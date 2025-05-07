Trading time: China's "double cut", Bitcoin volatility, on the eve of the Fed's interest rate decision, who is controlling the global financial rhythm?

PANews
2025/05/07 13:30

Trading time: China's "double cut", Bitcoin volatility, on the eve of the Fed's interest rate decision, who is controlling the global financial rhythm?

1. Market observation

Keywords: LLJEFFY, ETH, BTC

As China announced a cut in the reserve requirement ratio and interest rate and confirmed economic and trade talks with the United States, the market's risk appetite has rebounded significantly. Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China, announced this morning that the deposit reserve ratio of financial institutions would be reduced by 0.5 percentage points, while the policy interest rate would be reduced by 0.1 percentage points to 1.4%, and the housing provident fund interest rate would be reduced by 0.25 percentage points. This decision, together with the news that the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Vice Premier He Lifeng would hold economic and trade talks with US Treasury Secretary Benson during his visit to Switzerland from May 9 to 12, boosted market sentiment. Asian stock markets generally rose, and futures prices such as iron ore and steel rose. At the same time, the global market is focusing on the interest rate decision that the Federal Reserve will announce at 2 a.m. tomorrow. According to CME's "Fed Watch" data, despite Trump's continued pressure for a rate cut, the market expects the Federal Reserve to maintain interest rates unchanged in May with a probability of 96.9%, and the possibility of a rate cut is only 3.1%. Goldman Sachs analyst Jan Hatzius' team pointed out that the Federal Reserve has set a higher threshold for interest rate cuts. Policymakers need to see more convincing evidence of an economic slowdown before taking action, especially hard data showing a clear weakening of the job market, such as rising unemployment and weak wage growth.

At the same time, Bitcoin has made a breakthrough at the policy level. New Hampshire officially signed the HB 302 bill, becoming the first state in the United States to pass "Strategic Bitcoin Reserve" legislation, authorizing the state treasurer to purchase Bitcoin or digital assets with a market value of more than US$500 billion, with a maximum holding limit of 5% of the total reserve funds. In the UK, although Emma Reynolds, the Economic Secretary of the Treasury, made it clear that the UK would not follow the United States in establishing a national cryptocurrency reserve, she tended to incorporate crypto assets into the existing financial regulatory framework and follow the "same risk, same regulation" principle.

Bitcoin has been fluctuating for two weeks. Glassnode analyzed that Bitcoin may face significant selling pressure when it approaches $99,000. FxPro analyst Alex Kuptsikevich further pointed out that the current key support levels of BTC are $92,500 and $89,000, and the market has returned to the key resistance zone from December to February. If it falls below $90,000, it will have a greater impact on the technical and psychological levels and may fall below the 200-day moving average. In a recent interview, Binance founder CZ predicted that Bitcoin may be between $500,000 and $1 million in this cycle, and is optimistic about the combination of blockchain with AI, scientific research and other fields. In addition, Futu Securities announced new progress. The official website shows that ordinary users can now recharge BTC and ETH to Futu accounts through personal wallets, with the minimum recharge amount of 0.0002 BTC and 0.001 ETH respectively. This move will further promote the integration of traditional finance and crypto assets.

The MEME market has been abuzz with the death of Zerebro co-founder Jeffy Yu in the past two days. The market value of its related token LLJEFFY once rose to $31 million, but has now fallen back to $5.7 million. From 1:48 p.m. on May 4, LLJEFFY development wallets and multiple associated addresses began to frequently trade and destroy tokens. Today, it was confirmed that Jeffy Yu faked his death. With the truth revealed, this market-disturbing event may come to an end.

2. Key data (as of 12:00 HKT on May 7)

(Data sources: Coinglass, Upbit, Coingecko, SoSoValue, Tomars, GMGN)

  • Bitcoin: $96,523.49 (+3.21% YTD), daily spot volume $29.36 billion

  • Ethereum: $1,827.47 (-45.11% YTD), with daily spot volume of $13.78 billion

  • Fear of Greed Index: 67 (Greed)

  • Average GAS: BTC 1 sat/vB, ETH 0.44 Gwei

  • Market share: BTC 64.2%, ETH 7.4%

  • Upbit 24-hour trading volume ranking: LAYER, XRP, BTC, MOVE, LOOM

  • 24-hour BTC long-short ratio: 1.0517

  • Sector gains and losses: NFT sector fell 2.96%, GameFi sector fell 2.83%

  • 24-hour liquidation data: A total of 1,135,385 people were liquidated worldwide, with a total liquidation amount of US$314 million, including BTC liquidation of US$98.26 million, ETH liquidation of US$67.67 million, and SOL liquidation of US$10.31 million

  • BTC medium- and long-term trend channel: upper channel line ($95,261.41), lower channel line ($93,375.05)

  • ETH medium and long-term trend channel: upper channel line ($1811.27), lower channel line ($1775.40)

*Note: When the price is higher than the upper and lower edges, it is a medium- to long-term bullish trend; otherwise, it is a bearish trend. When the price passes through the cost range repeatedly within the range or in the short term, it is a bottoming or topping state.

