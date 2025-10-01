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SushiSwap SUSHI is currently trading at $0.6604, indicating a 1.64% fall in the last 24 hours. Neglecting the price retreat, activity in its trading remained firm as daily volume reached $33.4 million, a 26.57% spike from that in the earlier session. In the last week, the token dipped 2.95% to reach a weekly average of […]SushiSwap SUSHI is currently trading at $0.6604, indicating a 1.64% fall in the last 24 hours. Neglecting the price retreat, activity in its trading remained firm as daily volume reached $33.4 million, a 26.57% spike from that in the earlier session. In the last week, the token dipped 2.95% to reach a weekly average of […]

SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Prediction: Can It Break $0.90 and Surge Toward $1.85?

Author: Tronweekly
Source: Tronweekly
2025/10/01 06:30
3 min read
SUSHI
SUSHI$0.2229+7.62%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.002805+2.86%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com
SushiSwap
  • SushiSwap (SUSHI) trading at $0.6604, down 1.64% in 24 hours despite higher trading volume.
  • Technical analysis suggests a descending channel with potential breakout targets up to $1.85.
  • Forecasts for 2025 show mixed projections, with long-term optimism but short-term volatility.

SushiSwap SUSHI is currently trading at $0.6604, indicating a 1.64% fall in the last 24 hours. Neglecting the price retreat, activity in its trading remained firm as daily volume reached $33.4 million, a 26.57% spike from that in the earlier session. In the last week, the token dipped 2.95% to reach a weekly average of $0.6560.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Market observers opine that SUSHI is quite reactive to wider investor sentiment shifts now more so considering it is a mid-cap within the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. Retail and institutional players alike keep a keen eye on the token following sustained high volatility levels industrywide.

Risk of Deeper Losses if Channel Holds

According to crypto analyst Jonathan Carter, SUSHI is traversing downward. Channel formation on a daily timeframe. Such a setup is frequently an indication of consolidation in a bearish environment. Nevertheless, Carter underlines that a clear-cut breakout above a top line of a channel could trigger a surge upwards.

If it materializes, the breakout could push prices to strong resistance areas of $0.90, $1.10, $1.35, and even $1.85. Such a development would be a firm change of heart, as it would foretoken a potential medium-term bull cycle. Nevertheless, a failure to break through the channel might extend sideways action or further losses.

Source: X

Also Read | SushiSwap Expands Horizons To Aptos For Multi-Chain Dominance

SUSHI Price Prediction 2025 Overview

According to DigitalCoinPrice, that SUSHI may reach above $1.43 by the end of 2025, and is expected to reclaim levels close to its previous all-time high of $23.38 in later cycles. Pricers predict that the token will stabilize between $1.30 and $1.43, buoyed by steady adoption of decentralized exchanges and strong network fundamentals.

Furthermore, Coincodex outlook for October 2025 foresees a minor reimbursement. The website predicts a price action from $0.661495 to $0.74645, and it perceives an average monthly price of $0.717746. This forecast assumes a decline of — 7.97% compared to last month but also reveals a prospective return of investment of 13.84% as a chance to short-term fluctuations by opportunists.

Caution Urged as Speculation Meets DeFi Uncertainty

Though SushiSwap price has been muted, intensified volume signals increasing investor demand. Immediate resistance is that of the downtrending channel. Should direction change to favorable terms, bulls could reach objectives above $1.00 in the near term.

Nevertheless, with contradictory short-term and long-term estimates, SUSHI investors are cautioned to be attentive, matching potential speculations against inherent decentralize finance asset volatility.

Also Read | SushiSwap (SUSHI) Coils in Broadening Wedge as Bulls Eye $1.85 Breakout from $0.55

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