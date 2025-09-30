WBTC Expands Multichain Presence, Cementing Its Role as Bitcoin’s Standard in DeFi

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), the most widely adopted tokenized representation of Bitcoin, has announced a new phase of expansion across multiple blockchain networks and DeFi protocols. This initiative strengthens WBTC’s standing as the definitive multichain standard for Bitcoin, offering seamless cross-chain functionality and enabling greater participation of the world’s largest digital asset in DeFi ecosystems. Since […]
Hyperliquid:native flipping Solana could impact market dynamics significantly.
Author: Solid 堅固 ⬡17:07