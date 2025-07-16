MEXC Ventures,a subsidiary of the global cryptocurrency exchange with the lowest fees, MEXC, announced the formal signing of a strategic investment agreement with TON (The Open Network). TON is aMEXC Ventures,a subsidiary of the global cryptocurrency exchange with the lowest fees, MEXC, announced the formal signing of a strategic investment agreement with TON (The Open Network). TON is a
Learn/Market Insights/Hot Topic Analysis/MEXC Announ...en Network)

MEXC Announces Strategic Investment in TON (The Open Network)

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
TONCOIN
TON$2.017-0.64%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.27238-0.33%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.02897+2.73%
Moonveil
MORE$0.004025+4.32%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006548-0.96%

MEXC Ventures,a subsidiary of the global cryptocurrency exchange with the lowest fees, MEXC, announced the formal signing of a strategic investment agreement with TON (The Open Network). TON is a blockchain ecosystem integrated with Telegram aiming to enable billions of users to experience digital ownership.

TON, short for The Open Network, made its official debut in 2021. It acts as a bridge, connecting nearly 800 million Telegram users to the world of cryptocurrencies. The team is dedicated to transforming TON into a low-barrier usage scenario and a massive traffic entry point, enabling more users to acquire their cryptocurrency assets swiftly and conveniently.

On September 13, 2023, during the Token 2049 conference in Singapore, the TON Foundation publicly unveiled its strategic integration with Telegram, extending its services to a user base of nearly 800 million users. The recent surge in popularity of TG bots has drawn more attention to the TON network and its ecosystem services. These developments are expected to attract a growing number of users, further propelling the expansion of the TON network.

The native cryptocurrency of the TON network, Toncoin, is used to pay for executing smart contracts, utilizing decentralized applications (dApps), and participating in governance. Additionally, the team allocates a portion of Toncoin to the TON Foundation to encourage and support the development of the ecosystem. To date, the TON ecosystem boasts a multitude of applications, spanning wallets, DeFi protocols, decentralized exchanges (DEXs), games, NFTs, cross-chain bridges, and social, giving it a relatively well-established foundational infrastructure.

MEXC Ventures has a longstanding commitment to driving the development of the cryptocurrency industry. This strategic partnership with the TON Foundation aims to establish a convenient gateway to the world of cryptocurrencies, foster the growth of the TON network ecosystem, and provide MEXC users with a more secure, convenient, and enriching crypto experience.

Beyond this initial investment, MEXC Ventures and TON Foundation have plans to foster even closer cooperation in the future to explore the development of the blockchain ecosystem and deepen their collaboration in terms of product offerings and market strategies. MEXC had already taken steps in this direction by listing TON and supporting the trading of its native token on its platform back in May 2022. This collaboration between MEXC and TON is poised to lead the blockchain industry into a new era, creating more opportunities for users, developers, and investors alike, and driving the widespread adoption of blockchain technology.

About MEXC


MEXC is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange that employs high-performance matching technology and has consistently maintained a leading position in the field of futures trading in the cryptocurrency industry. With the lowest trading fees in the market, a professional team providing industry-leading service responses around the clock, and a seamless trading experience, MEXC is highly regarded by users in the industry, boasting over 10 million users in over 170 countries worldwide. Since its inception, MEXC has always adhered to the value of "Users First, Teamwork Brings Mutual Success". Customer satisfaction has always been the guiding criterion. The fundamental reason for MEXC's wide acclaim in service is its commitment to achieving customer satisfaction. For more information, please visit:
Official Website | X | Telegram | How to Register on MEXC | How to deposit

About MEXC Ventures


MEXC Ventures is a comprehensive fund under MEXC Group, committed to empowering innovations of the cryptocurrency field, via strategic investment, M&A, FOF, and project incubation. Mexc Ventures upholds the concept of "discovering opportunities and growing together" by fully sharing fund resources and providing solid support for projects. The team is distributed across various regions worldwide, managing assets exceeding 100 million USD and possessing over 300 investment portfolio projects.
Official Website


Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO

Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO

The post Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aave DAO is gearing up for a significant overhaul by shutting down over 50% of underperforming

New York Banks Advised to Leverage Blockchain Analytics: NYDFS

New York Banks Advised to Leverage Blockchain Analytics: NYDFS

The post New York Banks Advised to Leverage Blockchain Analytics: NYDFS appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New York Superintendent of Financial Services Adrienne Harris issued a guidance letter on W

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

PANews reported on November 13th that, according to The Block, the number of active addresses on Solana has dropped to 3.3 million, a new low in 12 months, representing a significant decline compared

Federal Reserve's Collins: Keeping interest rates unchanged for some time may be the right approach.

Federal Reserve's Collins: Keeping interest rates unchanged for some time may be the right approach.

PANews reported on November 13th that Boston Fed President Collins, a voting member of the FOMC this year, said on Wednesday that she believes the threshold for further interest rate cuts in the near

Related Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus