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The post Cryptocurrency turmoil triggered by Fed rate cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market has recently experienced a downturn, with nearly all tokens declining and the total market capitalization of crypto assets falling below $4 trillion. Following the Federal Reserve’s 25 basis point interest rate cut, traders betting on ETF gains faced over $500 million in liquidations, while those betting on Bitcoin saw $280 million in liquidations. Some analysts say the market is pricing in one of the largest liquidations of the year. While structural support from ETFs and institutions remains intact, the short-term outlook for the crypto market remains extremely fragile. Unless Bitcoin can rise above $115,000 and remain there, the market will face a difficult situation. Many participants are concerned that DAT trading is losing momentum and that significant inflows into crypto assets are unlikely in the short term. (DAT trading refers to publicly listed crypto financial companies raising funds to invest in digital currencies such as Bitcoin, providing shareholders with an indirect channel to hold cryptocurrencies.) Recently, several senior Wall Street investors have publicly suggested that rather than waiting for Bitcoin prices to rise, they should opt for legal cloud mining solutions like sjmineto achieve true financial freedom. Since its establishment in the UK in 2022, sjmine has consistently adhered to legal and compliant operations and is regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The platform’s transparency and fund security have earned widespread industry recognition. Unlike traditional mining, sjmine often faces daunting challenges due to complex mining equipment and market volatility. sjmine offers an easy-to-use cloud mining service, allowing users to rent hashing power and automatically earn daily returns in the cloud without having to monitor market trends or worry about equipment maintenance. Sign up and receive $15. Key Benefits of Using a Bitcoin Mining App ● Zero Hardware Investment—No need to purchase or maintain expensive mining… The post Cryptocurrency turmoil triggered by Fed rate cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market has recently experienced a downturn, with nearly all tokens declining and the total market capitalization of crypto assets falling below $4 trillion. Following the Federal Reserve’s 25 basis point interest rate cut, traders betting on ETF gains faced over $500 million in liquidations, while those betting on Bitcoin saw $280 million in liquidations. Some analysts say the market is pricing in one of the largest liquidations of the year. While structural support from ETFs and institutions remains intact, the short-term outlook for the crypto market remains extremely fragile. Unless Bitcoin can rise above $115,000 and remain there, the market will face a difficult situation. Many participants are concerned that DAT trading is losing momentum and that significant inflows into crypto assets are unlikely in the short term. (DAT trading refers to publicly listed crypto financial companies raising funds to invest in digital currencies such as Bitcoin, providing shareholders with an indirect channel to hold cryptocurrencies.) Recently, several senior Wall Street investors have publicly suggested that rather than waiting for Bitcoin prices to rise, they should opt for legal cloud mining solutions like sjmineto achieve true financial freedom. Since its establishment in the UK in 2022, sjmine has consistently adhered to legal and compliant operations and is regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The platform’s transparency and fund security have earned widespread industry recognition. Unlike traditional mining, sjmine often faces daunting challenges due to complex mining equipment and market volatility. sjmine offers an easy-to-use cloud mining service, allowing users to rent hashing power and automatically earn daily returns in the cloud without having to monitor market trends or worry about equipment maintenance. Sign up and receive $15. Key Benefits of Using a Bitcoin Mining App ● Zero Hardware Investment—No need to purchase or maintain expensive mining…

Cryptocurrency turmoil triggered by Fed rate cut

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 00:01
3 min read
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For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

The cryptocurrency market has recently experienced a downturn, with nearly all tokens declining and the total market capitalization of crypto assets falling below $4 trillion.

Following the Federal Reserve’s 25 basis point interest rate cut, traders betting on ETF gains faced over $500 million in liquidations, while those betting on Bitcoin saw $280 million in liquidations.

Some analysts say the market is pricing in one of the largest liquidations of the year. While structural support from ETFs and institutions remains intact, the short-term outlook for the crypto market remains extremely fragile. Unless Bitcoin can rise above $115,000 and remain there, the market will face a difficult situation. Many participants are concerned that DAT trading is losing momentum and that significant inflows into crypto assets are unlikely in the short term. (DAT trading refers to publicly listed crypto financial companies raising funds to invest in digital currencies such as Bitcoin, providing shareholders with an indirect channel to hold cryptocurrencies.)

Recently, several senior Wall Street investors have publicly suggested that rather than waiting for Bitcoin prices to rise, they should opt for legal cloud mining solutions like sjmineto achieve true financial freedom. Since its establishment in the UK in 2022, sjmine has consistently adhered to legal and compliant operations and is regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The platform’s transparency and fund security have earned widespread industry recognition. Unlike traditional mining, sjmine often faces daunting challenges due to complex mining equipment and market volatility. sjmine offers an easy-to-use cloud mining service, allowing users to rent hashing power and automatically earn daily returns in the cloud without having to monitor market trends or worry about equipment maintenance.

Sign up and receive $15.

Key Benefits of Using a Bitcoin Mining App

● Zero Hardware Investment—No need to purchase or maintain expensive mining machines, no electricity costs, and you can mine anytime with just one click.

● Multi-Currency Support—Purchase contracts for major digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH, USDT, DOGE, SOL, BCH, and LTC.

● USD Settlement—Profits are automatically settled daily and instantly withdrawn to your wallet or exchange account.

● High Returns, Low Entry Points—Users can earn up to $7,400 or more in stable passive income daily.

● Compliance and Transparency—Fund security is regulated, and the mining process and hashrate allocation are transparent.

How to Use SJMine

Free Registration—Enter your email address and create a free account on the SJMine official website.

Activate Your Free Contract—Get a $15 bonus and start mining immediately, with no investment required.

Monitor Daily Income—Follow visible earnings through a simple dashboard.

Upgrade Anytime—Control more profits when you decide to sign a larger contract.

Listed below are SJMine popular contracts. To learn more about them, visit the SJMine official website.

CONTRACT AMOUNT CONTRACT DAYE DAILY EARNINGS PRINCIPAL+TOTAL INCOME
$15 1 $0.60 $15+$0.6
$100 2 $4 $100+$8
$500 7 $6.40 $500+$44.8
$1,200 10 $16.32 $1200+$163.2
$3,200 22 $45.44 $3200+$999.68
$9,000 30 $147.60 $9000+$4428

Conclusion:

The cryptocurrency volatility triggered by the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut is unlikely to subside in the short term, which is a cause for concern for cryptocurrency investors. The best way to hedge against market volatility is to seek stable investment options. Sjmine, with its security, transparency, and widespread user recognition, opens new avenues for investors to invest in wealth.

Visit the official website at https://sjmine.com/ now to begin your journey to financial freedom.

Source: https://finbold.com/cryptocurrency-turmoil-triggered-by-fed-rate-cut/

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