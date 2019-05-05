Polkadot (DOT) Tokenomics

Polkadot (DOT) Tokenomics

ຄົ້ນພົບຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈທີ່ສໍາຄັນກ່ຽວກັບ Polkadot (DOT), ລວມທັງການສະຫນອງໂທເຄັນ, ຮູບແບບການແຜ່ກະຈາຍ ແລະ ຂໍ້ມູນຕະຫຼາດໃນເວລາທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ.
USD

Polkadot (DOT) ຂໍ້ມູນ

Polkadot is a platform with low barriers to entry for flexible, autonomous economies acting together within Polkadot’s shared security umbrella. Polkadot is a revolution, not just in blockchain technology but also towards enabling fairer peer-to-peer digital jurisdictions.

ເວັບໄຊທ໌ທາງການ:
https://polkadot.com
ເຈ້ຍຂາວ:
https://polkadot.com/papers/Polkadot-whitepaper.pdf
ບລັອກ Explorer:
https://polkadot.subscan.io/

Polkadot (DOT) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ

ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບPolkadot (DOT), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.

ອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດ:
$ 6.56B
$ 6.56B$ 6.56B
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
$ 1.62B
$ 1.62B$ 1.62B
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
$ 1.62B
$ 1.62B$ 1.62B
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
$ 6.56B
$ 6.56B$ 6.56B
ສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ:
$ 55.043
$ 55.043$ 55.043
ຕໍ່າສຸດຕະຫຼອດເວລາ:
$ 2.6928957061
$ 2.6928957061$ 2.6928957061
ລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ:
$ 4.06
$ 4.06$ 4.06

ໂຄງສ້າງໂທເຄັນເຊີງເລິກຂອງ Polkadot (DOT)

ເຈາະເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນວິທີການ DOTອອກ, ຈັດສັນ ແລະ ປົດລັອກໂທເຄັນ. ຫົວຂໍ້ນີ້ຈະເນັ້ນໃສ່ລັກສະນະທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງໂຄງສ້າງເສດຖະກິດໂທເຄັນ: ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ, ແຮງຈູງໃຈ, ແລະ ການມີສິດ.

Polkadot’s native token, DOT, underpins the network’s security, governance, and parachain ecosystem. Its token economics are multifaceted, supporting a dynamic, scalable, and incentive-aligned blockchain environment. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of DOT’s issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, and locking mechanisms, including unlocking times.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Initial Supply: DOT launched with an initial supply of 1 billion tokens.
  • Inflation: DOT is an inflationary token. As of April 2024, the total supply had increased to approximately 1.43 billion due to annual inflation.
  • Staking-Driven Inflation: The annual inflation rate is dynamically determined by the network’s “ideal staking rate” (which varies between 45% and 75% depending on the number of active parachain slots). When the system’s actual staking rate matches the ideal, all new DOT is distributed to stakers; otherwise, the remainder is allocated to the treasury.

Allocation Mechanism

  • Parachain Slot Auctions: DOT is used to bid for parachain slots via a candle auction mechanism. Winning bids result in DOT being locked for the duration of the slot lease (up to 96 weeks).
  • Crowdloans: Community members can contribute DOT to support projects in parachain slot auctions. All contributed DOT is locked for the lease duration and returned after expiration.
  • Treasury: DOT not distributed to stakers is allocated to the on-chain treasury, which funds ecosystem development, grants, and bounties.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Staking (Nominated Proof-of-Stake, NPoS):
    • Users can become validators or nominators. Validators secure the network and produce blocks, while nominators back validators with their stake.
    • Rewards are distributed based on “era points,” reflecting validator activity rather than just stake size.
  • Governance:
    • DOT holders participate in on-chain governance, voting on proposals and referenda. Voting power can be increased by locking DOT for longer periods.
  • Parachain Participation:
    • DOT is required for parachain slot auctions and crowdloans, incentivizing active participation in network expansion.
  • Treasury Proposals and Bounties:
    • DOT funds are used for ecosystem proposals, with curators and contributors rewarded for their work.

Locking Mechanism

  • Parachain Slot Auctions:
    • DOT is locked for the entire lease period (up to 96 weeks). After the lease, DOT is unlocked and returned to contributors.
  • Governance Voting:
    • DOT can be locked to increase voting power. The longer the lock (up to 896 days), the greater the voting multiplier (up to 6x per DOT).
  • Staking:
    • Staked DOT is locked for the duration of participation. Unstaking initiates an unbonding period before tokens become liquid.

Unlocking Time

  • Parachain Slot Leases:
    • DOT is unlocked at the end of the lease (typically 96 weeks).
  • Governance Locks:
    • Unlocking occurs after the chosen lock period (up to 896 days).
  • Staking Unbonding:
    • There is a set unbonding period after unstaking before DOT becomes transferable.

Summary Table

MechanismDescriptionLocking PeriodUnlocking Condition
IssuanceInflationary, supply increases annuallyN/AN/A
Parachain Slot AuctionDOT locked for slot lease (auction/crowdloan)Up to 96 weeksEnd of lease
Staking (NPoS)DOT staked to secure network, earn rewardsWhile stakedAfter unbonding period
Governance VotingDOT locked to boost voting powerUp to 896 daysEnd of lock period
TreasuryDOT allocated for ecosystem development, grants, bountiesN/AN/A

Evolution: Polkadot 1.0 vs. 2.0

  • Polkadot 1.0: Static core allocation—each parachain statically locked to a core, leading to inefficiencies.
  • Polkadot 2.0: Dynamic core allocation—parachains share and dynamically occupy cores, optimizing resource use and scalability.

