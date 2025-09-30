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TLDR eToro has launched crypto staking for US users, allowing them to earn rewards on Ethereum, Cardano, and Solana. The platform simplifies the staking process, making it easier for retail investors to participate and earn rewards. eToro plans to expand the staking program in the future by adding more digital assets to its offerings. Andrew [...] The post eToro Introduces Crypto Staking in the US with ETH, ADA, and SOL Rewards appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR eToro has launched crypto staking for US users, allowing them to earn rewards on Ethereum, Cardano, and Solana. The platform simplifies the staking process, making it easier for retail investors to participate and earn rewards. eToro plans to expand the staking program in the future by adding more digital assets to its offerings. Andrew [...] The post eToro Introduces Crypto Staking in the US with ETH, ADA, and SOL Rewards appeared first on CoinCentral.

eToro Introduces Crypto Staking in the US with ETH, ADA, and SOL Rewards

Author: Coincentral
Source: Coincentral
2025/09/30 01:29
3 min read
Ethereum
ETH$1,881.33-4.89%
Cardano
ADA$0.2167-3.25%
Solana
SOL$75.02-5.68%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

TLDR

  • eToro has launched crypto staking for US users, allowing them to earn rewards on Ethereum, Cardano, and Solana.
  • The platform simplifies the staking process, making it easier for retail investors to participate and earn rewards.
  • eToro plans to expand the staking program in the future by adding more digital assets to its offerings.
  • Andrew McCormick, Head of eToro US, emphasized the simplicity of the staking experience for retail investors.
  • The launch of staking services reflects eToro’s ongoing efforts to enhance its digital asset offerings in the US market.

eToro has introduced crypto staking to its US users, allowing them to earn rewards on select cryptocurrencies. The platform starts with Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), and Solana (SOL). The program aims to expand and include more digital assets in the future.

eToro Simplifies Ethereum Staking for US Users

eToro’s crypto staking service allows users to stake Ethereum, one of the most widely used cryptocurrencies. Users can maintain control over their Ethereum holdings while earning monthly rewards. The feature simplifies the staking process, which can often be complex for retail investors.

“eToro has simplified the staking experience for retail investors so they can enjoy monthly rewards without added complications,” said Andrew McCormick, Head of eToro US. By providing an easy-to-use platform, eToro aims to enhance access to Ethereum staking.

The company expects Ethereum staking to be a significant draw for US crypto investors. eToro is committed to expanding the program, starting with Ethereum before adding other assets. This move enables eToro to enhance its digital asset offerings and boost user engagement.

eToro Expands Staking Options with Cardano

eToro’s crypto staking program also includes Cardano, one of the leading blockchain platforms. Cardano’s staking system offers rewards for users who hold and stake ADA tokens. eToro’s inclusion of Cardano expands options for users looking to stake a variety of assets.

Cardano’s energy-efficient blockchain and staking rewards are expected to attract many investors. eToro has emphasized making crypto staking easy for users of all experience levels. This initiative ensures Cardano holders can earn rewards without facing technical barriers.

The move highlights eToro’s strategy to provide staking opportunities for major crypto assets. Cardano staking on eToro provides an alternative way for US investors to generate passive income from digital assets. The platform plans to expand its staking options further in the future.

Solana staking is the third major asset available on eToro’s new platform for US users. Solana, known for its fast transaction speeds, is a substantial addition to the staking program. eToro aims to provide Solana users with an easy way to earn rewards.

With Solana’s growing popularity, eToro’s move to offer SOL staking is a significant step. The staking program will enable users to generate passive income through Solana’s high-performance blockchain. eToro plans to expand its staking options as it builds its digital asset portfolio in the US.

The post eToro Introduces Crypto Staking in the US with ETH, ADA, and SOL Rewards appeared first on CoinCentral.

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