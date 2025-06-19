U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

2025/06/19 07:27
PANews reported on June 19 that the US stock market closed on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing down 0.1%, the S&P 500 down 0.03%, and the Nasdaq up 0.13%. Circle (CRCL.N) closed up 34.25%, with its share price exceeding $200. Coinbase (COIN.O) rose 16.32%.

Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.

USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days

Mill City Ventures Announces $500 Million in Equity Financing to Advance SUI’s Financial Strategy

