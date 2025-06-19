XBTO targets Swiss crypto elite with Bitcoin yield strategy

Crypto.news
2025/06/19 22:11
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05635+1.34%

For wealthy clients tired of letting Bitcoin sit dormant, Arab Bank Switzerland has a solution: an actively managed yield product built on XBTO’s institutional-grade strategy.

According to a press release shared with crypto.news on June 19, XBTO has partnered with Arab Bank Switzerland to roll out a new Bitcoin (BTC) yield product, marking one of the first instances of a traditional Swiss private bank offering such a service directly to clients.

The product, designed for high-net-worth individuals seeking yield on idle Bitcoin, combines the bank’s established digital asset infrastructure with XBTO’s proprietary “Diamond Hands” strategy, an options-based approach aimed at generating yield while accumulating Bitcoin during market dips.

Romain Braud, Head of Digital Assets at Arab Bank Switzerland, said the offering is fully integrated into the bank’s wealth management services, ensuring institutional oversight and regulatory compliance.

The partnership represents a significant step in crypto’s slow but steady penetration into the private banking mainstream. While institutions have dipped their toes into custody and token exposure, few have ventured into active yield strategies under a regulated, client-facing structure.

For Arab Bank Switzerland, the development builds on its Bitcoin custody services, which it has offered through a partnership with Taurus since 2019. The move could pressure competitors to follow suit, accelerating crypto’s assimilation into private banking’s inner sanctum.

At the same time, XBTO has further cemented its role as a bridge between institutional crypto strategies and traditional wealth management. The firm’s “Diamond Hands” strategy has now gained the imprimatur of a Swiss private bank, a rare stamp of legitimacy in an industry still wary of unregulated crypto products.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Market News: Bo Hines says Trump will launch Bitcoin reserve plan "as soon as possible"

Market News: Bo Hines says Trump will launch Bitcoin reserve plan "as soon as possible"

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi Market News, Bo Hines, executive director of Trump's Digital Asset Advisory Committee, said that Trump will launch the Bitcoin reserve plan
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.863-3.88%
SOON
SOON$0.1441-2.37%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001272--%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 21:45
Fed's Hammack: Jobs report 'disappointing' but doesn't mean rate cut this week

Fed's Hammack: Jobs report 'disappointing' but doesn't mean rate cut this week

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi, Cleveland Fed President and 2026 FOMC voting member Hammack said in an interview with Bloomberg that the non-farm payroll report released
Threshold
T$0.01665-6.03%
Harvest Finance
FARM$27.96-3.15%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 21:43
Publicly listed company DevvStrea announces the deployment of its crypto funding strategy with its first purchase of BTC and SOL

Publicly listed company DevvStrea announces the deployment of its crypto funding strategy with its first purchase of BTC and SOL

PANews reported on August 1st that, according to Businesswire, carbon management company DevvStream Corp. (Nasdaq: DEVS) announced the initial deployment of its crypto funding strategy through the purchase of Bitcoin
Bitcoin
BTC$115,175.01-2.67%
Solana
SOL$168.43-5.00%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 22:12

Trending News

More

Market News: Bo Hines says Trump will launch Bitcoin reserve plan "as soon as possible"

Fed's Hammack: Jobs report 'disappointing' but doesn't mean rate cut this week

Publicly listed company DevvStrea announces the deployment of its crypto funding strategy with its first purchase of BTC and SOL

The “Insider Whale” increased its ETH short position to 11111.11 half an hour ago, and its position profit exceeded $3.24 million

Boundless — active in the project with an eye on the drop