the growing mainstream adoption of blockchain technology in traditional banking, Qatar National Bank (QNB) has ann… Qatar’s Digital Banking Evolution Takes Major Leap Forward In a groundbreaking move that signals the growing mainstream adoption of blockchain technology in traditional banking, Qatar National Bank (QNB) has announced its integration with JPMorgan’s Onyx blockchain platform for cross-border USD transactions, becoming the first Middle Eastern financial institution to embrace this technology at scale. The strategic partnership, valued at an estimated $420 million, promises to reduce international payment processing times from the current standard of 2-3 business days to under 10 minutes, while significantly lowering transaction costs for both the bank and its customers. Transforming Regional Banking Infrastructure QNB’s implementation of JPMorgan’s blockchain solution comes at a crucial time when Middle Eastern financial institutions are actively seeking to modernize their payment infrastructure. The bank’s decision follows a successful six-month pilot program that processed over $2.5 billion in transactions, achieving a 97% reduction in processing time and an estimated 35% decrease in operational costs. “This isn’t just about adopting new technology – it’s about fundamentally restructuring how cross-border payments work in the region,” explains Sarah Al-Mahmoud, Head of Digital Transformation at QNB. “We’re looking at potential annual savings of $150 million in operational costs while dramatically improving our customers’ experience.” Impact on Global Banking Landscape The move represents a significant shift in the Gulf region’s approach to financial technology innovation. JPMorgan’s Onyx platform, which has processed over $300 billion in transactions globally since its launch, has been gaining traction among major financial institutions worldwide. Michael Davidson, Global Head of Blockchain Solutions at JPMorgan, emphasizes the broader implications: “QNB’s integration with Onyx represents a pivotal moment… The post Qatar’s Largest Bank Adopts JPMorgan Blockchain Platform for USD Transfers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Timothy Morano Sep 29, 2025 17:18 In a groundbreaking move that signals the growing mainstream adoption of blockchain technology in traditional banking, Qatar National Bank (QNB) has ann… Qatar’s Digital Banking Evolution Takes Major Leap Forward In a groundbreaking move that signals the growing mainstream adoption of blockchain technology in traditional banking, Qatar National Bank (QNB) has announced its integration with JPMorgan’s Onyx blockchain platform for cross-border USD transactions, becoming the first Middle Eastern financial institution to embrace this technology at scale. The strategic partnership, valued at an estimated $420 million, promises to reduce international payment processing times from the current standard of 2-3 business days to under 10 minutes, while significantly lowering transaction costs for both the bank and its customers. Transforming Regional Banking Infrastructure QNB’s implementation of JPMorgan’s blockchain solution comes at a crucial time when Middle Eastern financial institutions are actively seeking to modernize their payment infrastructure. The bank’s decision follows a successful six-month pilot program that processed over $2.5 billion in transactions, achieving a 97% reduction in processing time and an estimated 35% decrease in operational costs. “This isn’t just about adopting new technology – it’s about fundamentally restructuring how cross-border payments work in the region,” explains Sarah Al-Mahmoud, Head of Digital Transformation at QNB. “We’re looking at potential annual savings of $150 million in operational costs while dramatically improving our customers’ experience.” Impact on Global Banking Landscape The move represents a significant shift in the Gulf region’s approach to financial technology innovation. JPMorgan’s Onyx platform, which has processed over $300 billion in transactions globally since its launch, has been gaining traction among major financial institutions worldwide. Michael Davidson, Global Head of Blockchain Solutions at JPMorgan, emphasizes the broader implications: “QNB’s integration with Onyx represents a pivotal moment…

Qatar’s Largest Bank Adopts JPMorgan Blockchain Platform for USD Transfers

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 07:46
3 min read
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.03476+2.02%
Movement
MOVE$0.01425-1.92%
Major
MAJOR$0.0498-6.14%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com


Timothy Morano
Sep 29, 2025 17:18

In a groundbreaking move that signals the growing mainstream adoption of blockchain technology in traditional banking, Qatar National Bank (QNB) has ann…





Qatar’s Digital Banking Evolution Takes Major Leap Forward

In a groundbreaking move that signals the growing mainstream adoption of blockchain technology in traditional banking, Qatar National Bank (QNB) has announced its integration with JPMorgan’s Onyx blockchain platform for cross-border USD transactions, becoming the first Middle Eastern financial institution to embrace this technology at scale.

