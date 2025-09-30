Bitcoin has soared past $114,000, marking a momentary departure from its recent decline. Enthusiasts in the cryptocurrency realm are eagerly waiting for the forthcoming data this new week promises.Continue Reading:Bitcoin Surges Amid Crypto Developments Bitcoin has soared past $114,000, marking a momentary departure from its recent decline. Enthusiasts in the cryptocurrency realm are eagerly waiting for the forthcoming data this new week promises.Continue Reading:Bitcoin Surges Amid Crypto Developments