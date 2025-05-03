How did "Penguin Chain" Abstract achieve over 1.3 million users and over 50 million transaction volume in just three months?

PANews
2025/05/03 11:42
FAT NIGGA SEASON
FAT$0.002917-3.28%

By Stacy Muur

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

In a field full of infrastructure-first blockchains, Abstract made a strong debut on January 27, 2025, with a bold adjustment to its core strategy: it will focus on end-user rather than developer testnets first, aiming to promote the real large-scale implementation of applications.

Overview

  • Start date: January 27, 2025
  • Development history: Abstract is the first consumer-oriented Layer 2 scaling solution in the Ethereum ecosystem, developed by the Igloo team that created the well-known NFT series "Pudgy Penguins".
  • Core Value Proposition: Designed for mass adoption, Abstract eliminates key barriers such as wallets, mnemonics, and gas fees
  • Application areas: games, social networking, NFT and prediction markets
  • Technical architecture: built on zkSync ZK Stack

Data as of April 22, 2025:

  • 1.31 million+ independent wallets
  • Total transaction volume exceeded 51.3 million
  • The number of contracts created reached 2.26 million
  • Total guaranteed value (TVS): US$46.66 million
  • DeFi TVL: $16.86 million
  • Average daily trading volume: 500,000 to 700,000
  • Daily active wallets: 50,000 to 100,000

User Experience Revolution: Real Consumer Chain Practice

Unlike most L2 models that first launch development tools and wait for the ecosystem to develop, Abstract reconstructs the user's full life cycle experience:

  1. Registration process: Built-in smart contract wallet (AGW), no need to rely on external tools such as MetaMask
  2. Discovery mechanism: Through the embedded consumer portal aggregation application, integrated live viewing and XP task system, to achieve closed-loop interaction within the site
  3. Retention system: a combination of streaming content + dynamic tasks + incentive mechanism

The “Pudgy Effect”: IP-driven large-scale distribution

Abstract’s onboarding process is not designed around incentives or airdrops, but rather around native IP distribution and real-world consumer traffic channels.

Pudgy’s consumer IP and product distribution system are the core strategies for Abstract to achieve autonomous user growth before launching any tokens:

  • Sequencer Release: The first node accurately matched the Pudgy Penguins marketing cycle, and achieved more than 700,000 transactions on the first day
  • On-chain reward system: Bind to Pudgy offline experience rights, NFT holders can enjoy bonus rewards
  • Native application matrix: Pudgy World, Pudgy Party and other core DApps are launched simultaneously
  • Virtual-real linkage innovation: physical toys come with QR codes that lead directly to the on-chain world, realizing the transformation of consumer goods to on-chain users
  • Channel leverage effect: Pudgy IP has over 1 million toy sales, $10 million in revenue, and 1.7 million Instagram followers
  • Optimize customer acquisition costs: Rely on IP assets to achieve low-cost cold start and quickly form network effects

App Usage: Where do users spend their time?

Unlike most emerging blockchains, whose usage is often concentrated in a single field such as cross-chain bridging, token exchange or test decentralized applications, Abstract Blockchain has demonstrated a broad and multi-level application ecosystem vitality, with application scenarios covering digital wallets, application frameworks, gaming and entertainment, transaction services and social networks.

Top 7 apps How did "Penguin Chain" Abstract achieve over 1.3 million users and over 50 million transaction volume in just three months?

The wallet and core interface have driven over 27 million transactions and 700,000 users with infrastructure alone. In addition to infrastructure, applications such as Gachapon, Myriad, and Reservoir also continue to show user return behavior.

On-chain activity: insights from the data

  • Number of active wallets: peaked at over 150,000 per day in February, then gradually stabilized, remaining between 50,000 and 100,000
  • Engagement drivers: The surge in activity is closely related to application releases, community activities, and on-chain incentives.
  • Retention signal: A brief dip in March followed by a rebound - this suggests that users are truly sticky, rather than just engaging in utilitarian behavior.

How did "Penguin Chain" Abstract achieve over 1.3 million users and over 50 million transaction volume in just three months?

Total Locked Value (TVL) Trend Analysis

Currently, the locked amount of the Abstract protocol has reached 46.66 million US dollars. Since the rapid growth at the beginning of its launch, TVS has always remained above 45 million US dollars, and a significant growth peak appeared in early February. Although it experienced a slight decline in early April (about 3%), the scale of funds has rebounded rapidly, indicating that the protocol has a stable fund retention capacity and a low risk of short-term volatility.

How did "Penguin Chain" Abstract achieve over 1.3 million users and over 50 million transaction volume in just three months?

Trading trend analysis

  • Initial growth period: trading volume gradually increased after launch → peaked in February with an average daily trading volume of over one million
  • Operational stability period: From March to April, the average daily transaction volume remained between 500,000 and 700,000
  • Cumulative processing volume: The total transaction volume of the platform has exceeded 40 million and is showing a trend of continuous growth

How did "Penguin Chain" Abstract achieve over 1.3 million users and over 50 million transaction volume in just three months?

