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The name change signals deeper alignment with the blockchain industry. The company will enjoy various benefits, including discounted SOL coins and joint initiatives. Solana Company focuses on creating a crypto treasury strategy centered on SOL purchases. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSDT) has officially rebranded as Solana Company, signaling a bold shift as it dives […] The post Nasdaq-listed Helius Medical Technologies rebrands as Solana Company appeared first on CoinJournal.The name change signals deeper alignment with the blockchain industry. The company will enjoy various benefits, including discounted SOL coins and joint initiatives. Solana Company focuses on creating a crypto treasury strategy centered on SOL purchases. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSDT) has officially rebranded as Solana Company, signaling a bold shift as it dives […] The post Nasdaq-listed Helius Medical Technologies rebrands as Solana Company appeared first on CoinJournal.

Nasdaq-listed Helius Medical Technologies rebrands as Solana Company

Author: Coin Journal
Source: Coin Journal
2025/09/30 01:34
3 min read
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  • The name change signals deeper alignment with the blockchain industry.
  • The company will enjoy various benefits, including discounted SOL coins and joint initiatives.
  • Solana Company focuses on creating a crypto treasury strategy centered on SOL purchases.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSDT) has officially rebranded as Solana Company, signaling a bold shift as it dives deeper into the blockchain sector.

The move comes after the neurotech firm recently raised $500 million (backed by top names including Summer Capital and Pantera Capital) in mid-September to launch a Solana treasury.

The rebrand reflects a strategic alignment with Solana’s blockchain sector, recognized as the fastest-growing ecosystem in digital assets.

Such dedications demonstrate confidence in Solana’s future potential.

Commenting on the rebrand, Helius Executive Chairman and Summer Capital’s Chair Joseph Chee says:

HSDT deepens ties with Solana Foundation

Besides the name change, the firm, together with some investors, signed a non-binding letter of intent with the Solana Foundation.

What does this mean? Well, the agreement outlines various commitments (“Solana By Design).

These include ensuring all blockchain activities happen exclusively on the Solana blockchain, hosting events to highlight the network’s capabilities, and partnering on institutional referrals.

Most importantly, the deal gives Solana Company a crucial financial lever.

The firm can purchase SOL assets from the Foundation at discounted prices.

Meanwhile, it can leverage such perks to strengthen its treasury position, which in turn boosts the Solana ecosystem.

Fueling Solana adoption with Digital Asset Treasury

Besides the name change and deepened collaboration, Solana Company plans to form a digital asset treasury (DAT) centered around SOL assets.

This month, Helius Medical confirmed raising $500 million, dedicated to funding its cryptocurrency treasury plans.

Meanwhile, benefits such as speed, scalability, and yield possibly attracted the firm to Solana.

It can utilize SOL’s yield-bearing mechanism, which offers about 7% native staking yield, to magnify returns on its crypto holdings.

Solana has more monetary gains than non-yield-generating cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

HSDT strategic advisor and Pantera’s managing partner, Dan Morehead, said:

SOL price outlook

Solana’s native token traded in the green today, fueled by broader recoveries.

The global crypto market cap increased by over 2.7% in the past day to $3.9 trillion.

SOL trades at $208 following a 2% increase in its daily chart.

The 85% uptick in 24-hour trading volume signals improving sentiments as the altcoin looks to rebound after plunging from mid-September peaks of $250.

Meanwhile, institutional interest, including RWA dominance, positions SOL for remarkable performance in the coming months and years, with proponents targeting the $1,000 milestone.

The post Nasdaq-listed Helius Medical Technologies rebrands as Solana Company appeared first on CoinJournal.

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