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As Dogecoin (DOGE) keeps pace in the market, whale investors are seeking new investments that have greater potential for expansion. Among the areas they are looking is at the Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presale, a recently introduced decentralized finance (DeFi) project. The presale has seen the project take in more than $16.52 million with more than […]As Dogecoin (DOGE) keeps pace in the market, whale investors are seeking new investments that have greater potential for expansion. Among the areas they are looking is at the Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presale, a recently introduced decentralized finance (DeFi) project. The presale has seen the project take in more than $16.52 million with more than […]

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Whales Looking for the Next 100x Crypto Seen Buying New Crypto at $0.035

Author: Cryptopolitan
Source: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/30 02:30
4 min read
DOGE
DOGE$0.0939-5.40%
DeFi
DEFI$0.0001835-4.32%
Overtake
TAKE$0.01979-4.30%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

As Dogecoin (DOGE) keeps pace in the market, whale investors are seeking new investments that have greater potential for expansion. Among the areas they are looking is at the Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presale, a recently introduced decentralized finance (DeFi) project. The presale has seen the project take in more than $16.52 million with more than 16,640 investors, demonstrating just how much excitement and positivity there is surrounding the project’s future.

Mutuum Finance is a borrowing-and-lending dual protocol consisting of peer-to-peer and peer-to-contract mechanisms through which the users can easily earn and purchase liquidity. The revolutionary new approach differentiates it from other DeFi projects and comes across as an interesting pick in the crypto market. Experts anticipate MUTM to expand at impressive scales, with some estimating a 36x return on investment as the project goes through its presale and beyond.

For those who seek high-upside potential for speculators, Mutuum Finance is a safe bet. While DOGE is still a community favorite, MUTM’s innovative approach and strong presale support render it a compelling choice in the current crypto environment.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Levels to Watch for the Next Move

Dogecoin (DOGE) rests on a make-or-break level of support, having just touched mid-channel support at approximately $0.22, a level which has in the past spurred brutal rallies. Should this support hold, DOGE is poised to recover toward $0.28–$0.30, which is the short-term buying opportunity. 

Should it fail to hold at this level, a fall toward $0.18 at the lower channel points to a bearish trend. The market’s reaction in the next few weeks will more likely define DOGE’s direction from here at this pivotal level. For investors who want more growth possibilities over DOGE’s volatility, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is one new project causing waves in the crypto market.

Mutuum Finance Skyrockets in Presale as Investor Demand Explodes

Mutuum Finance is giving early investors the special opportunity to buy MUTM tokens at a far lower cost before the launch of the project. Tokens priced as low as $0.035 during Phase 6 have witnessed demand be remarkable, the presale already raising over $16.52 million and attracting over 16,640 token holders, indicating greater enthusiasm and confidence about the long-term prospects of the project.

To augment further the platform’s security and involve the community, Mutuum Finance has launched an official Bug Bounty Program on CertiK with bounty rewards of up to $50,000 in USDT. It calls for white-hat hackers, security researchers, and developers to audit the codebase for bugs. Rewards are given depending on the severity of discovered bugs, so minor bugs are also encouraged to be fixed right away to maintain the highest level of security.

Mutuum Finance is a dual-platform lending model that combines Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) approaches to offer unmatched flexibility and efficiency. 

Enhanced Accuracy with Oracle-Powered Infrastructure

In order to enable precise and real-time pricing, Mutuum Finance integrates Chainlink oracles with high-cap token price feeds such as USD, ETH, MATIC, and AVAX. The infrastructure of the platform also provides fallback oracles, composite data feeds, and on-chain references of prices, the multi-layered mechanism by which the protocol is kept safe even in instances of volatile bear markets.

The Next 100x Crypto

Dogecoin (DOGE) remains a household name in crypto, but whale investors are now giving attention to far more promising projects, and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is leading the pack. With its groundbreaking dual lending framework, oracle-based platform, and focus on security, MUTM is upsetting DeFi utility and creating gigantic preliminary demand. Already, the project has garnered over $16.52 million and on-boarded over 16,640 investors, pointing to growing optimism in its long-term future. With presale tokens available for as little as $0.035, now is the time to take part in the Mutuum Finance presale and gain early access to a potential 36x before even the next significant rally has begun.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Market Opportunity
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#SEC#DeFi#On-chain#Whale#Lending

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