Infrastructure Technology Stack

Abstract is a vertically integrated blockchain built for a consumer-grade user experience. Its infrastructure architecture combines zero-knowledge proof (ZK) scalability technology with embedded client tools.

Product stack overview:

Four-layer architecture:

1. Abstract ZK-rollup

2.Abstract Global Wallet

3. Panoramic Governance (PG)

4. Consumer Portal

Based on the framework of architecture design and performance, each level is deconstructed and analyzed.

AGW: No MetaMask required, no mnemonics, no pop-ups

AGW will be issued as a basic function by default to all Abstract platform users. The product replaces traditional browser plug-ins, external accounts (EOAs) and complex login interaction processes through a smart contract wallet layer native to the blockchain.

Application scale:

Cumulatively processed more than 15.6 million transactions

The total number of registered users reached 315,000, of which 254,000 were active users in the past 30 days

Core features:

  • Quick registration with email/social account/passkey (using Privy)
  • Gas-free transactions (via paymasters)
  • Allow background silent execution of operations after session key authorization
  • Support batch transaction submission, eliminating multi-step interactive processes
  • Socialized account recovery mechanism based on the guardian module completely avoids the risk of losing traditional mnemonics

Consumer Portal

The Consumer Portal is the default user interface for all Abstract wallets. It integrates application discovery, asset exchange, streaming services, XP task system, and wallet management. It is the main entry point for users to use and retain applications.

Abstract App alone has processed more than 11.7 million transactions from 588,000 users, including 6.4 million transactions in the last 30 days, and has 447,000 active users.

Portal features:

  • Discover apps through curated app marketplaces
  • Live streaming center embedded directly in the application
  • Experience points and task systems improve application activity
  • Native support for token swaps and NFT minting
  • One-stop integration of AGW wallet management, identity authentication and activity records

Panoramic Governance (PG)

PG is a value redistribution mechanism based on actual usage. The sorter fee + token release amount flows to:

  • Active Users
  • High flow applications
  • Voters who participate in governance through staking and usage

Unlike most chains that adopt "passive governance" (weight is determined solely by the amount of coins held), PG requires participants to actually contribute to network activities in order to unlock benefits.

Developers can offer "vote bribes" to compete for token release based on voting weight (similar to the Aerodrome model), but the scale of the system is driven by activity rather than simply relying on the amount of coins held.

Encourage positive cycle:

  • User: Benefit from use
  • Application: Benefit from increased engagement
  • Governance: Benefit from promoting ecological activity

This is a radical innovation of the traditional "lock + idle" token model.

Live streaming as a growth engine

Most blockchain projects treat live streaming and creator content as a marketing layer outside the protocol. Abstract embeds it directly into the on-chain protocol through the consumer portal, making live streaming a native component of user registration, ecosystem discovery, and user growth.

What makes the Abstract platform unique:

  • The platform natively integrates live streaming capabilities similar to Twitch, rather than through external access.
  • The anchor's income adopts an on-chain payment mechanism, and its distribution is mainly based on the following indicators:
  • Views
  • Promotion effect on applications within the Abstract ecosystem
  • User subsequent behavior (recorded by AGW tracking system)

The platform will actively recommend popular video clips and live broadcast content, thereby building a complete traffic closed loop between creators, application developers and users.

How did "Penguin Chain" Abstract achieve over 1.3 million users and over 50 million transaction volume in just three months?

The flywheel effect in action

Streamers showcase new applications on the Abstract platform;

Viewers log in through AGW (Abstract Gateway) and experience these applications instantly;

The increase in app usage has attracted more creators to join and promoted funding for developer-streamer collaboration projects;

Abstract promotes high-quality content clips to inject more potential users' attention traffic into the platform.

This closed loop internalizes the entire chain of content → usage → growth within the platform, rather than dispersing it across multiple platforms.

Conclusion: Abstract’s current position

Abstract has demonstrated what a user-centric blockchain infrastructure looks like in real-world applications:

  • Wallet functions are built-in: not an external plug-in, but a deep integration
  • Discovery and interaction are native: functions are native to the platform, not fragmented
  • Content embedded ecosystem: content grows autonomously on the platform without relying on external channels such as Twitter
  • Behavior incentive orientation: rewarding user behavior contributions rather than simply token holders
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase shares fell 12%, their biggest intraday drop since April.

Coinbase shares fell 12%, their biggest intraday drop since April.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi, Coinbase (COIN.O) stock price fell 12%, the largest intraday drop since April.
Share
PANews2025/08/01 21:32
U.S. Treasury Secretary: Exploring the possibilities of decentralized computing and digital payments to unleash the potential of blockchain technology

U.S. Treasury Secretary: Exploring the possibilities of decentralized computing and digital payments to unleash the potential of blockchain technology

PANews reported on August 1 that according to Cointelegraph, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said: "We are exploring new possibilities in decentralized computing and digital payments to unleash the potential
U
U$0.03047+204.70%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 23:13
Billionaire Michael Saylor Says This Bitcoin-Backed Investment Could Replace Your Retirement Plan

Billionaire Michael Saylor Says This Bitcoin-Backed Investment Could Replace Your Retirement Plan

