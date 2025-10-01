Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesMUEarnEvent Center
More
RealStocks Now Live
Sign Up
The post Diego Gómez Is A Rising Star For Paraguay And Brighton appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BARNSLEY, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 23: Diego Gomez of Brighton and Hove Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-4 during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Barnsley and Brighton & Hove Albion at Oakwell Stadium on September 23, 2025 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images) Getty Images Diego Gómez plays for Brighton & Hove Albion in the English Premier League and the Paraguay national team. At just 22 years of age he has emerged as the brightest young talent from his nation. Diego Gómez Impresses In England Diego Gómez has made his way into the Brighton starting team for Premier League matches on a regular basis this season. Less than a year ago he was still playing for Inter Miami in the MLS. The star player from Paraguay can play as a forward or midfielder, and he has shot to fame over the last 12 months. Last week the world found out about Gómez and his incredible talent. The Paraguayan scored four goals in Brighton’s emphatic 6-0 League Cup victory against Barnsley. Gomez’s second and third goals will be contenders for Brighton’s ‘Goal of the Season’ award. The 22 year-old rifled those strikes home from distance, displaying incredible technique. BARNSLEY, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 23: Diego Gomez of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates his side’s victory following the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Barnsley and Brighton & Hove Albion at Oakwell Stadium on September 23, 2025 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Getty Images Gómez has played in every Brighton Premier League game of the 2025/26 season so far. He scored just one goal in 13 World Cup qualifying appearances for Paraguay but if last week’s club display is anything to go by then he will be racking up the… The post Diego Gómez Is A Rising Star For Paraguay And Brighton appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BARNSLEY, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 23: Diego Gomez of Brighton and Hove Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-4 during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Barnsley and Brighton & Hove Albion at Oakwell Stadium on September 23, 2025 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images) Getty Images Diego Gómez plays for Brighton & Hove Albion in the English Premier League and the Paraguay national team. At just 22 years of age he has emerged as the brightest young talent from his nation. Diego Gómez Impresses In England Diego Gómez has made his way into the Brighton starting team for Premier League matches on a regular basis this season. Less than a year ago he was still playing for Inter Miami in the MLS. The star player from Paraguay can play as a forward or midfielder, and he has shot to fame over the last 12 months. Last week the world found out about Gómez and his incredible talent. The Paraguayan scored four goals in Brighton’s emphatic 6-0 League Cup victory against Barnsley. Gomez’s second and third goals will be contenders for Brighton’s ‘Goal of the Season’ award. The 22 year-old rifled those strikes home from distance, displaying incredible technique. BARNSLEY, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 23: Diego Gomez of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates his side’s victory following the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Barnsley and Brighton & Hove Albion at Oakwell Stadium on September 23, 2025 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Getty Images Gómez has played in every Brighton Premier League game of the 2025/26 season so far. He scored just one goal in 13 World Cup qualifying appearances for Paraguay but if last week’s club display is anything to go by then he will be racking up the…

Diego Gómez Is A Rising Star For Paraguay And Brighton

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 06:45
4 min read
Starpower
STAR$0.1859+3.62%
InterMilanFanToken
INTER$0.2488-4.08%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

BARNSLEY, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 23: Diego Gomez of Brighton and Hove Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-4 during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Barnsley and Brighton & Hove Albion at Oakwell Stadium on September 23, 2025 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Diego Gómez plays for Brighton & Hove Albion in the English Premier League and the Paraguay national team. At just 22 years of age he has emerged as the brightest young talent from his nation.

Diego Gómez Impresses In England

Diego Gómez has made his way into the Brighton starting team for Premier League matches on a regular basis this season. Less than a year ago he was still playing for Inter Miami in the MLS. The star player from Paraguay can play as a forward or midfielder, and he has shot to fame over the last 12 months.

Last week the world found out about Gómez and his incredible talent. The Paraguayan scored four goals in Brighton’s emphatic 6-0 League Cup victory against Barnsley. Gomez’s second and third goals will be contenders for Brighton’s ‘Goal of the Season’ award. The 22 year-old rifled those strikes home from distance, displaying incredible technique.

BARNSLEY, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 23: Diego Gomez of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates his side’s victory following the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Barnsley and Brighton & Hove Albion at Oakwell Stadium on September 23, 2025 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Gómez has played in every Brighton Premier League game of the 2025/26 season so far. He scored just one goal in 13 World Cup qualifying appearances for Paraguay but if last week’s club display is anything to go by then he will be racking up the numbers for his national team in the near future.

Gómez Learned From The Best

Diego Gómez starred alongside some of the best players in the world for Inter Miami. Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez played alongside the Paraguayan in the MLS.

