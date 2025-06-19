Iran releases map of US military bases within missile range in response to recent US air strike threats

PANews
2025/06/19 14:33

PANews June 19 news, according to CCTV News, on the 19th local time, Iran's Tasnim News Agency released a map of 10 US military bases in the Middle East within the range of Iranian missiles in response to the threat of US air strikes on Iran in the coming days. Bloomberg News of the United States reported on the 18th, citing several anonymous sources, that the United States is preparing for a possible attack on Iran in the coming days. Some sources said that such an attack could take place over the weekend. The report also said that senior officials of several US federal agencies have begun relevant preparations. However, the report also said that the situation is still changing and may change.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister said: If the United States wants to actively intervene in support of Israel, Tehran will have to use its means to defend itself. Our advice to the United States is that if it does not want to stop Israeli aggression, at least do not intervene. We never welcome any war and never seek to expand any conflict. Our military decision-makers "have put all necessary options on the table."

