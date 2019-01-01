Destra Network (DSYNC) Tokenomika

Destra Network (DSYNC) Tokenomika

Sužinokite pagrindines įžvalgas apieDestra Network (DSYNC), įskaitant jos tokenų tiekimą, platinimo modelį ir realaus laiko rinkos duomenis.
USD

Destra Network (DSYNC) Informacija

Destra Network is building a decentralized ecosystem for cloud computing, AI, and web services. It aims to solve the problems of centralization, censorship, and privacy that plague traditional web infrastructure.

Oficiali svetainė:
https://www.destra.network/
Baltoji knyga:
https://destra-network.gitbook.io/documentation
Blokų naršyklė:
https://etherscan.io/token/0xf94e7d0710709388bce3161c32b4eea56d3f91cc

Destra Network (DSYNC) Tokenomika ir kainų analizė

Ištirkite pagrindinius Destra Network (DSYNC) tokenomikos ir kainų duomenis, įskaitant rinkos kapitalizaciją, pasiūlos informaciją, FDV ir kainų istoriją. Akimirksniu supraskite dabartinę tokeno vertę ir rinkos padėtį.

Rinkos kapitalizacija:
$ 118.09M
$ 118.09M$ 118.09M
Bendra pasiūla:
$ 999.87M
$ 999.87M$ 999.87M
Cirkuliacinis tiekimas:
$ 974.95M
$ 974.95M$ 974.95M
FDV (visiškai atskiestas vertinimas):
$ 121.12M
$ 121.12M$ 121.12M
Visų laikų rekordas:
$ 0.5496
$ 0.5496$ 0.5496
Visų laikų minimumas:
$ 0.005953619308782976
$ 0.005953619308782976$ 0.005953619308782976
Dabartinė kaina:
$ 0.12112
$ 0.12112$ 0.12112

Išsami Destra Network tokeno struktūra (DSYNC)

Išsamiau aptarkite, kaip išduodami, paskirstomi ir atrakinami DSYNC tokenai. Šiame skyriuje pabrėžiami pagrindiniai tokeno ekonominės struktūros aspektai: naudingumas, paskatos ir teisių įgijimas.

Destra Network is a decentralized infrastructure protocol (DePIN) and Ethereum Layer 2 solution focused on providing decentralized web hosting, storage, DNS, RPCs, and a GPU network for AI and Web3 applications. Its token economics are designed to incentivize infrastructure growth, ensure network sustainability, and align stakeholder interests. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

Destra Network, like many DePIN protocols, is expected to use a hybrid issuance model that combines both fixed and KPI-driven (performance-based) token emissions:

  • Fixed Issuance: Tokens are distributed according to a predefined schedule, often with a decaying rate over time.
  • KPI-Driven Issuance: Additional tokens are released based on key performance indicators, such as network growth, node participation, or service usage.
  • Combined Issuance: This hybrid approach is increasingly common in DePINs, balancing predictable supply with incentives for real network growth.

Industry Context Table: DePIN Token Issuance Models

Issuance ModelDescriptionExample Use in DePINs
Fixed IssuancePredefined, time-based emission scheduleEarly DePINs, some L1s
KPI-Driven IssuanceEmission based on network KPIs (e.g., growth)Modern DePINs, Filecoin (70%)
Combined IssuanceMix of fixed and KPI-driven (hybrid)Filecoin (30%/70%), trend

Most DePINs now favor KPI-driven or hybrid models to better align incentives with network health and growth.

Allocation Mechanism

While Destra Network’s specific allocation breakdown is not fully disclosed, DePIN projects typically allocate tokens as follows:

Allocation CategoryTypical % of Total SupplyPurpose/Recipients
Node/Service Providers20–30%Incentivize infrastructure contribution
Community/Ecosystem20–30%Grants, rewards, ecosystem development
Team & Advisors15–20%Founders, core contributors, advisors
Investors10–20%Early backers, strategic partners
Treasury/Reserves10–20%Long-term sustainability, governance

Destra’s allocation is expected to follow a similar pattern, with a strong emphasis on rewarding node operators and early adopters (e.g., through incentive programs and reward pools).

