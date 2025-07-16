What is Launchpad?





MEXC Launchpad is an innovative token issuance platform that provides guaranteed access to high-quality projects and established tokens at favorable prices. Users can participate by completing certain tasks and meeting participation requirements to participate. Participants subscribe to Launchpad pools using MX, USDT, or supported tokens to fairly acquire promising tokens or established assets.

MEXC Launchpad offers two different event types:

Early Access: Get the first opportunity to acquire tokens from promising projects at favorable prices.

Discount Buy: Access to mainstream tokens at significantly discounted rates.









All users who have completed KYC verification on the MEXC platform are eligible to participate in Launchpad events. Some Launchpad pools may be limited to new users only. Please refer to the event page for specific eligibility.





Participants must complete Advanced KYC Verification before the event ends in order to receive token rewards. Rewards will be distributed to your Spot Wallet after the event concludes.





Important Notes:

Market makers, institutional accounts, and users from restricted countries or regions are not eligible to participate.

There is typically a minimum required amount for token subscription during Launchpad events. Subscribed tokens will be temporarily locked during the event.

MX tokens used for Launchpad participation cannot be simultaneously used for Kickstarter.









Here we'll use the web version as an example to demonstrate how to join a Launchpad event. The steps on the App are similar to those on the web.









Open and log in to the official MEXC website. From the top navigation bar, select Events and then click on Launchpad to enter the event page.









Scroll down on the event page to view all currently active Launchpad events.





Select the event you wish to join and click Register Now.





Note: If this is your first time participating in a Launchpad event, a security reminder will appear after you click Register Now. After reading it, click Confirm Registration if you wish to proceed.









After successfully registering, select the pool you wish to participate in and click Subscribe Now to enter the details page.





Note: Some pools are exclusive to new users. Please refer to the event page for specific eligibility. "New users" refer to users who signed up during the event period or those whose total deposits (including on-chain, fiat, and P2P deposits) were less than $100 prior to the event.









On the details page, you can view the specific participation requirements for each pool. If you have not yet met the requirements, please complete the corresponding trading or deposit tasks first. Once the criteria are fulfilled, you may proceed to join the event.









If you have met the participation requirements, click Subscribe Now, enter the amount you wish to commit, and click Confirm to complete your participation.





Note: Each user is subject to a subscription maximum. Please refer to the event page for the specific limit.









In addition, you can earn rewards by inviting friends to participate in Launchpad events.





Please note that Launchpad referral rewards cannot be combined with Airdrop+ referral rewards. Referrers will receive rewards based on the first completed event their invited friends participate in, regardless of the actual order of participation. This rule only clarifies that Launchpad and Airdrop+ referral rewards cannot be combined, and does not affect whether Launchpad referral rewards can be combined with other reward types (e.g., commissions or rebates). Rewards will be distributed strictly based on the completion time of the friend's event.













If you wish to redeem your subscribed tokens, go to the details page of the subscription pool you participated in and click Cancel Subscription. Once canceled, the tokens will be immediately returned to your Spot Wallet.





Please note that subscription cancellation policies vary by project. Please check the specific event page for details.













On the MEXC official website, hover your mouse over Wallets and click on Event Rewards.





In the rewards record page, select Spot Events, then click Launchpad to view your Launchpad reward history.

















Launchpad projects typically accept MX, USDT, or other supported tokens for subscription. Please refer to the specific Launchpad event page for details on supported tokens.





The subscription price in MX, USDT, or supported tokens for each new token will be displayed on the Launchpad event page before the subscription period begins.





Yes. If your subscription is successful, the corresponding funds will be deducted. If the subscription fails, your funds will be unfrozen and fully returned to your Spot Wallet within 24 hours.





Non-oversubscribed subscription (i.e., total subscription amount ≤ total token allocation): Tokens are distributed based on the full amount you subscribe (e.g., 1 USDT = X new tokens).

Oversubscribed subscription (i.e., total subscription amount > total token allocation): Tokens are distributed on a proportional basis. User's token allocation = (User's contribution / Total contributions) × Total token allocation.





In over-subscription scenarios, allocations are made proportionally. If the allocated amount is less than 0.00000001 (8 decimal places), it may be considered invalid and refunded.





Yes. Failure can occur due to reasons such as tasks not completed, allocation too small, project cancellation, or abnormal account behavior. In such cases, your funds will be fully refunded to your Spot Wallet within 24 hours.





Please refer to the specific Launchpad event page for the token distribution schedule. Once distributed, rewards can be viewed under Wallets → Spot → Spot Statement → Events/Savings → Launchpad.









In most cases, tokens can be traded immediately. Please refer to the specific project announcement for details on whether a lock-up period applies.





For more information, please visit the Launchpad event page.





Disclaimer: This material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or other professional advice, nor is it a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Please make sure you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. All investment actions are made at your own discretion and risk.