(From bottom L) Inter Miami’s Argentine forward #10 Lionel Messi, Inter Miami’s Uruguayan forward #09 Luis Suarez, Inter Miami’s Paraguayan midfielder #20 Diego Gomez, Inter Miami’s Spanish midfleider #55 Federico Redondo, Inter Miami’s Spanish defender #18 Jordi Alba, (from top L) Inter Miami’s German midfielder #24 Julian Gressel, Inter Miami’s Ukrainian defender #27 Serghiy Kryvtsov, Inter Miami’s Spanish midfielder #05 Sergio Busquets, Inter Miami’s Argentine forward #06 Tomas Aviles, Inter Miami’s Argentine defender #21 Nicolas Freire and Inter Miami’s US goalkeeper #01 Drake Callender pose ahead of the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions Cup football match between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on March 13, 2024. (Photo by Chris Arjoon / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS ARJOON/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Gómez played 28 times for Inter Miami in 2024. He scored six times and provided six assists for his teammates. He won the ‘Major League Soccer Best Under-22 Player of the Season’ award and was also named ‘Paraguayan Footballer of the Year.’

Gómez certainly would have honed his skills on the training pitch with South American legends like Messi and Suárez. Watching two of the best goal scorers of a generation train every single day would have been an invaluable experience for the young player.

The Future Is Now For Gómez

Gómez is a creative player with tons of energy, but he will also be keen to get off the mark in the Premier League in terms of goals. It’s the most competitive league on the planet and players must take their chance to shine when they have it as somebody else is always waiting in the wings.

Gómez is also warming up for the FIFA 2026 World Cup. Paraguay has qualified for the tournament for the first time since it reached the quarterfinal stage in 2010 and Gómez could be the next star on the big stage for his national team. The 22 year-old will be hoping to have a massive impact for his national team on the biggest stage in world soccer.

TOPSHOT – Argentina’s forward #10 Lionel Messi fights for the ball with Paraguay’s defender #15 Gustavo Gomez (L) and midfielder #08 Diego Gomez during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Paraguay and Argentina at the Ueno Defensores del Chaco stadium in Asuncion on November 14, 2024. (Photo by JOSE BOGADO / AFP) (Photo by JOSE BOGADO/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/josephosullivan/2025/09/30/diego-gmez-is-a-rising-star-for-paraguay-and-brighton/

Market Opportunity
Starpower Logo
Starpower Price(STAR)
$0.1859
$0.1859$0.1859
+0.16%
USD
Starpower (STAR) Live Price Chart

SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

SPACEX(PRE) LaunchpadSPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

Register for a chance to win a free lucky draw

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Tags:
#SEC#RWA

You May Also Like

Solana Launches Native On-Chain Subscription Infrastructure

Solana Launches Native On-Chain Subscription Infrastructure

Solana has introduced a new native subscription and allowance infrastructure directly on its blockchain, enabling developers to build recurring payment systems,
Share
CoinTrust2026/06/03 14:25
Gold vs Bitcoin: Safe-Haven Demand Lifts Gold as BTC Struggles Below $70K

Gold vs Bitcoin: Safe-Haven Demand Lifts Gold as BTC Struggles Below $70K

Key Insights: Gold and Bitcoin are again dividing investors as markets enter a cycle shaped by inflation, geopolitical stress, and weaker crypto sentiment. Gold
Share
Themarketperiodical2026/06/03 14:39
Cardano’s Most Used Analytics Platform Shuts Down After Complete Leadership Collapse

Cardano’s Most Used Analytics Platform Shuts Down After Complete Leadership Collapse

The post Cardano’s Most Used Analytics Platform Shuts Down After Complete Leadership Collapse appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Cardano’s ecosystem is facing
Share
CoinPedia2026/06/03 13:37

Trending News

More

Pi Network Activates Protocol 24 Upgrade Today

Humain partners with Nvidia to launch robotaxis

TetherWallet Expands USDT Support With TRON Integration

Bitcoin Price News: Here’s Why BTC Crashed 13% This Week

BitForex Founder Moved $1.35 Billion in ETH to Binance Just Before Price Plunge

24/7 Live News

More

US sanctions Iran's largest crypto exchange, Nobitex, impacting 11 million users.

Author: Nehal13:45

ZIG team praised for capabilities, outperforming many altcoins.

Author: Snulet 🎴13:13

HYPE surged over 100% against BTC in 21 days.

Author: Greeny11:59

Bitcoin often seen as dead during bear markets, considered a buy signal by some.

Author: ryandcrypto10:31

JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.

Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46

Quick Reads

More

Broadcom (AVGO) Earnings Preview: Why Jensen Huang's Marvell Shoutout Changes the AI Chip Trade

SpaceX 5-for-1 Split: How Expat Investors Are Pre-Buying the IPO via Web3 Channels

HYPE Hits All-Time High as Institutional ETF Inflows Top $100M

Is BEEG About to Break Out? Key Signals Every Trader Is Watching in 2026

U.S. Seizes $1 Billion in Iranian Crypto — And Some May Land in Trump's Bitcoin Reserve

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$67,117.86
$67,117.86$67,117.86

-0.27%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$1,880.62
$1,880.62$1,880.62

-1.79%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$75.13
$75.13$75.13

-1.64%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.00102
$1.00102$1.00102

-0.01%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$1.2430
$1.2430$1.2430

+1.70%

RealStocks Now Live

RealStocks Now LiveRealStocks Now Live

Trade real U.S. stock via regulated brokerage