Russian Finance Ministry Official: Despite New Law, 70% of Crypto Miners Are Still Unregistered

PANews
2025/06/19 19:18

PANews June 19 news, according to Cointelegraph, Russian Finance Ministry official Ivan Chebeskov revealed that although cryptocurrency mining regulations have been issued by the end of 2024, 70% of mining companies are still not registered with the Federal Tax Service. The two mining bills implemented by the Russian government in October-November last year require companies to complete registration and clarify legal definitions, but compliance progress has been slow. Chebeskov said he would promote the legalization of the remaining mining companies, but did not disclose specific measures. Industry analysts pointed out that the current regulations have restrictive clauses, such as prohibiting foreign entities from mining in Russia and imposing restrictions in some areas, and have not truly achieved industry legalization. The main function is only to improve tax collection and management.