Trading time: China's "double cut", Bitcoin volatility, on the eve of the Fed's interest rate decision, who is controlling the global financial rhythm?

3. ETF flows (as of May 6)

  • Bitcoin ETF: -$85.63 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$17.87 million

4. Today’s Outlook

  • Binance Alpha to Launch Obol Collective (OBOL) Trading on May 7

  • Ethereum will perform Pectra upgrade at 18:05 on May 7

  • Binance Alpha to List Space and Time (SXT) on May 8

  • Jito (JTO) will unlock 11.3 million tokens on May 7, worth approximately $20.4 million

  • Ethereum Name Service (ENS) will unlock 1.45 million tokens on May 8, worth about $26.2 million

US Federal Reserve interest rate decision (upper limit) until May 7 (May 8 2:00)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 4.5% / Expected: 4.5%

Bank of England interest rate decision on May 8 (May 8, 19:00)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 4.5% / Expected: 4.25%

Number of initial jobless claims in the United States as of May 3 (10,000 people) (May 8, 20:30)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 24.1 / Expected: 23.1

The biggest gains among the top 500 by market value today: KAITO up 31.81%, BAN up 21.75%, SYRUP up 15.93%, REX up 13.63%, and SHFL up 12.34%.

Trading time: China's "double cut", Bitcoin volatility, on the eve of the Fed's interest rate decision, who is controlling the global financial rhythm?

5. Hot News

  • Futu Crypto supports BTC and ETH deposits, USDT is only for professional investors

  • US senators propose MEME bill to ban president and congress members from issuing Meme coins

  • The founder of the Zerebro project admitted to faking his death and exiting the crypto world. This is the first “faked death and exit” incident in the crypto world.

  • Trump family project WLFI transfers more than $4.5 million in assets to an unknown wallet

  • New Hampshire becomes first state in the U.S. to pass “strategic bitcoin reserve” legislation

  • Doodles announced that $DOOD will be listed on Solana and launch a 13% airdrop plan

  • China's central bank cuts interest rates and reserve requirement ratio

  • sns.sol announces SNS token economics: airdrop accounts for 40%

  • KULR Technology, a listed company, increased its holdings by 42 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 716.2 bitcoins

  • DeFi Development, a listed company, increased its holdings by 82,404 SOLs, bringing its total holdings to over 400,000 SOLs

  • Standard Chartered Bank: BNB price may reach $2,775 by the end of 2028

  • Conflux will destroy 76 million CFX and pledge 500 million CFX

  • SOL Strategies, a listed company, announced the purchase of 122,524 SOL

  • Haedal launches buyback program to use protocol revenue directly to reward veHAEDAL stakers

  • UK Treasury Economic Secretary: Will not follow the US in establishing a national cryptocurrency reserve

  • Binance to List Maple Finance (SYRUP) and Kamino Finance (KMNO) and Add Seed Tags

  • Two new wallets withdraw 83,000 SOL from Kraken and use it for staking, worth $11.97 million

  • Financial Times: Traders bought Melania Trump's token before listing and made a profit of $100 million

  • The creator of the meme coin Trump has earned over $320 million in fees so far

  • CZ: BTC may reach 500,000 to 1 million US dollars in this cycle. Compared with Meme coins, I am more optimistic about the combination of blockchain with AI, scientific research and other fields.

  • Florida Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill Withdrawn, Withdrawing from State Crypto Legislation Race

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase shares fell 12%, their biggest intraday drop since April.

Coinbase shares fell 12%, their biggest intraday drop since April.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi, Coinbase (COIN.O) stock price fell 12%, the largest intraday drop since April.
Share
PANews2025/08/01 21:32
U.S. Treasury Secretary: Exploring the possibilities of decentralized computing and digital payments to unleash the potential of blockchain technology

U.S. Treasury Secretary: Exploring the possibilities of decentralized computing and digital payments to unleash the potential of blockchain technology

PANews reported on August 1 that according to Cointelegraph, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said: "We are exploring new possibilities in decentralized computing and digital payments to unleash the potential
U
U$0.03046+204.60%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 23:13
Billionaire Michael Saylor Says This Bitcoin-Backed Investment Could Replace Your Retirement Plan

Billionaire Michael Saylor Says This Bitcoin-Backed Investment Could Replace Your Retirement Plan

