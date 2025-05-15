Bitcoin stabilizes with triple positive support, while Ethereum volatility surges and takes over market dominance

PANews
2025/05/15 19:28
FUND
FUND$0.0279-0.28%

By: Imran Lakha

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

Bitcoin stabilizes: benefiting from capital flows, policies and macro tailwinds

Bitcoin is once again approaching its all-time high, supported by the return of investor attention and a favorable macro environment.

In April, spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted nearly $3 billion in net inflows, and another $1.6 billion so far in May. Data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed that leveraged funds did not significantly increase short positions, indicating that most of the capital flows were directional bets rather than arbitrage transactions.

At the policy level, relevant trends are heating up. New Hampshire became the first state in the United States to pass a strategic Bitcoin reserve law, and 19 other states are also preparing similar bills. At the same time, Arizona is simultaneously advancing the legislative process in the field of cryptocurrency custody and strategic reserves.

At the federal level, the Senate blocked the GENIUS Act, a stablecoin regulatory bill, but the crypto market did not take it seriously and market risk appetite remained solid.

Macroeconomic signals are also supportive. Trump's tariff revisions are seen as growth-boosting, boosting stocks and the dollar, while depressing gold, the yen and reducing the odds of a recession. Market volatility has cooled, with the VIX now back to its 12-month average.

In short, Bitcoin is benefiting from three major factors: rising institutional demand, favorable policy environment, and a warming macroeconomic environment. From the perspective of position layout, investors are actively going long.

Bitcoin cedes volatility dominance to Ethereum

Bitcoin's realized volatility rebounded by about 8 percentage points and re-crossed the $100,000 mark. Ethereum was even more eye-catching, with its realized volatility soaring to 90%, and its price jumping 30% in just two days. Bitcoin's short-term implied volatility fell slightly, while Ethereum's implied volatility soared by 20 volatility points due to sharp price fluctuations.

The holding cost of Bitcoin returned to neutral, but the holding cost of Ethereum turned deeply negative, and Gamma sellers suffered heavy losses.

Bitcoin's rally has only broken through the implied high (at the 100,000 mark) once, while Ethereum has achieved multiple upward breakthroughs. It seems that Bitcoin has handed over the momentum to Ethereum, but whether this situation can continue remains to be verified by time.

Bitcoin stabilizes with triple positive support, while Ethereum volatility surges and takes over market dominance

Bitcoin volatility term structure flattens, call option premium reappears

As the market rebounded, the skew curve flattened and call option premiums recovered.

Bitcoin’s volatility skew remains around 2-3 volatility points across the term structure, indicating that there is a bullish flow of funds betting on rising prices, but the implied volatility level remains relatively low.

The volatility skew of Ethereum options has shifted downward, showing a mild bearish trend overall (except for the short-term contract side). If Ethereum can hold on to its recent gains and effectively break through the $2,800 mark, the market may see a resurgence of sustained buying of call options. At this stage, investors remain cautious.

In the long run, Ethereum still has a gap to make up compared to Bitcoin.

Bitcoin stabilizes with triple positive support, while Ethereum volatility surges and takes over market dominance

Front-end volatility spreads widen dramatically

ETH/BTC has surged 33% over the past week and is now testing the critical downtrend resistance at 0.025. With Ethereum outperforming in realized volatility, its short volatility premium has surged to 35 volatility points.

Meanwhile, its long-end volatility spread remains around 15 volatility points, indicating little reaction, a phenomenon that supports the view that long VEGA (volatility exposure) may be suitable for selling at current levels.

Despite the sharp moves in Ethereum, the volatility skew for short-dated options contracts tilted further toward put premiums, suggesting that the options market has not yet fully recognized the rally.

Bitcoin stabilizes with triple positive support, while Ethereum volatility surges and takes over market dominance

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase shares fell 12%, their biggest intraday drop since April.

Coinbase shares fell 12%, their biggest intraday drop since April.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi, Coinbase (COIN.O) stock price fell 12%, the largest intraday drop since April.
Share
PANews2025/08/01 21:32
U.S. Treasury Secretary: Exploring the possibilities of decentralized computing and digital payments to unleash the potential of blockchain technology

U.S. Treasury Secretary: Exploring the possibilities of decentralized computing and digital payments to unleash the potential of blockchain technology

PANews reported on August 1 that according to Cointelegraph, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said: "We are exploring new possibilities in decentralized computing and digital payments to unleash the potential
U
U$0.03046+204.60%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 23:13
Billionaire Michael Saylor Says This Bitcoin-Backed Investment Could Replace Your Retirement Plan

Billionaire Michael Saylor Says This Bitcoin-Backed Investment Could Replace Your Retirement Plan

