Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesMUEarnEvent Center
More
RealStocks Now Live
Sign Up
Critics such as veteran gold advocate Peter Schiff argue that the comparison is misleading. He insists the gold market has […] The post Bitcoin Mirrors Gold’s Playbook as Analysts Weigh Next Move appeared first on Coindoo.Critics such as veteran gold advocate Peter Schiff argue that the comparison is misleading. He insists the gold market has […] The post Bitcoin Mirrors Gold’s Playbook as Analysts Weigh Next Move appeared first on Coindoo.

Bitcoin Mirrors Gold’s Playbook as Analysts Weigh Next Move

Author: Coindoo
Source: Coindoo
2025/09/30 01:00
2 min read
Movement
MOVE$0.01431-1.31%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

Critics such as veteran gold advocate Peter Schiff argue that the comparison is misleading. He insists the gold market has a depth Bitcoin cannot yet match, pointing out that bullion can absorb billion-dollar sell orders with barely a ripple, while Bitcoin faces sudden cascades of liquidations. In his view, this makes gold the superior store of wealth for institutional players.

Cyclical Strength Despite Volatility

Others, however, believe the turbulence is part of a familiar cycle. Analyst James van Straten sees parallels to the early 2000s, when gold embarked on a decade-long rally punctuated by frequent pullbacks.

He suggests that Bitcoin is tracing the same kind of pattern – ETF inflows are driving momentum, but 10–20% corrections will remain part of the climb. Over a full cycle, he argues, Bitcoin still offers higher returns than gold.

READ MORE:

Everyone Is Betting Against the Dollar – What Happens If They’re Wrong?

The Technical Battleground

In the short term, traders are focused on two critical zones. Market strategist Michaël van de Poppe highlights $107,000 as a strong accumulation level. But it is the $112,000 line that could decide whether momentum returns. A daily close above it, he says, may open the door for capital rotation back into leading altcoins.

Consolidation or Breakout?

For now, the market is caught between these scenarios. Hold above $112,000, and confidence in a renewed rally builds. Fail to secure it, and Bitcoin may grind sideways for weeks. Either way, the conversation has shifted: Bitcoin’s path is increasingly being judged by the same long-term framework that once defined gold’s rise.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Bitcoin Mirrors Gold’s Playbook as Analysts Weigh Next Move appeared first on Coindoo.

Market Opportunity
Movement Logo
Movement Price(MOVE)
$0.01432
$0.01432$0.01432
+1.99%
USD
Movement (MOVE) Live Price Chart

SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

SPACEX(PRE) LaunchpadSPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

Register for a chance to win a free lucky draw

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Tags:
#SEC#DeFi#ETF#Liquidation

You May Also Like

BitForex Founder Moved $1.35 Billion in ETH to Binance Just Before Price Plunge

BitForex Founder Moved $1.35 Billion in ETH to Binance Just Before Price Plunge

BitcoinWorld BitForex Founder Moved $1.35 Billion in ETH to Binance Just Before Price Plunge Garrett Jin, the founder of the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange
Share
bitcoinworld2026/06/03 14:05
TRX Price Prediction: Targets $0.35-$0.40 by May 2026

TRX Price Prediction: Targets $0.35-$0.40 by May 2026

Excerpt TRON (TRX) trading at $0.32 shows neutral RSI at 62.13 with potential breakout targets of $0.35-$0.40 within 4-6 weeks based on technical analysis and moving
Share
BlockChain News2026/04/06 15:55
Solana Launches Native On-Chain Subscription Infrastructure

Solana Launches Native On-Chain Subscription Infrastructure

Solana has introduced a new native subscription and allowance infrastructure directly on its blockchain, enabling developers to build recurring payment systems,
Share
CoinTrust2026/06/03 14:25

Trending News

More

Pi Network Activates Protocol 24 Upgrade Today

Humain partners with Nvidia to launch robotaxis

TetherWallet Expands USDT Support With TRON Integration

Italy becomes first EU country to pass comprehensive AI law

Bitcoin Price News: Here’s Why BTC Crashed 13% This Week

24/7 Live News

More

US sanctions Iran's largest crypto exchange, Nobitex, impacting 11 million users.

Author: Nehal13:45

ZIG team praised for capabilities, outperforming many altcoins.

Author: Snulet 🎴13:13

HYPE surged over 100% against BTC in 21 days.

Author: Greeny11:59

Bitcoin often seen as dead during bear markets, considered a buy signal by some.

Author: ryandcrypto10:31

JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.

Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46

Quick Reads

More

Broadcom (AVGO) Earnings Preview: Why Jensen Huang's Marvell Shoutout Changes the AI Chip Trade

SpaceX 5-for-1 Split: How Expat Investors Are Pre-Buying the IPO via Web3 Channels

HYPE Hits All-Time High as Institutional ETF Inflows Top $100M

Is BEEG About to Break Out? Key Signals Every Trader Is Watching in 2026

U.S. Seizes $1 Billion in Iranian Crypto — And Some May Land in Trump's Bitcoin Reserve

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$67,125.01
$67,125.01$67,125.01

-0.26%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$1,875.91
$1,875.91$1,875.91

-2.04%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$75.10
$75.10$75.10

-1.68%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.00099
$1.00099$1.00099

-0.01%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$1.2395
$1.2395$1.2395

+1.41%

RealStocks Now Live

RealStocks Now LiveRealStocks Now Live

Trade real U.S. stock via regulated brokerage