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Destra’s token is a multi-utility asset within the network:

  • Payment for Services: Used to pay for decentralized web hosting, file storage, DNS, GPU compute, and AI/LLM training.
  • Staking: Node operators and service providers may be required to stake tokens to participate, secure the network, and earn rewards.
  • Governance: Token holders may participate in protocol governance, voting on upgrades, parameters, and treasury usage.
  • Incentives: Early adopters and contributors are rewarded via structured incentive programs (e.g., Early Adopters program with a $100,000 reward pool).
  • Deflationary Mechanism: A portion of tokens (e.g., from transaction fees) is burned, reducing supply and supporting token value.

DePIN Economic Flywheel:

  • Token rewards attract new infrastructure providers.
  • More providers increase network capacity and service quality.
  • Higher service quality attracts more users, increasing demand for tokens.
  • Increased demand and utility drive token value, reinforcing the cycle.

Locking Mechanism

  • Staking Lock: Tokens staked by node operators or service providers are typically locked for a minimum period to ensure network security and discourage short-term speculation.
  • Vesting Schedules: Team, advisor, and investor allocations are often subject to multi-year vesting and lock-up periods to align long-term interests and prevent large, sudden token releases.
  • Programmatic Locks: Some reward programs may require users to lock tokens for a set period to qualify for higher rewards or governance rights.

Unlocking Time

  • Vesting/Unlocking: Standard vesting schedules in DePINs and L2s range from 1 to 4 years, with tokens unlocking gradually (e.g., monthly or quarterly) after an initial cliff.
  • Staking Unlock: Unstaking tokens may require a waiting period (e.g., 7–30 days) to prevent rapid withdrawal and maintain network stability.
  • Incentive Program Unlocks: Rewards from incentive programs may be distributed immediately or subject to additional lock-up to encourage continued participation.

Summary Table: Destra Network Token Economics

MechanismDescription
IssuanceHybrid: Fixed + KPI-driven (performance-based)
AllocationNode providers, community, team, investors, treasury (typical DePIN allocation)
UsagePayments, staking, governance, incentives, deflation (burning)
IncentivesNode rewards, early adopter programs, performance-based bonuses
LockingStaking locks, vesting for team/investors, programmatic locks for rewards
UnlockingGradual vesting (1–4 years), staking unlock periods, program-specific unlocks

Nuances, Implications, and Best Practices

  • Performance-Driven Rewards: Aligning token emissions with network KPIs ensures that rewards are distributed to those who contribute most to network growth and health.
  • Deflationary Pressure: Burning tokens from transaction fees or service payments helps counteract inflation and supports long-term value.
  • Sustainability: Careful calibration of reward rates (e.g., 5–11% of total supply per year in early years) is critical to avoid over- or under-incentivizing participants.
  • Governance Alignment: Locking and vesting mechanisms ensure that core contributors and investors remain aligned with the network’s long-term success.
  • Ecosystem Growth: Incentive programs and community allocations foster ecosystem development and user adoption, creating a positive feedback loop.

Actionable Insights

  • For Node Operators: Participate in staking and infrastructure provision to earn rewards, but be aware of lock-up and vesting schedules.
  • For Developers: Leverage Destra’s decentralized services for scalable, censorship-resistant Web3 applications.
  • For Investors: Monitor token unlock schedules and reward emission rates to assess potential supply-side pressures and long-term sustainability.
  • For Community Members: Engage in governance and incentive programs to shape the network’s future and earn additional rewards.

Note: For the most current and detailed breakdown of Destra Network’s tokenomics, including specific percentages and schedules, refer to the official Destra Network documentation and project website.

