MEXC Copy Trading Tutorial (App)

Aug 21, 2025
Copy trading is a process of replicating the trades made by other traders, including copying all of their activities. In previous content, we introduced a tutorial for copy trading on the web platform. In this article, we will provide a tutorial on copy trading for the MEXC app.

1. How To Copy Trade


1) Open the MEXC App homepage and tap [More].

2) Select [Copy Trade] under the [Trade] section to enter the Copy Trade page.

3) On the Copy Trade page, scroll down, and you will see a list of top traders categorized by overall ranking, highest ROI, highest PNL, etc. You can also tap on [All Traders] to view the list of all current traders. Choose the trader you like and tap [Copy Trade] to enter the copy trade parameter settings page.


4) On the copy trade parameter settings page, select the copy trading pair you want to follow. You can select [All] to follow all futures pairs or select at least one or more futures to follow.

5) Continue scrolling down the page, and you will see three types of copy trading modes to choose from: [Smart Ratio], [Fixed Amount], or [Fixed Ratio].
  • Smart Ratio: Copy the trader's amount allocation per order to open positions.
  • Fixed Amount: Invest the same amount of margin each time you copy a trade.
  • Fixed Ratio: Order quantity for each copy trade will be a certain multiple of the trader's filled order quantity.

We will use Smart Ratio as an example to demonstrate how to copy trade. The other copy trading methods work similarly.

6) To proceed with any copy trading operations, your copy trade amount must be at least 30 USDT. If your spot account balance does not meet this requirement, you can tap on [Transfer Funds] to top up from your futures or fiat account.

When the total equity in your Copy Trading account reaches the preset Account Stop Loss amount, your copy trading will be terminated. All positions will be closed at market price, and the remaining assets will be transferred to your Spot account. Due to market fluctuations, the actual total equity in the copy trading account at the time of termination may differ slightly from your preset value.

Under "Trader's Liquidation Settings," you can choose either [Follow to Close] or [Do Not Follow]. This option determines whether your copy trading position will be closed when the trader's position is liquidated.

In "More Settings," you can configure "Risk Control Settings," "Margin Settings," and "Leverage & Slippage Settings.

Once all settings are completed, tap on [Next Step].

7) Double-check your copy trade settings. After confirming everything is correct, tap [Submit] to complete the copy trading process.


2. Selecting Traders


On the MEXC Copy Trade [Top Traders] page, you can see that the trader list is initially categorized by overall ranking, highest ROI, highest PNL, and most followers. On each trader's panel, you can view different traders' past information, including 7-Day ROI, 7-Day PNL, 7-day Win Rate, trading frequency, profit-sharing ratio, and more.

On the [All Traders] page you can sort the traders based on different criteria, such as 7-Day ROI, Total ROI, Total Win Rate, etc., to choose the traders you like.

After selecting your desired trader, tap on their profile to enter the trader details page. On the trader details page, you can access all the trading-related information for that trader. You can learn more about the trader you’ve chosen by reviewing their [Performance], [Lead Trade Stats], and [Followers] sections provided by MEXC.


It's important to note that a trader's past performance does not guarantee future profits. Therefore, we recommend that you allocate your copy trading funds sensibly and set up TP/SL orders to ensure that your personal assets fluctuate within a certain range.

3. Edit/Cancel Copy Trade


On the MEXC Copy Trade homepage, tap the [>] icon on the profile card and select [My Copy Trades]. On the "My Copy Trades" page, select [My Traders] to view your current copy trades. You can tap on [Unfollow] or [Edit].

Tapping [Edit] will take you back to the Copy Trading Parameter Settings page, where you can reconfigure the futures for which you want to copy trades and make changes to the copy trade methods and other settings. You can tap [Unfollow] to stop following the current trader.

Tap the pencil icon next to your copy trading amount to modify. You can increase or decrease your copy trading amount, but please note that the minimum copy trade amount is 30 USDT.


Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

