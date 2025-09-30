All Of India’s International Emmy Nominations To Date

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 11: A view of the Emmy statue is seen during the 77th Primetime Emmys Press Preview at Peacock Theater on September 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Getty Images

India has made its presence felt in the International Emmy noms once again, picking up two International Emmy nominations via Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila. It is the latest entry in a long, uneven story of India’s presence (or absence) at global television’s most prestigious non-US award.

While the Oscars have long been seen as the pinnacle for Indian film, the International Emmys have become a crucial barometer of how Indian television and streaming content is being received on the world stage.

The First Wave: Nawazuddin and Sacred Games

Official poster for Netflix’s Sacred Games. IMDb

India’s breakthrough at the International Emmys began in earnest in 2019 with the second season of Sacred Games, Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane’s gritty crime drama that became a global hit.

Radhika Apte picked up a Best Actress nomination for her turn as Kalindi Gupta in Lust Stories, a four-part anthology film.

The same year, Hossein Amini and James Watkins’ British crime drama McMafia, also featuring Siddiqui, won the International Emmy for Best Drama Series, demonstrating how Indian talent was beginning to find a place in international co-productions.

A Growing Presence: From Delhi Crime to Vir Das

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 22: Vir Das and Nawazuddin Siddiqui attend 49th International Emmy Awards on November 22, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) Getty Images

The momentum continued with Delhi Crime (Netflix), which won Best Drama Series in 2020 — India’s first International Emmy win. Shefali Shah’s performance as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi was widely praised, winning her a nomination in later years.

Arjun Mathur was nominated for his role in Made In Heaven, Amazon Prime’s critically acclaimed series about weddings in India.

Comedian Vir Das followed in 2021, earning a nomination in the Comedy category for his stand-up special Vir Das: For India. 2021 also saw Nawazuddin Siddiqui pick up his first acting nomination for Sudhir Mishra’s satire Serious Men.

India’s growing presence that year signaled that it was no longer just an outlier at the Emmys but part of the regular conversation.

Recent Recognition: Jim Sarbh, Ektaa Kapoor, and Beyond

Crucially, 2023 was India’s first ever win at the Emmys, with comedian Vir Das emerging victorious in the Best Comedy Series category. He won for his Netflix special Vir Das: Landing, which tied for the award with Derry Girls season 3.

Vir Das poses with his Emmy award. instagram

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 20: Ektaa R. Kapoor attends the 51st International Emmy Awards at New York Hilton Midtown on November 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) Getty Images

Veteran producer Ekta Kapoor, known for founding entertainment juggernaut Balaji Telefilms and creating numerous long-running soap operas, was honored with the Directorate Award that year, underscoring her influence on shaping India’s television landscape.

The same year, Jim Sarbh earned a Best Actor nomination for his performance as Dr. Homi J. Bhabha in Rocket Boys (SonyLIV), while Shefali Shah returned to the Emmys circuit with a Best Actress nomination for Delhi Crime season 2.

2024 saw zero nominations for India, but Vir Das returned to the International Emmys as the host.

Indian comedian/actor Vir Das poses in the press room after hosting the the 52nd International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton on November 25, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Present Day and Future Trends

This year has seen multi-hyphenate performer Diljit Dosanjh’s acting nomination for Amar Singh Chamkila, and a best TV Movie/Mini series nomination for the same film.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Diljit Dosanjh attends “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images) Getty Images

Many of India’s Emmy hopefuls are emerging from streaming platforms or co-productions that straddle national boundaries. This trend will likely accelerate as Indian producers continue partnering globally to meet Emmy eligibility norms and gain distribution muscle.

Studios and streamers in India are also beginning to use Emmy nominations as proof points for quality when pitching projects to international funders, platforms, and talent.

With the success of Amar Singh Chamkila and elsewhere, Homebound, one can arguably expect more Indian biopics and true story adaptions pitched at global awards like the International Emmys, especially ones with crossover elements that appeal to both Indian and international audiences.

Full List:

Here is a comprehensive list of every Indian nomination at the International Emmys.

2019

Sacred Games S2, Best Drama Series

Radhika Apte (Lust Stories), Best Performance by an Actress

2020

Delhi Crime, Best Drama Series (WINNER)

Arjun Mathur (Made in Heaven), Best Performance by an Actor

2021

Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Serious Men), Best Performance by an Actor

Vir Das: For India, Best Comedy Series

2023

Vir Das: Landing, Best Comedy Series (WINNER)

Jim Sarbh (Rocket Boys), Best Performance by an Actor

Shefali Shah (Delhi Crime), Best Performance by an Actress

Ektaa Kapoor, Directorate Award (Special Recognition)

2025

Amar Singh Chamkila, Best TV Movie/Mini-Series

Diljit Dosanjh (Amar Singh Chamkila), Best Performance by an Actor