Key Takeaways

  • DOT’s economics are designed to balance network security, governance, and ecosystem growth.
  • Locking and unlocking mechanisms are central to incentivizing long-term participation and network health.
  • The transition to dynamic core allocation in Polkadot 2.0 further enhances efficiency and scalability.

Polkadot’s token model is a sophisticated blend of inflationary issuance, incentive-aligned staking, flexible governance, and innovative resource allocation, all underpinned by robust locking and unlocking mechanisms to ensure network security and active participation.

Polkadot (DOT) Tokenomics: ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ວັດ​ແທກ​ທີ່​ສໍາ​ຄັນ ​ແລະ​ ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ການ​ນໍາ​ໃຊ້​

ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ Polkadot (DOT) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.

ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:

ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:

ຈໍາ​ນວນ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງDOT ໂທເຄັນທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂື້ນ​ ຫຼື ​ຈະ​ເຄີຍ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​.

ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:

ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.

ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:

ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນDOT ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.

FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):

ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.

ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:

ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.

ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?

ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.

ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.

ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.

FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.

ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈDOT's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງDOTໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!

ວິທີການຊື້ DOT

ມີຄວາມສົນໃຈໃນການເພີ່ມ Polkadot (DOT)ໃສ່ຫຼັກຊັບຂອງທ່ານບໍ? MEXC ສະຫນັບສະຫນູນວິທີການຊື້ຕ່າງໆDOTເຊັ່ນ: ບັດເຄຣດິດ, ການໂອນຜ່ານທະນາຄານຕ່າງໆ ແລະ ການຊື້ຂາຍແບບເພື່ອນຕໍ່ເພື່ອນ, ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານຈະເປັນຜູ້ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນ ຫຼື ເປັນມືອາຊີບ, MEXC ເຮັດໃຫ້ການຊື້ຄຣິບໂຕເປັນເລື່ອງງ່າຍ ແລະ ປອດໄພ.

Polkadot (DOT) ປະຫວັດລາຄາ

ການວິເຄາະລາຄາປະຫວັດສາດຊ່ວຍDOTໃຫ້ຜູ້ໃຊ້ເຂົ້າໃຈເຖິງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງຕະຫຼາດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລະດັບສະຫນັບສະຫນູນ/ການຕໍ່ຕ້ານທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ຮູບແບບການຜັນຜວນ. ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານກໍາລັງຕິດຕາມລະດັບສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ ຫຼື ການກໍານົດແນວໂນ້ມຂໍ້ມູນປະຫວັດສາດແມ່ນສ່ວນຫນຶ່ງທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະດ້ານວິຊາການ.

DOT ການຄາດເດົາລາຄາ

ສົງໄສວ່າພວກເຮົາກຳລັງDOT ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປໃສ? ຫນ້າການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາຂອງພວກDOTເຮົາປະສົມປະສານຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງຕະຫຼາດແນວໂນ້ມປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະ ຕົວຊີ້ວັດດ້ານວິຊາການເພື່ອໃຫ້ທັດສະນະທີ່ຄາດຄະເນ.

ເປັນຫຍັງທ່ານຄວນເລືອກ MEXC?

MEXC ແມ່ນໜຶ່ງໃນການແລກປ່ຽນຄຣິບໂຕອັນດັບໜຶ່ງຂອງໂລກ, ເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້ຈາກຜູ້ໃຊ້ຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນທົ່ວໂລກ. ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານຈະເປັນຜູ້ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນ ຫຼື ເປັນມືອາຊີບ, MEXC ແມ່ນວິທີທີ່ງ່າຍທີ່ສຸດທີ່ຈະເລີ່ມຕົ້ນການຂື້ຂາຍຄຣິບໂຕຂອງທ່ານ.

ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 4,000 ຄູ່ການຊື້ຂາຍໃນຕະຫຼາດ Spot ແລະ Futures
ການບັນຈຸໂທເຄັນຂຶ້ນກະດານເທຣດໄວທີ່ສຸດໃນບັນດາ CEXs
ອັນດັບ 1 ສະພາບຄ່ອງໃນທົ່ວອຸດສາຫະກໍາ
ຄ່າທຳນຽມຕ່ຳສຸດ, ພ້ອມໃຫ້ບໍລິການລູກຄ້າຕະຫຼອດ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ທຸກໆມື້
ຄວາມໂປ່ງໃສຂອງສະຫງວນໂທເຄັນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100% ສໍາລັບກອງທຶນຜູ້ໃຊ້
ອຸປະສັກໃນການເຂົ້າຕໍ່າຫຼາຍ: ຊື້ຊື້ຄຣິບໂຕດ້ວຍພຽງແຕ່ 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
ຊື້ຄຣິບໂຕດ້ວຍພຽງແຕ່ 1 USDT: ເສັ້ນທາງສູ່ຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ງ່າຍທີ່ສຸດຂອງທ່ານ!

ປະຕິເສດຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ

ຂໍ້ມູນ Tokenomics ໃນຫນ້ານີ້ແມ່ນມາຈາກແຫຼ່ງພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບປະກັນຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງ. ກະລຸນາດໍາເນີນການຄົ້ນຄ້ວາຢ່າງລະອຽດກ່ອນທີ່ຈະລົງທຶນ.