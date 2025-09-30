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The post Altcoins Face Rejection: Final Dip Before Rally? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A total of 76% of the top 50 altcoins have outperformed Bitcoin over the past three months. Technical indicators suggest Bitcoin dominance could drop after retesting the 60.90% level, potentially triggering a rapid recovery for altcoins. Altcoin market cap shows optimism with chart patterns like the “cup and handle” signaling further upside. The altcoin market has been facing strong volatility over the past week amid the two major crypto liquidation events. Amid the recent sell-off, the overall market cap has seen strong rejection while analysts call it a buy-the-dip opportunity. Some market analysts also believe that their outperformance over Bitcoin BTC $113 838 24h volatility: 3.6% Market cap: $2.27 T Vol. 24h: $55.78 B will also continue. Altcoin Market Faces Resistance at All-Time Highs The total capitalization of the altcoin market has encountered clear resistance at its all-time high (ATH), analysts say. Popular crypto analyst Michael van de Poppe stated that one more pullback may occur before altcoins break through this barrier and begin reaching significantly higher ATHs. Thus, he believes that this dip offers a strong buying opportunity for investors. The #Altcoin market capitalization provides a clear rejection at the ATH. One more pushback before it will break through the resistance and start printing massively new ATHs. That means: time to buy the dip. pic.twitter.com/uVDmjZTdj0 — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) September 29, 2025 Despite recent declines, 76% of the top 50 altcoins have outperformed Bitcoin over the past three months, reported crypto analyst Daan Crypto Trades. Analysts note that brief periods of altcoin outperformance are typically followed by pullbacks, allowing Bitcoin to regain dominance. Currently, the Bitcoin dominance chart appears weak. This suggests that altcoins could continue gaining strength once Bitcoin and Ethereum ETH $4 171 24h volatility: 3.7% Market cap: $503.38 B Vol. 24h: $33.56… The post Altcoins Face Rejection: Final Dip Before Rally? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A total of 76% of the top 50 altcoins have outperformed Bitcoin over the past three months. Technical indicators suggest Bitcoin dominance could drop after retesting the 60.90% level, potentially triggering a rapid recovery for altcoins. Altcoin market cap shows optimism with chart patterns like the “cup and handle” signaling further upside. The altcoin market has been facing strong volatility over the past week amid the two major crypto liquidation events. Amid the recent sell-off, the overall market cap has seen strong rejection while analysts call it a buy-the-dip opportunity. Some market analysts also believe that their outperformance over Bitcoin BTC $113 838 24h volatility: 3.6% Market cap: $2.27 T Vol. 24h: $55.78 B will also continue. Altcoin Market Faces Resistance at All-Time Highs The total capitalization of the altcoin market has encountered clear resistance at its all-time high (ATH), analysts say. Popular crypto analyst Michael van de Poppe stated that one more pullback may occur before altcoins break through this barrier and begin reaching significantly higher ATHs. Thus, he believes that this dip offers a strong buying opportunity for investors. The #Altcoin market capitalization provides a clear rejection at the ATH. One more pushback before it will break through the resistance and start printing massively new ATHs. That means: time to buy the dip. pic.twitter.com/uVDmjZTdj0 — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) September 29, 2025 Despite recent declines, 76% of the top 50 altcoins have outperformed Bitcoin over the past three months, reported crypto analyst Daan Crypto Trades. Analysts note that brief periods of altcoin outperformance are typically followed by pullbacks, allowing Bitcoin to regain dominance. Currently, the Bitcoin dominance chart appears weak. This suggests that altcoins could continue gaining strength once Bitcoin and Ethereum ETH $4 171 24h volatility: 3.7% Market cap: $503.38 B Vol. 24h: $33.56…

Altcoins Face Rejection: Final Dip Before Rally?

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 01:54
4 min read
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Key Notes

  • A total of 76% of the top 50 altcoins have outperformed Bitcoin over the past three months.
  • Technical indicators suggest Bitcoin dominance could drop after retesting the 60.90% level, potentially triggering a rapid recovery for altcoins.
  • Altcoin market cap shows optimism with chart patterns like the “cup and handle” signaling further upside.

The altcoin market has been facing strong volatility over the past week amid the two major crypto liquidation events. Amid the recent sell-off, the overall market cap has seen strong rejection while analysts call it a buy-the-dip opportunity. Some market analysts also believe that their outperformance over Bitcoin

BTC
$113 838



24h volatility:
3.6%


Market cap:
$2.27 T



Vol. 24h:
$55.78 B

will also continue.

Altcoin Market Faces Resistance at All-Time Highs

The total capitalization of the altcoin market has encountered clear resistance at its all-time high (ATH), analysts say. Popular crypto analyst Michael van de Poppe stated that one more pullback may occur before altcoins break through this barrier and begin reaching significantly higher ATHs. Thus, he believes that this dip offers a strong buying opportunity for investors.


Despite recent declines, 76% of the top 50 altcoins have outperformed Bitcoin over the past three months, reported crypto analyst Daan Crypto Trades. Analysts note that brief periods of altcoin outperformance are typically followed by pullbacks, allowing Bitcoin to regain dominance.

Currently, the Bitcoin dominance chart appears weak. This suggests that altcoins could continue gaining strength once Bitcoin and Ethereum

ETH
$4 171



24h volatility:
3.7%


Market cap:
$503.38 B



Vol. 24h:
$33.56 B

establish a price floor.

Market observers say the cycle is in its late stage, marked by higher risk-taking and investors moving further down the risk curve. While this raises questions about the sustainability of gains, it generally supports the relative outperformance of altcoins during short-term upswings.

Bitcoin Dominance Can Drop, Altcoins Eye Strong Breakout

The Bitcoin dominance has been trending on upside, as market analysts believe that it could first surge past 60.90% before resuming the downtrend. Once Bitcoin dominance completes a retest of the 60.90% level, technical indicators suggest a high probability of a decline in BTC dominance, potentially triggering a swift and robust recovery in the altcoin market.

Crypto analyst Merlijn the Trader observed that altcoins have formed a classic “cup and handle” chart pattern. He suggested that if the pattern plays out, the next phase could see a parabolic rally.

SUBBD Targets $1.3 Million in Presale Raise

Unlike typical market fluctuations, SUBBD has emerged as one of the best crypto presales of 2025. The project boasts a fanbase exceeding 250 million, highlighting its potential for substantial growth.

SUBBD token holders benefit from a range of perks, including access to tools, rewards, governance rights, and early backers can earn staking rewards of up to 20%.

Current Presale Details:

  • Price: $0.05655.
  • Amount Raised: $1,216,260.13.
  • Ticker: SUBBD.

Interested investors can participate in the presale using either credit or debit cards, or through cryptocurrency assets. Want to explore the future of the token? Read our SUBBD price prediction on Coinspeaker.

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Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Market News


Bhushan is a FinTech enthusiast and holds a good flair in understanding financial markets. His interest in economics and finance draw his attention towards the new emerging Blockchain Technology and Cryptocurrency markets. He is continuously in a learning process and keeps himself motivated by sharing his acquired knowledge. In free time he reads thriller fictions novels and sometimes explore his culinary skills.

Bhushan Akolkar on X


Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/altcoins-final-dip-before-rally/

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