1. What is a Prediction Market? A prediction market allows participants to place bets on the likelihood of future events. These events can range from cryptocurrency price movements to upgrades of1. What is a Prediction Market? A prediction market allows participants to place bets on the likelihood of future events. These events can range from cryptocurrency price movements to upgrades of
Learn/Cryptocurrency Knowledge/Hot Concepts/What is a P...ion Market?

What is a Prediction Market?

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Industry Buzz#Basic Concepts
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12516-3.47%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003368+1.05%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00402+3.44%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.43-7.42%
Bitcoin
BTC$102,249.42-0.98%

1. What is a Prediction Market?


A prediction market allows participants to place bets on the likelihood of future events. These events can range from cryptocurrency price movements to upgrades of specific protocols, among other things.

Prediction markets are often considered an effective way to aggregate information, as participants' betting behavior reflects their views on the probability of specific events occurring. In the cryptocurrency market, prediction markets can help investors and traders better understand market participants' expectations for future events, thereby guiding their investment decisions.

2. How Prediction Protocols Work


Prediction protocols are blockchain-based protocols that use smart contracts to manage the creation, trading, and resolution of events, ensuring that all transactions are transparent and automated. This decentralized design makes prediction markets fairer and more transparent, while also providing an effective means to aggregate information and predict the outcomes of market events.

Prediction protocols typically involve four steps:

Event Creation: Anyone can create an event on a prediction market platform. This event can be a prediction about anything, such as whether the price of BTC will reach $100,000 in this bull run, or real-world events like the results of the U.S. elections. The creator needs to specify the event description, the conditions under which it will occur, and the possible outcomes.

Market Trading: Once the event is created, participants can place bets on different outcomes in the market.

Event Resolution: After the event occurs, the platform needs a mechanism to determine the outcome of the event.

Result Settlement: Based on the outcome of the event, participants who placed correct bets will receive a certain proportion of the rewards, while those who bet incorrectly will lose their bets.

3. Advantages and Disadvantages of Decentralized Prediction Markets


3.1 Advantages


Transparency and Fairness: Decentralized prediction markets use blockchain technology, ensuring that all transactions and event resolution processes are transparent and can be viewed and verified by anyone. This provides higher fairness and transparency.

Trustlessness: Smart contracts automatically execute transactions and resolve events without relying on intermediaries to manage the market, reducing trust costs.

Globalization and Borderless: Anyone can participate at any time and from anywhere, which provides broader participation and liquidity.

Information Aggregation: Prediction markets aggregate participants' expectations of event outcomes, offering useful informational signals that help better predict event results.

3.2 Disadvantages


Transaction Costs: Decentralized prediction markets based on blockchain technology may face high transaction costs and slower transaction speeds, especially during network congestion.

User Experience: Novice users may face a learning curve when using decentralized prediction markets.

Data Source Reliability: The results of prediction markets often rely on external data sources, which must be reliable and accurate to avoid disputes.

Market Liquidity Issues: New or less popular markets may face liquidity issues, affecting users' trading experience and potential returns.

4. Notable Projects


According to the latest data from CoinGecko, the top ten prediction market projects by market capitalization are Gnosis, SX Network, Azuro Protocol, Kleros, Prosper, Augur, HILO, Polkamarkets, Zeitgeist, and PlotX.


Due to challenges such as insufficient market liquidity and irrational participant behavior in practical applications, many projects have chosen to shut down or pivot their direction. This section introduces some of the more well-known projects across different blockchains.

4.1 Polymarket



Polymarket is a blockchain-based decentralized prediction market platform that allows users to place bets on the future outcomes of various events using cryptocurrencies, including current popular topics like the U.S. elections and the results of the Olympics. Polymarket's smart contracts run on the Polygon network, significantly reducing transaction fees and improving transaction processing speed.

Known for its high transparency and user-friendly interaction experience, Polymarket has attracted a large number of users and followers. Recently, with the promotion driven by U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump, Polymarket has become one of the largest cryptocurrency prediction platforms.

4.2 Augur (REP)



Augur is one of the earliest projects exploring open-source decentralized prediction markets, built on the Ethereum blockchain. In addition to allowing users to bet on event outcomes, it also enables users to create their own markets. The platform's native token, REP, is used for incentivization, market creation, and dispute resolution.

Augur's vision is to enable users to predict and trade various event outcomes through smart contracts and decentralized mechanisms. To address Ethereum's scalability challenges, Augur launched a Turbo version that leverages the Polygon network to enhance transaction efficiency and scalability, thereby improving user experience.

Currently, the Augur official website and related social media are no longer updated, and the project has been closed.

4.3 Gnosis (GNO)



Initially designed as a prediction platform similar to Augur, Gnosis pivoted its direction after failing to meet its initial goals. The Gnosis team has developed a range of products, including Gnosis Safe (multi-signature and programmable accounts), Gnosis Chain, Gnosis Protocol (CowSwap), Conditional Tokens (for prediction markets), Gnosis Auction, and Zodiac (standards and tools for composable DAOs).

4.4 Hedgehog



Hedgehog is a decentralized prediction market built on the Solana network. The platform's highlight is that all predictions are risk-free, meaning you will not lose your principal.

Before participating in predictions, users need to stake USDC to obtain a certain amount of game tokens used for predictions. Game tokens cannot be transferred and can only be used for participating in predictions. If the prediction is successful, users will receive a reward in the form of game tokens. Note that all market rewards are received and paid in game tokens.

Prediction markets not only provide users with potential earnings and entertainment but also serve as an important information source that helps users make informed decisions. This dual nature gives prediction markets a unique position and value in the cryptocurrency industry.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Ripple XRP is a cryptocurrency that primarily focuses on building a decentralised payments network to facilitate low-cost and cross-border transactions. It’s a native digital currency of the Ripple ne

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets w

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubb

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

PANews reported on November 13th that, according to The Block, the number of active addresses on Solana has dropped to 3.3 million, a new low in 12 months, representing a significant decline compared

Related Articles

What is a Decentralized Exchange?

What is a Decentralized Exchange?

Based on data from holder.io, the total market capitalization recently reached trillions of dollars. Well-known exchanges such as MEXC, Binance, Coinbase, and others fall under the category of central

PAWS Explained: 7 Essential Features of the Trending Telegram Star Project

PAWS Explained: 7 Essential Features of the Trending Telegram Star Project

1. What is PAWS?In early 2025, the crypto market welcomed a rising star, the PAWS token. Originating from a Telegram social phenomenon, this innovative Tap-to-Earn model attracted over 75 million acti

What is Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Halving?

What is Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Halving?

The Bitcoin Cash halving event is an important event in the Bitcoin Cash network, which has consistently garnered significant market attention and research. This article will delve into the history, m

Understanding Telegram Bots in One Article

Understanding Telegram Bots in One Article

Telegram, one of the world's foremost social apps, boasts over 800 million users, with more than 2.5 million new registrations every day. Users prefer Telegram over many other options because of its s

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus