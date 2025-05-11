Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

PANews
2025/05/11 10:30
Notcoin
NOT$0.002049-4.47%
FLOW
FLOW$0.3616-6.02%

Author: arndxt , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

The yield war may be on again. If you’ve been in DeFi long enough, you’ll understand that the total locked value (TVL) is just a vanity metric. Because in the competitive modular world of AMMs, perpetual contracts, and lending protocols, what really matters is who controls the flow of liquidity, not who owns the protocol, or even who issues the most rewards. It’s who can convince liquidity providers (LPs) to deposit funds and ensure that TVL remains stable. This is the origin of the bribe economy.

What were once informal ticket buying activities (Curve Wars, Convex, etc.) have now professionalized into full-fledged liquidity coordination markets, complete with order books, dashboards, incentivized routing layers, and even gamified participation mechanisms in some cases.

This is now becoming the most strategic layer in the entire DeFi stack.

Change: From issuance to meta-incentives

During 2021-2022, the protocol channeled liquidity in the traditional way:

  • Deploy a funding pool
  • Issuing Tokens
  • Hoping that profit-seeking LPs will stay after yields drop

But this model is fundamentally flawed: it is reactive. Every new agreement competes with an invisible cost: the opportunity cost of existing capital flows.

1. The Origin of the Yield War: Curve and the Rise of the Voting Market

The concept of the yield war began with the Curve battle in 2021 and gradually became concrete.

Curve Finance’s unique design

Curve introduced the voting custody (ve) token economics, where users can lock up CRV (Curve’s native token) for up to 4 years in exchange for veCRV, which gives users the following advantages:

  • Increase the rewards of Curve pool

  • Governance with voting weight (which pools get rewards)

This creates a meta-game around benefits:

  • Protocol hopes to gain liquidity on Curve

  • And the only way to get liquidity is to attract votes to their pool

  • So they started bribing veCRV holders to vote for

So Convex Finance came into being (a platform focused on increasing the returns of the Curve protocol):

  • Convex abstracts veCRV locking (simplifying the Curve usage process) and aggregates users’ voting power.

  • It has become the “King Maker of Curve” and has a huge influence on where CRV earnings go.

  • Projects began to bribe Convex/veCRV holders through platforms such as Votium.

Experience 1: Whoever controls the voting weight controls the liquidity.

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

2. Meta-Incentives and Bribery Markets

The first bribe economy

What started as a manual process to influence issuance has evolved into a full-fledged marketplace where:

  • Votium becomes an OTC bribery platform for CRV issuance.
  • The emergence of Redacted Cartel, Warden, and Hidden Hand has expanded this model to other protocols such as Balancer and Frax.
  • Instead of simply paying issuance fees, protocols strategically allocate incentives to optimize capital efficiency.

Scaling Beyond Curve

  • Balancer adopts voting escrow mechanism through veBAL
  • Frax, Tokemak, and other protocols integrate similar systems
  • Incentivized routing platforms like Aura Finance and Llama Airforce add further complexity, turning issuance into a capital coordination game.

Lesson 2: Returns are no longer about annualized yield (APY), but about programmable meta-incentives.

3. How the revenue war unfolds

Here’s how protocols compete in this game:

  • Liquidity aggregation: Aggregate influence through wrappers like Convex (e.g. Aura Finance for Balancer)
  • Bribery campaign: Reserve a budget for ongoing vote-buying to attract issuance when needed
  • Game theory and token economics: locking tokens to establish long-term consistency (e.g. ve model)
  • Community incentives: gamify voting through NFTs, raffles, or reward airdrops

Today, protocols like Turtle Club and Royco are channeling this liquidity: instead of blindly issuing, incentives are auctioned to LPs based on demand signals.

Essentially: “You bring the liquidity, and we direct the incentives to where it’s needed most.”

This unlocks a second-order effect: protocols no longer need to forcibly acquire liquidity, but instead coordinate it.

Turtle Club

Turtle Club has quietly become one of the most effective bribery markets with little mention. Their pools are often embedded in partnerships, with a total value locked (TVL) of over $580 million, dual token issuance, weighted bribery, and a surprisingly sticky LP base.

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

Their model emphasizes fair value redistribution, which means that the distribution of earnings is determined by voting and real-time capital turnover.

This is a smarter flywheel: LPs are rewarded with a correlation to the efficiency of their capital, not just the size of it. This time, efficiency is incentivized.

Royco

Royco’s total locked value (TVL) soared to over $2.6 billion in a single month, a 267,000% increase from the previous month.

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

While some of this funding is “points driven”, what’s important is the infrastructure behind it:

  • Royco is a liquidity-preferred order book.
  • Protocols can’t just issue rewards and hope that capital comes in. They issue requests and LPs decide to invest, and this coordination forms a market.

Here’s what makes this narrative more than just a revenue play:

  • These markets are becoming the meta-governance layer for DeFi.
  • Hidden Hand has sent over $35 million in bribes between major protocols such as Velodrome and Balancer.
  • Royco and Turtle Club are shaping effective distribution solutions.

Liquidity coordination market mechanism

1. Bribery as a market signal

Programs like Turtle Club allow LPs to understand where incentives are flowing, make decisions based on real-time metrics, and be rewarded based on capital efficiency rather than just capital size.

