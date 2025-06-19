Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges to prevent capital outflows PANews 2025/06/19 19:33

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Bitcoin News, Iran has imposed a curfew on cryptocurrency exchanges after the Nobitex exchange was hacked to prevent capital outflows and strengthen control over digital asset transactions. The exchange can only operate between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. local time each day.