Is Massachusetts About to Create a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve? Key Hearing Set for Oct 7

Massachusetts has scheduled an October 7 hearing on a state Bitcoin reserve under S.1967, as federal and state efforts have progressed, including the BITCOIN Act and similar measures in Texas, Utah, and Wyoming, with supporters citing diversification and critics noting volatility and oversight. Massachusetts has scheduled an October 7 hearing on a state Bitcoin reserve under S.1967, as federal and state efforts have progressed, including the BITCOIN Act and similar measures in Texas, Utah, and Wyoming, with supporters citing diversification and critics noting volatility and oversight.