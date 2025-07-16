1. What Is the MEXC DEX+ User Rewards System? MEXC DEX+ Rewards is a growth and incentive mechanism designed to boost user engagement, enhance platform loyalty, and drive sustainable user base1. What Is the MEXC DEX+ User Rewards System? MEXC DEX+ Rewards is a growth and incentive mechanism designed to boost user engagement, enhance platform loyalty, and drive sustainable user base
MEXC DEX+ O...its Program

MEXC DEX+ Officially Launches DEX+ Rewards with a Fully Upgraded Benefits Program

Beginner
Jul 16, 2025
0m
#Basic#Beginners
1. What Is the MEXC DEX+ User Rewards System?


MEXC DEX+ Rewards is a growth and incentive mechanism designed to boost user engagement, enhance platform loyalty, and drive sustainable user base expansion through positive reinforcement.

Users can earn points by completing a series of designated tasks on the MEXC DEX+ platform, such as trading or inviting new users. These points not only reflect users' activity levels and contributions but also serve as virtual assets. In future phases, they can be used to access various platform benefits or be exchanged for DEX+ tokens, encouraging ongoing participation.

To learn more about MEXC DEX+, check out the guides: How to Use MEXC DEX+ and MEXC DEX+ FAQs.

2. What Are the Advantages of MEXC DEX+ Points?


MEXC DEX+ points are a core incentive tool within the platform ecosystem and offer a range of benefits:

  • Task-Driven and Highly Flexible: Earn points through trading, referrals, social media engagement, and more. Diverse activities increase user participation and a sense of achievement.
  • Bonus Multipliers and Airdrop Events: Enjoy periodic point multipliers and free airdrops, making it easier and more rewarding to earn points.
  • Tightly Integrated with Platform Growth: The points system is closely tied to the membership structure and user progression, serving as a key metric for user contribution and engagement. It promotes long-term retention and deeper involvement.
  • Scalable and Value-Driven: As the platform ecosystem evolves, points will be usable in more scenarios, including future conversions to DEX+ tokens, offering long-term value potential.

3. How to Earn MEXC DEX+ Points


Users can accumulate points by completing platform tasks or participating in on-chain airdrop events.

On-chain airdrops reward users with points based on their total on-chain trading volume during a specific period. Please refer to the official event pages for the latest rules and distribution criteria.

Common platform tasks include:

  1. One-Time Tasks: These are introductory tasks such as linking a third-party wallet, making deposits or transfers, or trying out auto-sell feature, designed to help users quickly familiarize themselves with core functions.
  2. Recurring Tasks: For example, earning points by reaching cumulative trading volume thresholds. These tasks are repeatable and encourage ongoing trading activity.
  3. Social Media Tasks: Tasks such as following the official X account, retweeting specific content, or joining the official Telegram community help build stronger social ties with the platform and enhance user engagement and sense of belonging.

We'll walk through an example activity to show how to earn and claim MEXC DEX+ points.

3.1 How to Earn and Claim MEXC DEX+ Points


Click the Rewards button at the top of the MEXC DEX+ homepage to access the DEX+ Rewards page. Scroll down to view the current available events.

Follow the instructions for each task and complete it. Then return to the DEX+ Rewards page and click the Claim Points button to receive your corresponding reward.


3.2 View Your MEXC DEX+ Points


On the DEX+ Rewards page, you can view your current total points.


By clicking My Points, you can also access a detailed history of your points claimed.


Please Note: Depending on the task type, points may be credited instantly or after a verification period.

We encourage you to complete various tasks to earn points as continuous accumulation can unlock additional benefits and rewards in the future. If you encounter any issues while completing tasks or claiming points, feel free to contact our Customer Service team or refer to official resources for further assistance.

Disclaimer: This material does not constitute advice on investments, taxes, legal matters, finance, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor is it a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. All investment decisions and outcomes are the sole responsibility of the user.

