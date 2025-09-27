Hyperdrive: All money markets have been suspended

PANews reported on September 27th that Hyperdrive posted on the X platform that the positions of two accounts in the thBILL market have been compromised. As a safety precaution, Hyperdrive has suspended all currency markets for further investigation. This issue does not affect HYPED. PANews reported on September 27th that Hyperdrive posted on the X platform that the positions of two accounts in the thBILL market have been compromised. As a safety precaution, Hyperdrive has suspended all currency markets for further investigation. This issue does not affect HYPED.