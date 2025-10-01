The last time XRP closed a quarter this strong, a 37,800% run followed – XRP price predictions now eye $15 with a similar setup unfolding.The last time XRP closed a quarter this strong, a 37,800% run followed – XRP price predictions now eye $15 with a similar setup unfolding.
XRP Price Prediction: Record Quarterly Close Could Trigger a $15 Rally – Just Like the 37,800% Run in 2017
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