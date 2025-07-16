Telegram, one of the world's foremost social apps, boasts over 800 million users, with more than 2.5 million new registrations every day. Users prefer Telegram over many other options because of itsTelegram, one of the world's foremost social apps, boasts over 800 million users, with more than 2.5 million new registrations every day. Users prefer Telegram over many other options because of its
Understanding Telegram Bots in One Article

Jul 16, 2025
Telegram, one of the world's foremost social apps, boasts over 800 million users, with more than 2.5 million new registrations every day. Users prefer Telegram over many other options because of its security and encryption.

Telegram bots have always been a key feature of the platform, with many groups utilizing third-party bots for automated management, verification, and spam removal.

Before Discord was widely adopted by blockchain projects, early communities primarily existed on Telegram. During the previous bull market, projects—especially those in the DeFi sector—primarily used Telegram to establish groups and communicate with users. However, with the rise of NFTs and GameFi, the user base gradually shifted towards Discord.

Telegram Bots are constructed and developed using the Telegram API and SDK. They can respond to user commands and keywords within Telegram chats.

1. Wallet


Telegram also features an integrated non-custodial wallet, allowing users to purchase tokens directly through the platform using their bank cards. Users can also receive, trade, and send tokens to other wallets, as well as purchase products and services on Telegram.

For non-blockchain users, the adoption and use of wallets have always presented a challenging barrier. Telegram eliminates this hurdle, providing a more convenient and easily accessible experience for its 800 million users.


2. UniBot


Unibot is a bot that allows users to perform DEX (Decentralized Exchange) trading through Telegram.

2.1 Team and Partnerships


Founder: James Prestwich, a senior blockchain developer and entrepreneur who previously founded the cross-chain protocol Summa and was involved in research and development for Ethereum 2.0.

Partnerships: Uniswap provides trading services and data interfaces; Flashbots offers MEV (Maximal Extractable Value) defense technology and solutions; CoinGecko provides information including token price, liquidity, trading volume, and more.

2.2 Features


  • Six times faster than Uniswap.
  • Easier for new users to learn and use.
  • Users can analyze trends, perform security checks, and conduct transactions within a single interface.

2.3 Tokens


Unibot has issued its own token called UNIBOT, with a total supply of 1 million tokens. 50% of the tokens were airdropped to holders of the previous version of UNIBOT, 25% were allocated to the team and developers, 15% were allocated for marketing purposes, and 10% were allocated for liquidity mining. There is a 5% tax on both buying and selling, with an additional 1% tax on transactions.

The current price of UNIBOT is $150.34, with a peak of approximately $200. There are around 6,600 holding addresses.


As of now, based on the data from Dune Analytics, the market capitalization of UNIBOT token is $150 million, with a peak of around $210 million.


The token is traded on Uniswap with current liquidity of approximately $7.038 million, with tax revenue liquidity making up about $2.487 million, accounting for 35.33%, as shown in the orange area in the chart below.


2.4 Revenue Sources


  • 25% of tokens allocated to UNIBOT team.
  • 1% transaction fee, used for UNIBOT token buyback and burn.
  • Providing copy trading services where users are required to pay a certain amount of UNIBOT tokens to follow other traders' strategies and operations.
  • Offering DEX limit order services where users are required to pay a certain amount of UNIBOT tokens to set target prices and automatically execute transactions when the price is reached.

2.5 Data Information


According to Dune Analytics, UniBot holds about 84% of the market share among Telegram bot projects.


According to the official website, the total trading volume has reached $262 million, which is similar to the data from Dune Analytics. So far, there have been a total of 402,000 transactions generated, costing 1,426.8 Ethereum, and the project has earned $6.854 million.



The bot is used by approximately 1,700 to 2,000 users daily, with the majority being returning users. Over 8,000 transactions are generated daily, resulting in daily earnings of approximately $180,000.


As of now, there are 13,700 total users, with an average of 2,000 daily users, and each user generates an average of 29 transactions. From the pie chart, we learn that the majority of users conduct less than 5 transactions, with 27.3% of users making only 1 transaction.


3. How to Buy UNIBOT Tokens on MEXC


MEXC currently offers spot trading for UNIBOT tokens, and you can use USDT to make purchases directly.

On the Website


Open the MEXC website and log in to your personal account. In the search bar in the top right corner, enter "UNIBOT." Click on the UNIBOT/USDT trading pair under "Trade" to navigate to the UNIBOT trading interface and start trading.


On the App


On the MEXC App's homepage, enter "UNIBOT" in the search bar. Click on the UNIBOT/USDT trading pair under "Spot" to access the trading page. Click on [Buy] or [Sell] to initiate your trade.


Note: The data and charts used in this article are sourced from the third-party data analysis website Dune Analytics. For more data, feel free to visit the website and explore further on your own.


Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