2. Request for Liquidity (RfL) as an Order Book

Projects like Royco allow protocols to list liquidity needs, just like posting orders on the market, and LPs execute these orders based on expected returns.

This becomes a two-way coordination game rather than a one-sided bribe.

If you can decide where liquidity flows, you can influence who survives the next market cycle.

Related reading: Migration of on-chain liquidity: After 15 months of ups and downs, who remains standing after the hype subsides?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP Holders Achieve Financial Freedom through BlockchainCloudMining

XRP Holders Achieve Financial Freedom through BlockchainCloudMining

As the cryptocurrency market gradually recovers from the trough, more and more investors are beginning to think about a question: Is holding digital assets to wait for a “surge” or to actively create stable income? Today, the answer is emerging: XRP holders are opening a new path to financial freedom through BlockchainCloudMining , a new cloud mining platform. In the past few years, Ripple (XRP) , as a star currency in international payment scenarios, has millions of holders around the world. Although its transaction speed and handling fee advantages are widely recognized, most investors are still trapped in the passive strategy of “buy-hold-wait and see”. Now, a more operational and closer to real-world benefits is becoming popular: use XRP to directly participate in cloud mining and let digital assets “work” for you every day. Innovative Model: Blockchain Cloud Mining Wealth Is Growing Steadily BlockchainCloudMining is an innovative technology company headquartered in London, UK, focusing on providing multi-currency cloud mining solutions to users around the world. Compared with the traditional “self-purchased mining machines, self-built computer rooms, and self-managed computing power”, the platform has built a low-threshold and high-yield model of “invest and mine immediately” for users, which is particularly suitable for highly liquid crypto assets such as XRP. The Advantages of the BlockchainCloudMining Platform Are as Follows Register to get an instant reward of $12. High profit level and daily dividends. No other service fees or management fees. The platform supports more than 9 cryptocurrency settlements, such as DOGE, BTC, ETH, SOL, USDC, USDT, XRP, LTC, and BCH. The company’s affiliate program allows you to recommend friends and get up to $50,000 in referral bonuses. McAfee® security. Cloudflare® security. 100% uptime guarantee and excellent 24/7 manual online technical support. How to Use BlockchainCloudMining to Easily Earn Daily Income? Step 1: Register an account You can register an account by entering your email address and setting a platform login password. After registration, you will receive a $12 registration bonus, which can be used to purchase a $12 contract with a daily income of $0.6. This plan provides users with free cloud mining services without any financial risk. Step 2: Purchase a mining contract BlockchainCloudMining offers a variety of mining contract options, such as $100, $500, and $1,000 contracts. Each contract has a unique return on investment (ROI) and a specific contract period. You can get the return the next day after purchasing the contract, or you can choose to withdraw to your crypto wallet or continue to purchase other contracts . The platform has launched a number of stable income contracts. For more contract details, please visit the official website . Looking to the Future: Make “Financial Freedom” Truly Achievable As a leader in the payment chain, the value of XRP should not be limited to “transfer tools”. The success of BlockchainCloudMining has verified a new direction: through resource integration, digital assets can have stable cash flow functions. In today’s global economic uncertainty, this kind of “low-risk, stable return” investment model is increasingly accepted and sought after by investors. For those investors who want to jump out of the vortex of currency price fluctuations and achieve long-term steady growth, this is undoubtedly a feasible, realistic, and verified path. From a coin holder to a passive income controller, you are only one contract away. In the blockchain world, time never waits for anyone. In the past, you may have been a passive XRP investor, but now, you can use your assets to participate in a mature and transparent system – BlockchainCloudMining, so that each of your XRPs can become a “digital mining machine” that continues to generate interest. True financial freedom is not about waiting for the price of coins to soar and get rich overnight, but about taking control of your daily cash flow.
MAY
MAY$0.05009-5.98%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08346-5.33%
DOGE
DOGE$0.20625-5.82%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.15114+29.25%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011399+0.16%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/31 21:37
Shiba Inu Price Targets 70% Surge Amid Whales Buying Spree

Shiba Inu Price Targets 70% Surge Amid Whales Buying Spree

Shiba Inu price has pulled back and moved into a technical bear market after falling by 20% from its highest level this month. Shiba Inu (SHIB) token was trading at $0.000013 on Thursday, down from this month’s high of $0.00001600.…
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000065-4.97%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001215-5.88%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01528-11.82%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 21:31
Stretch, Stride, Strike, Strife: understanding Strategy preferred stocks. Who gets compensated first if company faces problems?

Stretch, Stride, Strike, Strife: understanding Strategy preferred stocks. Who gets compensated first if company faces problems?

On Jul. 21, 2025, Strategy offered yet another perpetual preferred stock. It’s called Stretch. It was introduced less than two months after the launch of another Strategy’s perpetual, Stride. Two other perpetuals are Strike and Strife, launched in January and…
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+1.43%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 22:44

Trending News

More

XRP Holders Achieve Financial Freedom through BlockchainCloudMining

Shiba Inu Price Targets 70% Surge Amid Whales Buying Spree

Stretch, Stride, Strike, Strife: understanding Strategy preferred stocks. Who gets compensated first if company faces problems?

The US non-farm payrolls in July were 73,000, and the unemployment rate was 4.2%.

Bitcoin ETF saw a net inflow of 9 BTC today, while Ethereum ETF saw a net outflow of 613 ETH