Billionaire Strategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor has positioned his company’s Bitcoin-backed securities as a compelling alternative to conventional bank savings for retirement planning, presenting yields of 9.5% versus traditional savings rates ranging from 0.1% to 4%. During MicroStrategy’s second-quarter earnings call on July 31, Saylor highlighted the firm’s newest preferred stock offering, STRC, as especially appealing to conservative investors seeking returns on their income. Source: Strategy “ This presents opportunities for retirees and an entire demographic of investors ,” Saylor explained, emphasizing the product’s attraction for those pursuing enhanced returns without extended lock-up periods. He further noted that MicroStrategy’s preferred equity instruments provide exceptional yield-generating collateral for investors. Just watched the @Strategy earnings call and bought more $MSTR and replaced my cash reserve investment with $STRC . Not financial advice but my opinion is that the level of this firm’s performance aspiration and investor communication has no peer. @saylor @digitalphong 🔥🚀📈 https://t.co/WCgN62BsbQ — Tad Smith (@tadtweets) August 1, 2025 Saylor’s Bitcoin-Backed Retirement Plan: 9.5% Yields vs 0.1% Banks The STRC preferred stock offering successfully raised $2.5 billion on July 30, funds that were immediately deployed to purchase 21,021 Bitcoin in what became 2025’s largest US initial public offering to date. Driving the digital transformation of IPOs with $BTC . $STRK $STRF $STRD $STRC pic.twitter.com/ydraj0QTKt — Strategy (@Strategy) July 28, 2025 Strategy already announced that STRC will commence trading on the Nasdaq this Wednesday, marking it as America’s first exchange-listed perpetual preferred security from a Bitcoin treasury corporation offering monthly, board-determined dividends targeted at income-seeking investors. Notably, STRC represents the newest addition to MicroStrategy’s expanding portfolio of perpetual preferred securities designed to fund Bitcoin acquisitions. The series includes Strike (STRK), a convertible instrument with an 8% fixed dividend; Strife (STRF), a non-convertible option featuring a 10% cumulative yield; and Stride (STRD), which distributes a 10% non-cumulative dividend. This strategic positioning coincides with MicroStrategy’s announcement of record quarterly earnings totaling $10 billion , primarily fueled by Bitcoin’s appreciation from $77,000 in Q1 to above $111,000 in Q2. The Virginia-headquartered corporation, previously operating as MicroStrategy, established the blueprint for corporate Bitcoin treasury adoption and currently maintains 628,791 BTC valued at over $72.6 billion, representing approximately 3% of Bitcoin’s total supply. Source: Saylor/X MicroStrategy’s retirement plan initiative aligns with broader momentum toward incorporating Bitcoin into 401(k) investment options. U.S Government Greenlights Bitcoin-Backed Retirement Plans in Crypto 401(k)s Policy Change Notably, the U.S. Department of Labor withdrew its 2022 guidance discouraging cryptocurrency inclusion in workplace 401(k) programs this July. This regulatory reversal is expected to rekindle enthusiasm for cryptocurrency investment vehicles within retirement and mortgage savings frameworks. Similarly, Bitcoin adoption in retirement portfolios appears to be accelerating across multiple fronts. In May 2024, the State of Wisconsin Investment Board (SWIB), America’s ninth-largest pension fund, allocated $99 million to Bitcoin purchases, while Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis advocated for Bitcoin inclusion in the state’s pension system. International adoption is already underway, with UK retirement schemes dedicating up to 3% of their portfolios to Bitcoin , anticipating superior returns for beneficiaries. These pension investments received guidance from Cartwright, a firm specializing in defined benefit scheme management that provides employees with guaranteed monthly retirement income based on service duration and salary levels. Performance data indicates that Cartwright-managed pension fund Bitcoin investments have generated over 60% returns in less than twelve months, significantly outpacing traditional assets, including bonds, gold, and the S&P 500. Cartwright Pension Trusts is seeing rising interest from its clients after helping a UK pension fund allocate 3% to Bitcoin in 2024, yielding a 60% in November 2024—and according to Nasri, it secured a 60% return on investment in under 12 months pic.twitter.com/dhgIuST0Yi — The Crypto Utility Guy (@UtilityGuy7) July 2, 2025 Cartwright has also published specialized research targeting corporate treasurers, defined benefit administrators, and institutional investors, focusing on Bitcoin’s practical applications, volatility characteristics, and expanding macroeconomic significance.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017797-10.54%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000031+34.78%
america party
AMERICA$0.0003094+2.99%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05534-1.58%
MAY
MAY$0.05009-5.86%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 00:16

Trending News

More

Coinbase shares fell 12%, their biggest intraday drop since April.

U.S. Treasury Secretary: Exploring the possibilities of decentralized computing and digital payments to unleash the potential of blockchain technology

Billionaire Michael Saylor Says This Bitcoin-Backed Investment Could Replace Your Retirement Plan

Blockchain startup Subzero Labs completes $20 million seed round led by Pantera Capital

Bernstein: Crypto Bull Cycle ‘Still in Its Early Innings’ Given Recent Developments with Robinhood and Coinbase