The strategic partnership, valued at an estimated $420 million, promises to reduce international payment processing times from the current standard of 2-3 business days to under 10 minutes, while significantly lowering transaction costs for both the bank and its customers.

Transforming Regional Banking Infrastructure

QNB’s implementation of JPMorgan’s blockchain solution comes at a crucial time when Middle Eastern financial institutions are actively seeking to modernize their payment infrastructure. The bank’s decision follows a successful six-month pilot program that processed over $2.5 billion in transactions, achieving a 97% reduction in processing time and an estimated 35% decrease in operational costs.

“This isn’t just about adopting new technology – it’s about fundamentally restructuring how cross-border payments work in the region,” explains Sarah Al-Mahmoud, Head of Digital Transformation at QNB. “We’re looking at potential annual savings of $150 million in operational costs while dramatically improving our customers’ experience.”

Impact on Global Banking Landscape

The move represents a significant shift in the Gulf region’s approach to financial technology innovation. JPMorgan’s Onyx platform, which has processed over $300 billion in transactions globally since its launch, has been gaining traction among major financial institutions worldwide.

Michael Davidson, Global Head of Blockchain Solutions at JPMorgan, emphasizes the broader implications: “QNB’s integration with Onyx represents a pivotal moment in Middle Eastern banking. We’re seeing a domino effect where major regional banks are now accelerating their own blockchain adoption timelines.”

Technical Implementation and Security Measures

The implementation involves a sophisticated integration of QNB’s existing payment systems with JPMorgan’s blockchain infrastructure. The bank has invested approximately $75 million in technical infrastructure and security measures to support the new system.

“The platform’s security architecture includes multiple layers of encryption and validation nodes, making it virtually impossible to compromise,” notes Dr. Robert Chen, Chief Technology Officer at Blockchain Analytics Institute. “What’s particularly impressive is the seamless integration with existing SWIFT messaging systems, ensuring compatibility with traditional banking networks.”

Future Implications and Regional Expansion

QNB plans to extend the blockchain-based payment services to its subsidiaries across 31 countries by Q2 2026, potentially transforming payment corridors throughout the Middle East and North Africa region. The bank projects that by 2027, approximately 60% of its USD transactions will be processed through the blockchain platform.

The successful implementation is expected to catalyze similar adoptions across the region, with several major banks in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait already in discussions with blockchain solution providers.

Market Response and Industry Outlook

The announcement has been met with strong market approval, with QNB’s shares rising 4.2% following the news. The banking sector in the Gulf region has shown increased interest in blockchain technology, with investments in fintech solutions expected to reach $3.2 billion by the end of 2025.

As traditional banking continues to embrace blockchain technology, QNB’s partnership with JPMorgan serves as a benchmark for future implementations, potentially reshaping the landscape of international banking in the Middle East and beyond.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/qatars-largest-bank-adopts-jpmorgan-blockchain-platform-for-0929

Market Opportunity
Lorenzo Protocol Logo
Lorenzo Protocol Price(BANK)
$0.03476
$0.03476$0.03476
-0.42%
USD
Lorenzo Protocol (BANK) Live Price Chart

SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

SPACEX(PRE) LaunchpadSPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

Register for a chance to win a free lucky draw

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Tags:
#SEC#RWA#Options

You May Also Like

Metaplanet Stock Passes MARA to Become Third-Largest BTC Holder — Stock Slips Anyway

Metaplanet Stock Passes MARA to Become Third-Largest BTC Holder — Stock Slips Anyway

