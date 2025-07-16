The Difference Between Limit Orders and Stop-Limit Orders in Spot Trading









A limit order is an order placed by a user to buy or sell an asset at a specified price. A user can request to purchase the asset at a price no higher than the specified price using a buy limit order, or request to sell the asset at a price no lower than the specified price using a sell limit order.









As shown in the figure below, if you want to buy MX tokens at a price of 3 USDT, you can use a limit order by entering the buy price of 3 USDT and the buy quantity of 10 MX, then clicking on [Buy MX] to place the limit order. When the market price of MX fluctuates to 3 USDT, your order will be executed.













Similarly, if you want to sell MX tokens at a price of 4 USDT, you can use a limit order by entering the sell price of 4 USDT and the sell quantity of 5 MX, then clicking on [Sell MX] to place the limit order. When the market price of MX fluctuates to 4 USDT, your order will be executed.













A stop-limit order is a preset order where the user sets a trigger price, buy/sell price, and buy/sell quantity in advance. When the last filled price reaches the trigger price, the system will automatically place an order at the limit price.









For example, if the current market price of MX is 3.8 USDT, and you believe that if the price of MX breaks through 4 USDT, it will show an upward trend. You can use a buy stop-limit order to open a position in response to the rising trend. As shown in the figure below, you can set the trigger price and buy price to 4 USDT and 4.1 USDT, respectively.





When the price of MX reaches 4 USDT, the system will immediately place a buy limit order at 4.1 USDT. The order may be executed at 4.1 USDT or a lower price. If the price quickly exceeds 4.1 USDT, the order may not be executed.













For instance, you bought MX tokens at the market price of 3.8 USDT, and now the price has risen to 4.5 USDT. To avoid losses, you decide to sell the MX tokens using a stop-limit order when the price drops back to the entry price. As shown in the figure below, you can set the trigger price and sell price to 4.3 USDT and 3.8 USDT, respectively.





When the price of MX drops to 4.3 USDT, the system will immediately place a sell limit order at 3.8 USDT. The order may be executed at 3.8 USDT or a higher price. If the price quickly falls below 3.8 USDT, the order may not be executed.

















Limit orders are primarily used to control the trading price, while stop-limit orders help investors manage risk and profit, avoiding excessive losses or missed profit opportunities.









Limit orders have only one price condition, which is the buy/sell price. The limit order will only be executed when the market price reaches or surpasses the set buy/sell price.





Stop-limit orders contain two price conditions: the trigger price and the buy/sell price. When the market price reaches the trigger price, the order will be converted into a limit order and the execution will begin. This helps control the trading price and can be used to set take-profit and stop-loss levels.





Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.