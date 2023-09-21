mexc
A Step-by-Step Guide: How to Deposit TON on MEXC

2023.09.21 MEXC
Here is a guide on how to deposit TON to your MEXC account. Deposit via the website (MEXC.com):

Step 1: On the navigation bar, click on [Wallets] - [Deposit].



Step 2: Click on the "Select Crypto" field and select TON, then click on the "Network" field to select the network. Then, click on [Click to generate the address].



Step 3:

Copy your TON deposit address and paste it into the address field in the wallet from which you want to transfer your TON. Alternatively, you can also scan the QR code for the deposit address and use it as the destination address to receive the deposit.



Step 1: Log in to your MEXC App and tap on [Wallets] located at the bottom right corner of the page.




Step 2: On the Wallets page, tap on [Deposit], and search for "TON" using the search bar.



Step 3: You will be directed to a page displaying your TON deposit address and a QR code. You can scan the QR code or copy the deposit address to deposit your funds.




© 2024 MEXC.COM