Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesMUEarnEvent Center
More
RealStocks Now Live
Sign Up
TLDR Brian Armstrong urged the Senate not to support banks by banning crypto rewards. Coinbase escalated its lobbying efforts in Washington during Senate discussions on crypto regulation. Armstrong stated that banks are trying to block stablecoin rewards to protect their monopoly. He emphasized that the GENIUS Act already settled the issue of allowing crypto rewards. [...] The post Coinbase CEO Slams Bank Push to End Stablecoin Crypto Rewards appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR Brian Armstrong urged the Senate not to support banks by banning crypto rewards. Coinbase escalated its lobbying efforts in Washington during Senate discussions on crypto regulation. Armstrong stated that banks are trying to block stablecoin rewards to protect their monopoly. He emphasized that the GENIUS Act already settled the issue of allowing crypto rewards. [...] The post Coinbase CEO Slams Bank Push to End Stablecoin Crypto Rewards appeared first on Blockonomi.

Coinbase CEO Slams Bank Push to End Stablecoin Crypto Rewards

Author: Blockonomi
Source: Blockonomi
2025/09/30 04:14
2 min read
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.03499+2.82%
EPNS
PUSH$0.011053-1.62%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0004786+1.52%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.002467-6.83%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.01143-3.78%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

TLDR

  • Brian Armstrong urged the Senate not to support banks by banning crypto rewards.
  • Coinbase escalated its lobbying efforts in Washington during Senate discussions on crypto regulation.
  • Armstrong stated that banks are trying to block stablecoin rewards to protect their monopoly.
  • He emphasized that the GENIUS Act already settled the issue of allowing crypto rewards.
  • A Treasury report warned that up to $6.6 trillion could move from banks to stablecoins.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong accused banks of attacking crypto rewards to defend their monopoly on Capitol Hill Monday. He warned senators not to protect traditional finance by cutting off stablecoin incentives currently allowed under the GENIUS Act. Armstrong made these statements during Senate discussions on the Digital Asset Market Structure and Investor Protection Act.

Coinbase Fights TradFi Over Crypto Rewards

Brian Armstrong stood firm against banks’ lobbying efforts, stating they aim to block crypto rewards to protect their dominance. He addressed lawmakers in Washington as Senate talks progressed on new digital asset legislation.

According to him, banks fear losing control over customer capital to stablecoin platforms offering crypto rewards. Although the GENIUS Act disallowed interest on stablecoins, it still permitted rewards, creating a controversial gray area. Banks now argue that these rewards are a loophole undermining regulatory limits.

Armstrong pushed back, stressing that the law already resolved this issue and does not need revisiting. “They’re trying to relitigate something we already settled,” he stated. Coinbase believes Congress should avoid favoring banks by restricting crypto rewards that benefit consumers.

Stablecoin Rewards Could Trigger Capital Shift

A Treasury report released in April estimated up to $6.6 trillion could exit banks due to attractive stablecoin rewards. This shift could disrupt banks’ ability to lend, raising concerns among regulators and financial institutions. As a result, banks are urging stricter rules on crypto rewards.

However, Coinbase argues that banning rewards would penalize innovation and limit consumer choice. Armstrong maintained that such a move would amount to subsidizing banks again, this time using crypto policy.

The ongoing debate highlights the growing tension between traditional banking and the evolving crypto economy. With stablecoin usage on the rise, crypto rewards continue to be a key factor in shaping future market structures.

The post Coinbase CEO Slams Bank Push to End Stablecoin Crypto Rewards appeared first on Blockonomi.

Market Opportunity
Lorenzo Protocol Logo
Lorenzo Protocol Price(BANK)
$0.03499
$0.03499$0.03499
+0.22%
USD
Lorenzo Protocol (BANK) Live Price Chart

SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

SPACEX(PRE) LaunchpadSPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

Register for a chance to win a free lucky draw

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Tags:
#Stablecoins

You May Also Like

Solana Launches Native On-Chain Subscription Infrastructure

Solana Launches Native On-Chain Subscription Infrastructure

Solana has introduced a new native subscription and allowance infrastructure directly on its blockchain, enabling developers to build recurring payment systems,
Share
CoinTrust2026/06/03 14:25
Gold vs Bitcoin: Safe-Haven Demand Lifts Gold as BTC Struggles Below $70K

Gold vs Bitcoin: Safe-Haven Demand Lifts Gold as BTC Struggles Below $70K

Key Insights: Gold and Bitcoin are again dividing investors as markets enter a cycle shaped by inflation, geopolitical stress, and weaker crypto sentiment. Gold
Share
Themarketperiodical2026/06/03 14:39
Cardano’s Most Used Analytics Platform Shuts Down After Complete Leadership Collapse

Cardano’s Most Used Analytics Platform Shuts Down After Complete Leadership Collapse

The post Cardano’s Most Used Analytics Platform Shuts Down After Complete Leadership Collapse appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Cardano’s ecosystem is facing
Share
CoinPedia2026/06/03 13:37

Trending News

More

Pi Network Activates Protocol 24 Upgrade Today

Humain partners with Nvidia to launch robotaxis

TetherWallet Expands USDT Support With TRON Integration

Bitcoin Price News: Here’s Why BTC Crashed 13% This Week

BitForex Founder Moved $1.35 Billion in ETH to Binance Just Before Price Plunge

24/7 Live News

More

US sanctions Iran's largest crypto exchange, Nobitex, impacting 11 million users.

Author: Nehal13:45

ZIG team praised for capabilities, outperforming many altcoins.

Author: Snulet 🎴13:13

HYPE surged over 100% against BTC in 21 days.

Author: Greeny11:59

Bitcoin often seen as dead during bear markets, considered a buy signal by some.

Author: ryandcrypto10:31

JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.

Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46

Quick Reads

More

Broadcom (AVGO) Earnings Preview: Why Jensen Huang's Marvell Shoutout Changes the AI Chip Trade

SpaceX 5-for-1 Split: How Expat Investors Are Pre-Buying the IPO via Web3 Channels

HYPE Hits All-Time High as Institutional ETF Inflows Top $100M

Is BEEG About to Break Out? Key Signals Every Trader Is Watching in 2026

U.S. Seizes $1 Billion in Iranian Crypto — And Some May Land in Trump's Bitcoin Reserve

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$67,057.86
$67,057.86$67,057.86

-0.36%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$1,876.59
$1,876.59$1,876.59

-2.00%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$75.08
$75.08$75.08

-1.71%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.00099
$1.00099$1.00099

-0.01%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$1.2417
$1.2417$1.2417

+1.59%

RealStocks Now Live

RealStocks Now LiveRealStocks Now Live

Trade real U.S. stock via regulated brokerage