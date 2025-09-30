Only 3 Weeks to Launch: Snorter Token ICO Surpasses $4.15M

Snorter Token has raised $4.15M and has positioned a Solana-native trading bot with early detection, governance and staking, plus a stated 0.85% fee, ahead of its planned exchange debut in three weeks. Snorter Token has raised $4.15M and has positioned a Solana-native trading bot with early detection, governance and staking, plus a stated 0.85% fee, ahead of its planned exchange debut in three weeks.