TLDR Metaplanet bought 5,075 BTC in Q1 2026 for ~$398 million at an average price of ~$78,000–$79,898 per coin. Total holdings now stand at 40,177 BTC, valued at
Share
Coincentral2026/04/02 18:44
CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The post CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An announcement was made by CME Group, the largest derivatives exchanger worldwide, revealed that it would introduce options for Solana and XRP futures. It is the latest addition to CME crypto derivatives as institutions and retail investors increase their demand for Solana and XRP. CME Expands Crypto Offerings With Solana and XRP Options Launch According to a press release, the launch is scheduled for October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval. The new products will allow traders to access options on Solana, Micro Solana, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. Expiries will be offered on business days on a monthly, and quarterly basis to provide more flexibility to market players. CME Group said the contracts are designed to meet demand from institutions, hedge funds, and active retail traders. According to Giovanni Vicioso, the launch reflects high liquidity in Solana and XRP futures. Vicioso is the Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products for the CME Group. He noted that the new contracts will provide additional tools for risk management and exposure strategies. Recently, CME XRP futures registered record open interest amid ETF approval optimism, reinforcing confidence in contract demand. Cumberland, one of the leading liquidity providers, welcomed the development and said it highlights the shift beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. FalconX, another trading firm, added that rising digital asset treasuries are increasing the need for hedging tools on alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. High Record Trading Volumes Demand Solana and XRP Futures Solana futures and XRP continue to gain popularity since their launch earlier this year. According to CME official records, many have bought and sold more than 540,000 Solana futures contracts since March. A value that amounts to over $22 billion dollars. Solana contracts hit a record 9,000 contracts in August, worth $437 million. Open interest also set a record at 12,500 contracts.…
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:39
Top Crypto to Watch Right Now? Experts Highlight This Altcoin Under $1

Top Crypto to Watch Right Now? Experts Highlight This Altcoin Under $1

The digital asset market is currently moving through a silent transition. While many traders are focused on the price swings of large coins, a specific group of
Share
Techbullion2026/04/02 20:11

Trending News

More

Microsoft (MSFT) Stock; Dips as New MAI AI Suite Signals Direct Push Against OpenAI

Bitcoin Below $70K: Why the Market Is Questioning Corporate Treasury Demand

Best Crypto to Buy Right Now Before the 2026 Bull Run: Why DOGEBALL Outperforms Legacy Coins Like BCH

Can You Buy 2026 World Cup Tickets with Bitcoin? Visa Payments and MEXC Card Explained

Borderless Capital’s $570K MNT Investment Becomes Portfolio Cornerstone

24/7 Live News

More

Hyperliquid:native flipping Solana could impact market dynamics significantly.

Author: Solid 堅固 ⬡17:07

RBI confirms gold reserves unchanged at 880.52 tonnes.

Author: Nehal17:05

US sanctions Iran's largest crypto exchange, Nobitex, impacting 11 million users.

Author: Nehal13:45

ZIG team praised for capabilities, outperforming many altcoins.

Author: Snulet 🎴13:13

HYPE surged over 100% against BTC in 21 days.

Author: Greeny11:59

Quick Reads

More

Broadcom (AVGO) Earnings Preview: Why Jensen Huang's Marvell Shoutout Changes the AI Chip Trade

SpaceX 5-for-1 Split: How Expat Investors Are Pre-Buying the IPO via Web3 Channels

HYPE Hits All-Time High as Institutional ETF Inflows Top $100M

Is BEEG About to Break Out? Key Signals Every Trader Is Watching in 2026

U.S. Seizes $1 Billion in Iranian Crypto — And Some May Land in Trump's Bitcoin Reserve

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$67,081.62
$67,081.62$67,081.62

-0.33%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$1,878.39
$1,878.39$1,878.39

-1.91%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$75.10
$75.10$75.10

-1.68%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.00103
$1.00103$1.00103

-0.01%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$1.2400
$1.2400$1.2400

+1.45%

RealStocks Now Live

RealStocks Now LiveRealStocks Now Live

Trade real U.S. stock via regulated brokerage