Billionaire Strategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor has positioned his company’s Bitcoin-backed securities as a compelling alternative to conventional bank savings for retirement planning, presenting yields of 9.5% versus traditional savings rates ranging from 0.1% to 4%. During MicroStrategy’s second-quarter earnings call on July 31, Saylor highlighted the firm’s newest preferred stock offering, STRC, as especially appealing to conservative investors seeking returns on their income. Source: Strategy “ This presents opportunities for retirees and an entire demographic of investors ,” Saylor explained, emphasizing the product’s attraction for those pursuing enhanced returns without extended lock-up periods. He further noted that MicroStrategy’s preferred equity instruments provide exceptional yield-generating collateral for investors. Just watched the @Strategy earnings call and bought more $MSTR and replaced my cash reserve investment with $STRC . Not financial advice but my opinion is that the level of this firm’s performance aspiration and investor communication has no peer. @saylor @digitalphong 🔥🚀📈 https://t.co/WCgN62BsbQ — Tad Smith (@tadtweets) August 1, 2025 Saylor’s Bitcoin-Backed Retirement Plan: 9.5% Yields vs 0.1% Banks The STRC preferred stock offering successfully raised $2.5 billion on July 30, funds that were immediately deployed to purchase 21,021 Bitcoin in what became 2025’s largest US initial public offering to date. Driving the digital transformation of IPOs with $BTC . $STRK $STRF $STRD $STRC pic.twitter.com/ydraj0QTKt — Strategy (@Strategy) July 28, 2025 Strategy already announced that STRC will commence trading on the Nasdaq this Wednesday, marking it as America’s first exchange-listed perpetual preferred security from a Bitcoin treasury corporation offering monthly, board-determined dividends targeted at income-seeking investors. Notably, STRC represents the newest addition to MicroStrategy’s expanding portfolio of perpetual preferred securities designed to fund Bitcoin acquisitions. The series includes Strike (STRK), a convertible instrument with an 8% fixed dividend; Strife (STRF), a non-convertible option featuring a 10% cumulative yield; and Stride (STRD), which distributes a 10% non-cumulative dividend. This strategic positioning coincides with MicroStrategy’s announcement of record quarterly earnings totaling $10 billion , primarily fueled by Bitcoin’s appreciation from $77,000 in Q1 to above $111,000 in Q2. The Virginia-headquartered corporation, previously operating as MicroStrategy, established the blueprint for corporate Bitcoin treasury adoption and currently maintains 628,791 BTC valued at over $72.6 billion, representing approximately 3% of Bitcoin’s total supply. Source: Saylor/X MicroStrategy’s retirement plan initiative aligns with broader momentum toward incorporating Bitcoin into 401(k) investment options. U.S Government Greenlights Bitcoin-Backed Retirement Plans in Crypto 401(k)s Policy Change Notably, the U.S. Department of Labor withdrew its 2022 guidance discouraging cryptocurrency inclusion in workplace 401(k) programs this July. This regulatory reversal is expected to rekindle enthusiasm for cryptocurrency investment vehicles within retirement and mortgage savings frameworks. Similarly, Bitcoin adoption in retirement portfolios appears to be accelerating across multiple fronts. In May 2024, the State of Wisconsin Investment Board (SWIB), America’s ninth-largest pension fund, allocated $99 million to Bitcoin purchases, while Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis advocated for Bitcoin inclusion in the state’s pension system. International adoption is already underway, with UK retirement schemes dedicating up to 3% of their portfolios to Bitcoin , anticipating superior returns for beneficiaries. These pension investments received guidance from Cartwright, a firm specializing in defined benefit scheme management that provides employees with guaranteed monthly retirement income based on service duration and salary levels. Performance data indicates that Cartwright-managed pension fund Bitcoin investments have generated over 60% returns in less than twelve months, significantly outpacing traditional assets, including bonds, gold, and the S&P 500. Cartwright Pension Trusts is seeing rising interest from its clients after helping a UK pension fund allocate 3% to Bitcoin in 2024, yielding a 60% in November 2024—and according to Nasri, it secured a 60% return on investment in under 12 months pic.twitter.com/dhgIuST0Yi — The Crypto Utility Guy (@UtilityGuy7) July 2, 2025 Cartwright has also published specialized research targeting corporate treasurers, defined benefit administrators, and institutional investors, focusing on Bitcoin’s practical applications, volatility characteristics, and expanding macroeconomic significance.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017797-10.54%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000031+34.78%
america party
AMERICA$0.0003094+2.99%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05534-1.58%
MAY
MAY$0.05009-5.86%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 00:16

Trending News

More

Coinbase shares fell 12%, their biggest intraday drop since April.

U.S. Treasury Secretary: Exploring the possibilities of decentralized computing and digital payments to unleash the potential of blockchain technology

Billionaire Michael Saylor Says This Bitcoin-Backed Investment Could Replace Your Retirement Plan

Blockchain startup Subzero Labs completes $20 million seed round led by Pantera Capital

Bernstein: Crypto Bull Cycle ‘Still in Its Early Innings’ Given Recent Developments with Robinhood and Coinbase