Destra Network (DSYNC) Tokenomika: Pagrindinių rodiklių paaiškinimas ir naudojimo atvejai

Norint analizuoti ilgalaikę vertę, tvarumą ir potencialą, būtina suprasti Destra Network (DSYNC) tokenomiką.

Pagrindiniai rodikliai ir kaip jie apskaičiuojami:

Bendras tiekimas:

Didžiausias jau sukurtų arba kada nors sukurtų DSYNC tokenų skaičius.

Cirkuliacinis tiekimas:

Šiuo metu rinkoje ir viešai prieinamų tokenų skaičius.

Maksimalus tiekimas:

Griežtas apribojimas, kiek DSYNC tokenų gali egzistuoti iš viso.

FDV (visiškai atskiestas vertinimas):

Apskaičiuojama kaip dabartinė kaina × maksimali pasiūla, pateikiant bendros rinkos kapitalizacijos prognozę, jei visi tokenai yra apyvartoje.

Infliacijos lygis:

Atspindi, kaip greitai įvedami nauji tokenai, darantys įtaką jų trūkumui ir ilgalaikiam kainų judėjimui.

Kodėl šie rodikliai svarbūs prekiautojams?

Didelis cirkuliuojantis kiekis = didesnis likvidumas.

Ribota maksimal pasiūla + maža infliacija = ilgalaikio kainų kilimo potencialas.

Skaidrus tokenų paskirstymas = didesnis pasitikėjimas projektu ir mažesnė centralizuotos kontrolės rizika.

Didelė FDV su maža dabartine rinkos kapitalizacija = galimi pervertinimo signalai.

Dabar, kai suprantate DSYNC tokenomiką, galite peržiūrėti DSYNC tokeno kainą realiuoju laiku!

Kaip pirkti DSYNC

Norite įtraukti Destra Network (DSYNC) į savo portfelį? MEXC palaiko įvairius DSYNC pirkimo būdus, įskaitant kreditines korteles, banko pavedimus ir tarpusavio prekybą. Nesvarbu, ar esate pradedantysis, ar profesionalas, MEXC leidžia lengvai ir saugiai pirkti kriptovaliutas.

Destra Network (DSYNC) Kainų istorija

DSYNC kainų istorijos analizė padeda naudotojams suprasti ankstesnius rinkos judėjimus, pagrindinius palaikymo / pasipriešinimo lygius ir nepastovumo modelius. Nesvarbu, ar stebite visų laikų aukščiausias kainas, ar nustatote tendencijas, istoriniai duomenys yra labai svarbi kainų prognozavimo ir techninės analizės dalis.

DSYNC kainos prognozė

Norite sužinoti, kur link juda DSYNC? Mūsų DSYNC kainų prognozavimo puslapyje pateikiami rinkos nuotaikų, istorinių tendencijų ir techninių rodiklių duomenys, siekiant pateikti ateities perspektyvą.

Kodėl verta rinktis MEXC?

MEXC yra viena iš pirmaujančių kriptovaliutų biržų pasaulyje, kuria pasitiki milijonai naudotojų visame pasaulyje. Nesvarbu, ar esate pradedantysis, ar profesionalas, MEXC yra lengviausias būdas užsidirbti kriptovaliutoms.

Daugiau nei 4,000 prekybos porų spot ir ateities sandorių rinkose
Greičiausi tokenų sąrašai tarp CEX
Likvidumas Nr. 1 visoje pramonės šakoje
Mažiausi mokesčiai ir klientų aptarnavimas visą parą
100%+ tokenų rezervo skaidrumas naudotojų lėšoms
Itin žemos įėjimo kliūtys: pirkite kriptovaliutą vos už 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Pirkite kriptovaliutą vos už 1 USDT: Jūsų paprasčiausias būdas prekiauti kriptovaliutomis!

Atsakomybės apribojimas

Šiame puslapyje pateikti tokenomikos duomenys yra iš trečiųjų šalių šaltinių. MEXC negarantuoja tikslumo. Prieš investuodami, atlikite išsamų tyrimą.