Billionaire Strategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor has positioned his company’s Bitcoin-backed securities as a compelling alternative to conventional bank savings for retirement planning, presenting yields of 9.5% versus traditional savings rates ranging from 0.1% to 4%. During MicroStrategy’s second-quarter earnings call on July 31, Saylor highlighted the firm’s newest preferred stock offering, STRC, as especially appealing to conservative investors seeking returns on their income. Source: Strategy “ This presents opportunities for retirees and an entire demographic of investors ,” Saylor explained, emphasizing the product’s attraction for those pursuing enhanced returns without extended lock-up periods. He further noted that MicroStrategy’s preferred equity instruments provide exceptional yield-generating collateral for investors. Just watched the @Strategy earnings call and bought more $MSTR and replaced my cash reserve investment with $STRC . Not financial advice but my opinion is that the level of this firm’s performance aspiration and investor communication has no peer. @saylor @digitalphong 🔥🚀📈 https://t.co/WCgN62BsbQ — Tad Smith (@tadtweets) August 1, 2025 Saylor’s Bitcoin-Backed Retirement Plan: 9.5% Yields vs 0.1% Banks The STRC preferred stock offering successfully raised $2.5 billion on July 30, funds that were immediately deployed to purchase 21,021 Bitcoin in what became 2025’s largest US initial public offering to date. Driving the digital transformation of IPOs with $BTC . $STRK $STRF $STRD $STRC pic.twitter.com/ydraj0QTKt — Strategy (@Strategy) July 28, 2025 Strategy already announced that STRC will commence trading on the Nasdaq this Wednesday, marking it as America’s first exchange-listed perpetual preferred security from a Bitcoin treasury corporation offering monthly, board-determined dividends targeted at income-seeking investors. Notably, STRC represents the newest addition to MicroStrategy’s expanding portfolio of perpetual preferred securities designed to fund Bitcoin acquisitions. The series includes Strike (STRK), a convertible instrument with an 8% fixed dividend; Strife (STRF), a non-convertible option featuring a 10% cumulative yield; and Stride (STRD), which distributes a 10% non-cumulative dividend. This strategic positioning coincides with MicroStrategy’s announcement of record quarterly earnings totaling $10 billion , primarily fueled by Bitcoin’s appreciation from $77,000 in Q1 to above $111,000 in Q2. The Virginia-headquartered corporation, previously operating as MicroStrategy, established the blueprint for corporate Bitcoin treasury adoption and currently maintains 628,791 BTC valued at over $72.6 billion, representing approximately 3% of Bitcoin’s total supply. Source: Saylor/X MicroStrategy’s retirement plan initiative aligns with broader momentum toward incorporating Bitcoin into 401(k) investment options. U.S Government Greenlights Bitcoin-Backed Retirement Plans in Crypto 401(k)s Policy Change Notably, the U.S. Department of Labor withdrew its 2022 guidance discouraging cryptocurrency inclusion in workplace 401(k) programs this July. This regulatory reversal is expected to rekindle enthusiasm for cryptocurrency investment vehicles within retirement and mortgage savings frameworks. Similarly, Bitcoin adoption in retirement portfolios appears to be accelerating across multiple fronts. In May 2024, the State of Wisconsin Investment Board (SWIB), America’s ninth-largest pension fund, allocated $99 million to Bitcoin purchases, while Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis advocated for Bitcoin inclusion in the state’s pension system. International adoption is already underway, with UK retirement schemes dedicating up to 3% of their portfolios to Bitcoin , anticipating superior returns for beneficiaries. These pension investments received guidance from Cartwright, a firm specializing in defined benefit scheme management that provides employees with guaranteed monthly retirement income based on service duration and salary levels. Performance data indicates that Cartwright-managed pension fund Bitcoin investments have generated over 60% returns in less than twelve months, significantly outpacing traditional assets, including bonds, gold, and the S&P 500. Cartwright Pension Trusts is seeing rising interest from its clients after helping a UK pension fund allocate 3% to Bitcoin in 2024, yielding a 60% in November 2024—and according to Nasri, it secured a 60% return on investment in under 12 months pic.twitter.com/dhgIuST0Yi — The Crypto Utility Guy (@UtilityGuy7) July 2, 2025 Cartwright has also published specialized research targeting corporate treasurers, defined benefit administrators, and institutional investors, focusing on Bitcoin’s practical applications, volatility characteristics, and expanding macroeconomic significance.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017803-10.55%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000031+34.78%
america party
AMERICA$0.0003093+4.07%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05565-0.57%
MAY
MAY$0.05009-5.84%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 00:16

Trending News

More

Coinbase shares fell 12%, their biggest intraday drop since April.

U.S. Treasury Secretary: Exploring the possibilities of decentralized computing and digital payments to unleash the potential of blockchain technology

Billionaire Michael Saylor Says This Bitcoin-Backed Investment Could Replace Your Retirement Plan

Bernstein: Crypto Bull Cycle ‘Still in Its Early Innings’ Given Recent Developments with Robinhood and Coinbase

3 tokens to check out before 2025 ends: The next XRP, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu